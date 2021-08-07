Ananya Panday leads new VEGA campaign

VEGA, one of the leading personal care appliances and beauty care accessories flagship brand in India, has launched new campaigns promoting their 3 in 1 Hair Styler under Personal Care Appliances category and Hair Brushes under Beauty Care Accessories range, featuring their brand ambassador and Bollywood Diva, Ananya Panday.

Conceptualized by Leo Burnett, the TVC and campaign highlights the product features of the 3 in 1 Hair Styler and the assortment of Hair Brushes, while intensifying their perceptibility amongst the audiences.

The VEGA 3-in-1 Hair Styler film shows Ananya Panday effortlessly styling her hair and flaunting three distinctly different styles Straight, Crimped, and Curled with the help of the VEGA 3 in 1 Hair Styler. The film drives home the point that the Hair Styler lets you switch between three different styles and helps the consumers achieve the perfect hairstyling goals with just one styler.

The Hair Brush campaign shows Ananya Panday addressing daily hair brushing, grooming and styling needs along with showcasing the different types of hair brushes that suit individual hair care needs the best. The campaigns will run across digital mediums including YouTube, Social Media, Ecommerce, and OTTs platforms.

Speaking about the campaign, Eiti Singhal, Chief Marketing Officer - VEGA Industries Private Limited said, “VEGA takes pride in being the pioneer of at-home styling products, and our consistent approach of making our consumers self-reliant demarcates us. Strengthening our equity further, we are launching fresh new commercials for 3 in 1 Hair Styler and Hair Brushes that are youthy and intend to deseasonalize our brand so the Gen Z and Millennials, experience the joy of hairstyling along with the notion of hair care. The unique 3 in 1 Hair Styler is one-of-its-kind in the personal care appliances category and binds the proposition of hair straightening, crimping, and curling into one. “

Vega as a brand is redefining at-home styling in India. Our campaign highlights the fact that Vega products are not just for everyday hair care and styling but these are products that lets everyone whether a man or woman to truly love their hair. And who better than Ananya Panday who is a style icon herself to share this message.” Rajdeepak Das, CEO & Chief Creative Officer - South Asia, Leo Burnett.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)