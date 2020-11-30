Anushka Sharma becomes brand ambassador of Prega News

Prega News today announced actor Anushka Sharma as its brand ambassador. The actress who is pregnant and is expecting her first child with Indian Cricket Captain and husband Virat Kohli has endorsed the brand for their new campaign.

Conceptualized by ADK Fortune, the campaign showcases the beautiful journey of being pregnant and expecting a child.

Sharma, who is in her third trimester, is expecting her baby in January 2021. The two-month-long ad campaign will run across television channels, digital platforms and outdoors including hoardings and branding at prominent airports. The ad film will also be released across India in regional languages like Hindi, Bengali, Oriya, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi and Assamese so that it's reach can be maximized. As part of the campaign, Sharma will be seen cherishing her pregnancy and enjoying the thought of having a child.

Commenting on the campaign, Rajeev Juneja, CEO, Mankind Pharma, said, “We are extremely delighted to have Anushka Sharma on board for this association to bring forth the powerful message of the strength of motherhood. Prega News has been the companion for millions of expecting mothers for over a decade now and with Anushka we want to take forward our messaging to expecting mothers pan India. Being the market leader, we would like to express our gratitude to our customers who have always inspired us to bring the best product for them. Prega News has been the preferred choice for expecting mothers as it is reliable, cost effective and can be used without any hassle.”

Speaking on the occasion, Anushka Sharma, said, “I’m happy to be associated with Prega News which is known for helping women for over a decade now. Prega News has struck a chord with expectant mothers with its tagline ‘Prega News means Good News’. The brand is a preferred choice amongst its customers as it resonates trust and offers accurate results from the comfort of their homes. I look forward to my association with Prega News and to be a part of their growth journey.”