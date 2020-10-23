Asian Footwear launches TVC with Sehwag

The campaign will be released on English, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada channels

Oct 23, 2020
Asian Footwear has revealed its media plan for the year 2020 by launching TV Ad Campaigns beginning 9th October on various English, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada channels.

The brand has and signed former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag as their brand ambassador.

Apart from Hindi and English channels, Tamil entertainment and news are also on the radar.

The brand released a short ad featuring Virender Sehwag and gained over 6 Lakh views for the same. The brand also launched customised masks to contain the spread of the virus. The shoes are available on all leading e-commerce websites. Asian Footwear is actively manufacturing in more than 9 locations and the brand.

