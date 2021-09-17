All our campaigns hold a healthy mix of digital & print media: Damyant Singh Khanoria

In the competitive smartphone market, brands are well aware that consumer experience doesn’t end at the point of purchase but goes way beyond that. This is where after-sales experience comes in and plays a huge role in the overall consumer satisfaction. Taking cognizance of the fact, OPPO India recently launched a three-film digital campaign to highlight its after-sale service through the chronicles of Sharma-Verma.

According to Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO India, these digital films beautifully showcase what makes OPPO the leader in after-sales service, the brand’s customer-first approach, attention to detail, and quick resolution of complaints that customers can count on. He adds, “This engaging campaign also promises to take its viewers on a journey with the duo to experience OPPO's after-sale services and highlights how easy and reliable the repair/inspection process is for any customer.”

Says Khanoria, “OPPO’s after-sales service has been built on the relentless efforts by the teams across the 500+ service centres to solve customer queries. The films have highlighted the exceptional and fast after-sale service offered by OPPO. Highlighting features such as free inspection, 30-day replacement, and quick service and repair, each video showcases the functional benefits of each of these services.”

The brand currently has 500+ service centres across 500 cities in India and aims to become the benchmark of after-sales service. Elaborating on the same, Khanoria shares, “We aim to strengthen the service centre network to 600+ stores by the end of 2022. Keeping customers ease in mind, free inspection, 30-day replacement, and quick service and repair are key tenets of our after-sales service promise. These are things that make a big difference to our consumers. OPPO customers have rated OPPO to have the lowest waiting time, being attended within 15 minutes of arrival. We also provide customer support status updates through WhatsApp and SMS. We have introduced a dedicated AI-powered Chatbot ‘Ollie’ available 24X7 for consumers to resolve 94.5% of queries. A Platinum care hotline exclusively serves Reno and Find users providing 24*7*365 days support in Hindi & English.”

Marketing OPPO in a cluttered category

The marketing side of a smartphone company goes beyond the camera and the hardware and is woven into participation. From the marketing standpoint, Khanoria elaborates, “OPPO has driven multiple meaningful campaigns like live sales with Flipkart and one-of-a-kind unboxing of the Reno6 with Ranbir Kapoor. We also did an integrated campaign featuring design, look, feel, a social teaser campaign, an e-commerce launch and an unboxing film for the Reno6 Series. We found a fresh take on the #EmotionsinPortrait global brand idea for India for the Reno6 Series and collaborated with Instagram to launch the quest for the next-generation of emerging video creators across India. These campaigns were in sync with our efforts to drive a deeper emotional connect with the audience. We continue to partner with celebrities in fields like sports and entertainment. The idea is to highlight the same value and determination as OPPO and create an experience that will help our audience resonate with the brand.”

After the learnings from 2020, marketers and advertisers are leaning towards forward-thinking and adopting digital to its full extent to reach their target audience. Sharing insights on what the preferred media mix remains for OPPO for this campaign as well as upcoming brand endeavours will be, Khanoria says, “Even though digital is paving its way, print still holds ground to help brands build credibility and leveraging it helps build trust and credibility. This is why all our campaigns hold a healthy mix of digital and print media to help reach out to a larger audience.” It is interesting to note that the marketing strategy adopted by the brand helped it grow in a declining market in 2020 and the sales continued to rise with a 33% increase in brand preference. In fact, according to Khanoria, OPPO remains the market leader in Southeast Asia.

New innovations & changing trends

Along with consumer experience, new innovations are a hallmark of the smartphone industry. With physical events looking like a distant possibility, most brands, including OPPO, are making new launches virtually which also gives them a larger audience and stakeholder penetration. Adds Khanoria, “To stand out from the clutter of mundane monologue of virtual launches, we unveiled F19 Pro through a first-of-its-kind online music concert, with thrilling performances. Also, our collaboration for an online campaign with Ranbir Kapoor for the unboxing of Reno6 5G saw a great response from consumers. With the launch of the OPPO Reno6 Series, we experimented with one-of-a- kind live sales marketing on Flipkart. The intent was to drive engagement for OPPO’s latest offering, the Reno6 5G through an interactive format. The format reached close to 33M people in the country and even secured a huge spike in orders for the device. We launched nine smartphones in 2021 which saw a great response from our consumers. The pandemic led to an increase in smartphone consumption and OPPO ensured that the demand and need were met with the latest technology and smooth distribution of our products. Through our industry-first innovations and a design that will appeal more to our audience and upscale customers around the world, we aim to establish a unique position for the brand.”

Talking about the upcoming trends in the smartphone industry, he adds, “In researches, we realized that consumers are looking for a smartphone that is not only future-ready but also provides high-end performance, and a 5G-enabled device will provide them with the best of both worlds. 5G era will see the rising importance of the video era, and it will enable more growth and opportunities for innovations in advanced technology for short-form video creations and video editing tools. The coming era will also see the perfect integration of software and algorithms which redefine the future of smartphone innovations. Possibilities in this arena are immense, and they do hold the real power to elevate the user experience. With the emergence of computational photography, smartphones have been able to leverage the growing computational power of devices and improved cloud technology to break through the traditional limits of smartphone camera hardware. At OPPO, our core belief is on 'technology for mankind, kindness for the world', and we are working relentlessly to bring meaningful innovations that will make the lives of all our users better and smarter.”OPPo

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)