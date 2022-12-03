AM/NS India's new ad explores the possibilities of 'reimagineering'

iProspect – the digital-first end-to-end media agency from dentsu India, has launched ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India’s (AM/NS India) latest campaign titled ‘Reimagineering’. The word, Reimagineering, is a fusion of reimagination and engineering - two key levers that will shape India's growth and development over the next several decades. AM/NS India is a joint venture between ArcelorMittal & Nippon Steel - two of the world’s leading steelmakers.

It is pertinent to note here that this is AM/NS India's first corporate campaign. The campaign's objective is to raise awareness and build imagery of a global new-age steel manufacturer committed to creating a brand-new future for the industry, people, and the planet. iProspect India has created a multi-media campaign architecture with an aim to accelerate the brand's key vision in the market. The campaign covers key touchpoints such as television with dominance in the news genre and front jackets in leading English and vernacular dailies to drive credibility. As a result, AM/NS India is associated with the ongoing FIFA World Cup as one of the digital sponsors. The campaign also drives conversations through social media touchpoints, 60-second musical spot-on radio, and innovative OOH executions to bring the brand propositions of 'Reimagineering' and 'Smarter Steels, Brighter Futures' to life.

Speaking on the campaign, Bibek Chattopadhyay, Head - Communications, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India said, “We embarked on a journey almost a year back to craft the corporate identity and design for AM/NS India - a venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, two of the most valued brands in the metal and mining space worldwide. With the 360-degree campaign, entailing media formats, we unveil a Young, Dynamic, Smart, Thoughtful, and Global architecture that elevates the brand presentation. Reimagineering - one world that eloquently puts forth our ambitions for the market we are privileged to serve - is rudimentary to our concept and reflects our brand philosophy, 'Smarter Steels, Brighter Futures'.”

Vinod Thadani, CEO, iProspect and Chief Digital Growth Officer, dentsu Media added, “We are extremely proud to be part of this amazing campaign. The beauty of the campaign is in synchronization of 6 very impactful KVs, a powerful and visually delighted TVC with melodious background score and multiple format renditions across touchpoints. We planned the campaign such a way so that each touchpoint complement each other to establish the core proposition of the brand. I am confident post this campaign, AM/NS brand awareness will be enhanced significantly.”

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)