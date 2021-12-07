Amit Tiwari joins TCS as Global Head Marketing Demand Center

The veteran business leader and a venerable CMO, Amit Tiwari had quit Havells after a 4-year plus stint, exchange4media had reported it first.

Amit Tiwari has joined Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the IT services behemoth, as the Global Head Marketing Demand Center. In his new role Tiwari is expected to have an Integrated Marketing approach to develop demand generation and creation strategy for sourced and influence pipeline with a clear matrix to measure and grow TCS’s global business. His updated LinkedIn profile points to his big role at TCS.

Prior to TCS, Tiwari was working as Vice President Marketing at Havells India Limited where he served a stint of over four years. Tiwari with his understanding of business and digital made a huge difference to the Havells portfolio of brands and made a huge business contribution.

Tiwari is a business and digital maven who has a 360 degree view of business and marketing and someone whose credo has been that "Business is Marketing"Before Havells, Amit Tiwari spent close to a decade at Philips India where he was Director Marketing Brand, Communication and Digital.

Tiwari is a prolific speaker at almost all industry forums and writes frequently. He has been awarded multiple times in the business and also in the marketing domain. He is a Management Graduate from the Indian School of Business ( ISB) and has a Post Graduate Diploma in Management for Senior Executives.

