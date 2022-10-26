Best Diwali ads 2022: Gratitude and empathy at the heart of festive campaigns this year

It's festive time in India and brands are pulling out all stops to bring out memorable campaigns that will stay in the viewers' minds. They initiated their festive campaigns weeks ago to leverage the buzz around Diwali and have seen good engagement and traffic across social media platforms. The common thread in almost every Diwali ad campaign this year was about gratitude, love and togetherness.

Like every year, a few ad campaigns outperformed others, standing out amidst the clutter of Diwali marketing. They topped our list of best Diwali campaigns, 2022. Let's take a look.



Cadbury #ShopsForShopless



People across the country celebrate festivals with sweet dishes. From young to old, everyone likes to celebrate festivals with Cadbury. It is commonly found in the market for gifts, celebrations, and parties. This year Cadbury has come up with a new and different ad campaign in which Cadbury provides digital space to hawkers. The customer who purchases the Cadbury celebration box can scan the QR code and find the available hawkers nearby them.



According to Anil Vishwanathan, Vice President- Marketng Mondelez India, looking beyond small businesses, they collectively realized how Diwali is an important period for hawkers, but their business is often affected due to no permanent spot/ shops to sell the products.



Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder, and CCO, of White Rivers Media, said: "Among all brand’s outstanding campaigns during Diwali, some leave a special connection with the audiences. Cadbury celebrations’ #ShopForShopless campaign, which aims to empower street hawkers across the country, is undoubtedly one of them. The campaign is an excellent amalgamation of emotional and tech-led marketing as it enables people to find street hawkers in their area by scanning the QR code behind the Cadbury celebrations pack.”



Sandeep Pal, Regional creative officer, Lowe Lintas, also heaped praises on the campaign: "Shop for Shopless’ feels very non-addy and therefore real. Hundreds of makeshift shops crop up before Diwali and it’s a sweet gesture (no pun intended) to do something meaningful for the less privileged street hawkers.”

Tanishq #phelidiwali



The short film is dedicated to every Indian woman as she embarks on the journey to discover herself, which feels like a ‘Pheli Diwali’. It reminds women about their personal and professional journeys which also need a grand celebration.



Shayondeep Pal, Regional Creative Officer – Lowe Lintas said, “Pehli Diwali has different interpretations for different people. Instead of doing cliched Diwali celebrations TVCs, it makes sense to tap into newer and fresher stories. Give a different spin to ‘Pehli Diwali’ across age groups where there’s a deeper meaning to Diwali celebrations, through individual milestones.”





Amazon #DeliverTheLove



Amazon's festive campaigns have always paid ode to human emotions. Even this time around, the brand has crafted its Diwali campaign on paying gratitude, love, respect, and gift to silent covid heroes.



The e-commerce brand celebrates the families who helped others through tough times. The video caption reads" “Some people are #specialfamily and this year don’t forget to #deliverthelove to them yourself. Here’s a heartwarming story from us.”



The film shows a mom and son, delivering an Amazon parcel to a special relative’s house. The son asks why they have to go personally when it can be directly delivered to them. He soon understands that the special relative had saved his life during covid by providing him with a bed. The ad ends with the emotional meeting of a boy and an old man. The video has garnered over 4.3 million engagements and traffic on Facebook alone.



Pepperfry Diwali campaigns



Recently Pepperfry announced Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan as their first-ever brand ambassadors. Shayondeep Pal, Regional Creative Officer – Lowe Lintas said “Memes as outdoors stand out for me. This is such a cool idea, I am surprised, and it hasn’t been done before. The idea was to catch eyeballs by using an already popular media and making it work for a different media. And therefore, stand out in the clutter.”





HP World ad campaign

India has a wealth of talented artisans across the country who capitalise on the festive season to sell their art. Without proper shops, some of these artists face great difficulty to make a good sale. HP's campaign film “Thodi Si Jagah Bana Lo” urges viewers to support these helpless local artisans.



The film featured Paresh, an elderly artisan, portraying his art in the street with his grandson, who was forced by the local authorities to vacate the place while shattering his aspirations to sell his art and craft in the market. A woman, who was associated with HP, managed space for the artisan to sell his designs and other art & craft material.



On the launch of the ad film, the CMO, of HP India, said “Our continuous endeavour is to showcase inspiring stories, and the story of artisans is one of them which deserved attention from a wider audience, to showcase their art and scale their local products nationally. “Thodi Si Jagah Bana Lo” is a call for support for the local artisans that ignite a feeling of empathy and compassion. With this film, we intend to reinstate the presence of artisans, empower the artisan economy, and inspire the community to come together to support each other.” Commenting on the ad Shayondeep Pal said, “It’s a great activation idea to give space to the marginalized artists outside the stores of HP. A bit similar to Cadbury. There’s space for everyone to have a larger interpretation and it seems like an idea with a longer shelf life.”

