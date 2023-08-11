Air India's new brand identity takes flight: 'We're in midst of a total transformation'
At the unveiling of the new logo and livery, N Chandrasekaran – Chairman of Tata Sons and Air India, informed that the carrier will be equipped with state-of-the-art AI services
As the brand unveiled its new logo and brand identity on Thursday, N Chandrasekaran – Chairman, Tata Sons and Air India shared the vision moving forward and the strides that Air India is making in the process.
“Air India is not another business for us, it’s a passion, a big national mission,” said N Chandrasekaran – Chairman, Tata Sons and Air India, as the brand unveiled its new logo on Thursday.
#AirIndia new livery breakdown.#avgeek @airindia pic.twitter.com/TmyXn6dtDU— Varun Dubey (@dubeyvaroon) August 10, 2023
The new brand identity and new aircraft livery capture the essence of a bold new India, marking a milestone in its Vihaan.AI transformation of the national institution into a national inspiration. “Our vision for the airline is also in the backdrop of a new, resurgent India, where the aspiration of everyone is limitless,” Chandrasekaran continued.
There’s a new window of possibilities rising in the sky.— Air India (@airindia) August 10, 2023
Our new look reimagines the iconic Indian window, also part of our history, into a gold window frame, symbolising a “Window of Possibilities”.
The identity will begin rolling out by December 2023.#FlyAI #NewAirIndia pic.twitter.com/ibxtxTEWIY
This new look reimagines the iconic Indian window shape, historically used by Air India, into a gold window frame that becomes central to the new brand design system - symbolising a ‘Window of Possibilities’. The new logo symbol - ‘The Vista’ - is inspired by the peak of the gold window frame, signifying limitless possibilities, progressiveness, and the airline’s bold, confident outlook for the future.
The airline brand’s new aircraft livery and design features a palette of deep red, aubergine, and gold highlights, as well as a chakra-inspired pattern. It also boasts a striking new custom-made ‘Air India Sans’ font, marrying confidence with warmth to position Air India as premium, inclusive, and accessible.
Campbell Wilson, Air India CEO & MD, said, “Our transformative new brand reflects an ambition to make Air India a world class airline serving guests from around the globe, and that represents a new India proudly on the global stage. The new Air India is bold, confident, and vibrant, but also warm and deeply rooted to its rich history and traditions that make Indian hospitality a global benchmark for standards in service.”
Designed in partnership with the brand transformation company, FutureBrand, the new brand identity combines Air India’s glorious past with its drive to aim for excellence and innovate for the future, creating a standout brand design for a premium global airline with an Indian heart.
Travellers will begin to see the new logo throughout their journey starting December 2023, when Air India’s first Airbus A350 enters the fleet in the new livery.
“Colours, patterns, shapes and how they come together and what they represent matter, but our actions speak so much louder. We are in the midst of a total transformation to reimagine the role of India’s flagship airline”, Wilson said.
Chandrasekaran in his speech shared that the brand has been at work during the last 15 months or so. “Our vision is to make this airline world class in terms of modernity, safety, technologically-most advanced, exceptional customer service and the experience that Air India used to be known for,” he added.
Air India has made significant investments throughout the guest experience to elevate its service and to strengthen its position as the preferred airline for travellers flying to, from, and within India.
“We will have the best of AI deployed in Air India. It’s going to be a lot of hard work but the path is clear, we know where we want to be,” shared Chandrasekaran.
The airline brand has confirmed historic purchase agreements to acquire 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing at USD 70 billion (based on published list prices), with deliveries of the new aircraft starting November this year.
“But this requires an enormous amount of work because of where we start from. It requires a lot of work on technology, fleet, maintenance, ground handling, all aspects of operations and more,” said Chandrasekaran. The brand is currently focusing on upgrading all human resources aspects in the airline.
The transformation of Air India’s fleet has already begun with the airline leasing and buying 20 widebody aircraft this year. A USD 400 million programme to completely refurbish the interiors of its legacy fleet of 43 widebody aircraft commences mid-2024, which will lead to the installation of brand-new seats in every cabin, new inflight entertainment systems, and inflight Wi-Fi internet connectivity.
Chandrasekaran pointed out that the fleet requires a lot of work. “While we have ordered one of the largest fleet orders, both narrow-body and wide-body, it’s going to take time for all these to arrive,” he added.
By March 2024, 33% of the airline’s widebody fleet will be upgraded, and over the next two-and-a-half years, its entire long-haul fleet will be reborn, the company shared over a press release.
Air India has launched a new website and mobile app, offering a significantly improved web experience with new digital tools and features. The carrier will also launch a new “open all hours, every day” customer contact centre in nine Indian and foreign languages by the end of this year, as well as a completely redesigned loyalty program in early 2024 that will enable thousands of new redemption possibilities.
The airline is also investing in building completely new lounges at Delhi and New York JFK airports, having recently announced a global lounge network expansion.
Tracing our legacy through the evolution of our logos! From Tata Airlines in 1932 to our emblem adorned with the wheel of Konark, each logo takes shape of a fabled chapter in our journey. #TreasuresOfAI #TBT #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/AfuzKal27m— Air India (@airindia) August 10, 2023
Tracing our legacy through the evolution of our logos! From Tata Airlines in 1932 to our emblem adorned with the wheel of Konark, each logo takes shape of a fabled chapter in our journey. #TreasuresOfAI #TBT #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/tvzCBLyuQv— Air India (@airindia) August 10, 2023
Mixed reception The highly anticipated branding exercise received lukewarm response from netizens who were mostly underwhelmed by the new logo. Many even pointed out that service needs to be the air carrier’s top priority and not a refreshed brand.
blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
I am reflecting on the launch of the refreshed #AirIndia last night. I think it wins rebrand of the year—the new look is beautiful. Picking yourself up and getting with the times is a huge mission. ?? ✈️ pic.twitter.com/89dRwFTvTK
— Cole Cameron (@colecameron) August 11, 2023
The latest Air India rebranding has been revealed #AirIndia #avgeek— abhishek Huilgol (@Huilgol) August 10, 2023
It's a bit unconventional, but I personally loved it. What do you guys think?
I'm also eagerly anticipating the arrival of the new A350 with its updated livery in India later this year.@airindia pic.twitter.com/M5nPHA6rQd
#AirIndia brand new artistic design of Plane Tail. It's basically mix of old #AirIndia & #Vistara paint to create a more good looking new one ?— Vivek Singh (@VivekSi85847001) August 10, 2023
TBH this is looking more astonishing then old #AirIndia design ? pic.twitter.com/Qop7iQu1hj
#AirIndia lot of people are geeking over the new AI livery. I for one find it too close to Air Arabia. Don’t think could easily make the difference on an actual plane. #avgeek #avgeeks #aviation pic.twitter.com/hjr9ux5lJL— Aur Btao (@needmehere) August 11, 2023
What are your thoughts on the new #AirIndia logo and livery? Frankly I find it banal, underwhelming. pic.twitter.com/6qt8RIeMOR— Shivam Vij (@DilliDurAst) August 10, 2023
What do you think of Air India’s new livery? Rate 1-10. I’ll give it a 4. Maybe it will grow on me… but yeah not sure. #airindia pic.twitter.com/wjysbNvxYt— Josh Cahill (@gotravelyourway) August 10, 2023
So much hype and money spent on one flower bracket } Even I can become a logo designer at this rate #AirIndia pic.twitter.com/OcsXYkpMkX— Supersownic ??? (@supersownic) August 10, 2023
Had high hopes on the new Air India livery since it’s the same agency which rebranded FIJI air and had done an excellent job but the new Air India livery is too simple and ugly SMH #AirIndia #India pic.twitter.com/iaRNwcSaWZ— Rohan Shetty (@Rohan25855496) August 10, 2023
15,000 crore annual loss and this is what they come up with! ?????????— Shivam Vahia (@ShivamVahia) August 10, 2023
Red, purple, and gold. An arranged marriage nobody wants. You cannot make this up!#AirIndia pic.twitter.com/pLlnXEADv1
NOT IMPRESSED! ☹️#AirIndia pic.twitter.com/DM5LPYk5pf— WE WERE SOLDIERS! (@ColonelRazzaque) August 11, 2023
Does anyone these days even use Babetta font?? The ugliest font ever created becomes the logotype of the nation's prestigious carrier. Less said about the motif is better. Sub-standard logo ever created for an airline branding. #AirIndia https://t.co/MYNR6HWxTy pic.twitter.com/RLDuqXCH27— ProfMKay ?? (@ProfMKay) August 10, 2023
Tata's could've paid me ₹5000 and I'd have done a better job on Canva! #AirIndia— Shivam Vahia (@ShivamVahia) August 10, 2023
Good grief. This new #AirIndia identity for a long standing graceful brand is downright puerile. Looks like some agency thought it is a good idea to add Fisher Price aesthetics to an iconic brand. Perhaps a gentle reconsideration might be in order, @airindia? Cheers. pic.twitter.com/N6M2eb47OR— Chandrakant (@MiserlyGeek) August 10, 2023
‘Digital as a component is higher than the category average for Tata Tea Premium’
Puneet Das, President - Packaged Beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products, spoke to e4m on the brand’s latest hyperlocal ‘Desh Ka Garv’ campaign
By Sohini Ganguly | Aug 11, 2023 9:05 AM | 3 min read
Brands today are choosing to go hyperlocal and tap into the country’s diversity. The idea is to target consumers in a highly specific and geographically restricted area.
One such brand is Tata Tea Premium, which has leveraged the Independence Day fervour to build on its hyperlocal strategy. “We have been on a hyperlocal journey for the last four to five years. Ever since we have been on this journey, our brand has grown from strength to strength not just in terms of brand equity but also with respect to business performance,” shared Puneet Das, President - Packaged Beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products.
In a conversation with e4m, he also mentioned that the brand had even launched hyperlocal campaigns during the pandemic.
The insights for these campaigns majorly came from the fact that the brand produces distinct blends that cater to regional preferences. “On momentous occasions like Independence Day, we get the opportunity to also showcase the rich culture and heritage we have in India,” Das said.
This year, the brand wanted to showcase the rich handloom culture of India, with its latest campaign ‘Desh Ka Garv’. It pays homage to this diverse and unique artform through a limited-edition pack collection inspired by the handlooms of India.
“People are getting used to campaigns where we are celebrating the collective pride of India,” Das further said.
Delving deeper into the brand’s hyperlocal play, Das says that whenever someone speaks about ‘winning India’, most of them talk about it from a sales execution point of view, for instance, reaching the consumer or building a distribution channel. “Of course, we are doing that too, but what we are also doing is that we are building a marketing mix that resonates with the same,” he added.
As for the Desh Ka Garv campaign, Das shared that the media mix for it is digital-heavy. This is primarily because a chunk of the brand’s consumers are present on digital platforms, and that is where the brand also wants to be. Along with digital, print and outdoor will also play a role in the mix.
“Since we are on a hyperlocal journey and have localised initiatives, we need to use media which is also more localised. So for us, digital as a component is higher than the category average since that helps reach a specific audience,” said Das while explaining why digital ad spends are towards the higher end in the marketing mix for Tata Tea Premium.
However, he also mentioned that at an overall level, media on television still remains one of the biggest spends for the brand, with the proportion of digital slowly seeing a rise.
Also, as part of the same campaign, Tata Tea Premium has partnered with OKHAI platform where a specially curated collection made by weavers from across the country will be made available for purchase. This move in turn will let consumers become a part of the initiative first-hand.
IDMA 2023: Mondelez takes home ‘Best Digital and Social Media Advertiser’ honour
The award recognizes and celebrates the exemplary work done by brands in the digital media ecosystem
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 9:25 PM | 1 min read
Mondelez was awarded the ‘Best Digital and Social Media Advertiser’ award at the Indian Digital Marketing Awards (IDMA) held on Thursday in Mumbai. The star-studded awards night was graced by top industry heads and experts from the advertising, marketing and media industry. Apart from Mondelez, HUL bagged the ‘Best Advertiser on Mobile’ title while Wavemaker picked the ‘Best Digital, Social Media and Mobile Media Agency of the Year’ award in the ‘Hall of Fame’ category.
Coming to the metal tally, Mondelez won 4 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze metals for their impressive and outstanding work. The awards had eight broad categories, including Web; Mobile and Tablets; Social Media; Search and PPC campaigns, For (SMB) Companies; For Start-Ups Companies; Hall Of Fame Awards and Special awards. These categories were further divided into several sub-categories.
The other key winners who bagged gold include Mindshare, Madison Media, EssenceMediacom, InMobi, Xapads Media, Mullen Lintas (MMLG), Interactive Avenues, Omnicom Media Group, Edelman India, popcorn, Amazon Ads India, ZEEL, among others.
The IDMA 2023 jury was chaired by Harish Bhat, Brand Custodian, Tata Sons. The India Digital Marketing Awards winners are selected by members of the Jury from the best work entered through the call for entries from across India.
Wavemaker named Best Digital, Social Media & Mobile Media Agency of the Year at IDMA 2023
The GroupM-owned media agency won 12 gold metals
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 9:22 PM | 1 min read
Wavemaker, a GroupM-owned media agency, was bestowed with the ‘Best Digital, Social Media and Mobile Media Agency of the Year’ award at the Indian Digital Marketing Awards (IDMA) 2023. The 14th edition of IDMA was held at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai on August 10. The agency took home 12 gold, 6 silver and 4 bronze metals across different categories.
The Indian Digital Marketing Awards recognizes, celebrates and encourages the outstanding work in the digital media space. Apart from Wavemaker, HUL bagged the ‘Best Advertiser on Mobile’ title while Mondelez took home the ‘Best Digital and Social Media Advertiser’ award in the ‘Hall of Fame’ category.
The awards are given to brands and agencies for their creativity, excellence and innovation. The awards were given across eight broad categories - Web; Mobile and Tablets; Social Media; Search and PPC campaigns, For (SMB) Companies; For Start-Ups Companies; Hall Of Fame Awards and Special awards which were further divided into several sub-categories.
Murali Sharma roped in as brand ambassador of Suraksha QR
The brand will collaborate with Sharma for a series of marketing, outreach, events,, and other promotional activities
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 4:59 PM | 3 min read
Hyderabad-headquartered healthcare-technology start-up Suraksha QR has announced the appointment of veteran actor Murali Sharma as its brand ambassador. Following this, the actor will be representing the emerging Suraksha QR brand as its ‘key face’ across various offline and online channels. Additionally, Suraksha QR shall be collaborating with Murali Sharma for a series of marketing, outreach, events,, and other promotional activities in the near future, in a bid to enable the start-up to rapidly grow and scale its reach and impact pan-India.
Suraksha QR – a platform that is aiming to cater to the varied healthcare requirements of at least 5 lakh Indians by the end of the current Fiscal, i.e. FY 2023-24 – believes that its latest association with Murali Sharma will be playing an instrumental role in helping the brand to be able to realize this ambitious target. Additionally, by leveraging the personal charisma and popularity of Murali Sharma, Suraksha QR aspires to achieve top-of-the-mind brand recall amongst its potential and existing users over the long term.
Speaking on the development, Vidhyasagar Reddy, Co-Founder & CEO, Suraksha QR said, “We are extremely pleased to welcome renowned actor Shri Murali Sharma as our official brand ambassador. As a public figure who is equally well-known throughout both North and South India, Murali’s association with Suraksha QR serves as a shot in the arm for us, and aligns well with our goal of redefining healthcare across every nook and corner of India. It also marks a whole new chapter in bolstering and taking Suraksha QR’s branding and credibility to the next level. Murali will be joining forces with Suraksha QR’s team on various strategic aspects, including building and amplifying meaningful conversations around improving healthcare accessibility and affordability, through a variety of mediums.”
Actor Murali Sharma said, “I am happy to be a part of Suraksha QR’s journey of revolutionizing Indian healthcare with its tech-enabled innovative approach. I look forward to the exciting journey ahead with them in creating a responsible and healthier India. I decided to associate with Suraksha as I could resonate a lot with the company’s mission and vision to bridge the gaps in India’s healthcare sector and thereby ensure that no Indian is left out in receiving timely and necessary medical care. As the brand ambassador, I am committed to wholeheartedly doing my bit in helping Suraksha QR in realizing its noble vision and creating social impact at scale.”
Notably, since the roll-out of its flagship platform in March 2023, the Suraksha QR platform has already acquired over 60,000 subscribers pan-India, while establishing its presence across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Delhi, among other Indian states. Through its flagship health-tech platform, Suraksha QR offers an array of superlative healthcare services to its users such as – advanced emergency response support, health insurance coverage, telehealth consultations with experienced doctors, discounts on diagnostic tests, home delivery of medicines, and so on.
On the other hand, Murali Sharma is a celebrated actor who has been a part of over 130+ movies spanning across the Hindi, telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Kannada and Malayalam film industries. Throughout his over two-decades-long acting career so far, he has earned immense praise and recognition for playing memorable roles in numerous hit films like Golmaal Returns, Singham, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and Yevadu, and also has, over the years, amassed a huge fan base nationwide.
'Healthcare marketing’s role is to not just drive sales but drive healthcare outcomes’
At the e4m Health and Wellness Marketing Conference 2023, industry experts discussed how one can create personalized user solutions for the healthcare and wellness industry through innovation
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 3:14 PM | 6 min read
At the e4m Health and Wellness Marketing Conference 2023, Harbinder Narula, CEO, BW Healthcare World and BW Wellbeing World chaired a panel discussion on “Design Thinking: How to Create Innovative and User-Centric Solutions / Strengthening Healthcare and Wellness Ecosystem through Innovation”.
The members of the panel were Geet Rathi, Category Head - Man Matters, Mosaic Wellness, Samyukta Iyer, VP and Head of Marketing, Kaya Clinic, Sriram Padmanabhan, Marketing Director, Danone India, Subhadeep Dasgupta, Business Head, Gritzo, Pritish Mahadik, Growth Head Traya and Vinita Joshi, Marketing Head, Nyumi.
Narula started the session by talking about how post-pandemic, the healthcare space has been split into two parts, one being the illness-oriented industry, i.e. the hospitals, diagnostics and so on and the other being the wellbeing space where consumers are focused towards living a healthier lifestyle.
He said, “The one thing that has really emerged very strongly out of this is the power of personalization beyond the messaging. We are in an industry where everything that we do is creating an impact. Whatever we are doing is creating personalized experiences which makes it imperative for all of us to start thinking how we can personalize the messaging so that people know what they can expect. That to me appears to be an important design thinking.”
He then moved on to ask Iyer her take on how the industry is actually embracing innovation, out-of-the-box thinking and technology, while they are strategizing for the marketing and messaging.
Iyer answered, “If I have to pick up examples of what we have done at Kaya, here we have actually leveraged the power of AI into our website to ensure that there is a lot of skin analysis, diagnosis that happens right there. We are working on creating a chatbot where you can schedule your own appointments because today, fewer and fewer people want to speak to the call center, fewer and fewer people want to wait for appointment booking. Even our food order today happens online, so why should it be any different when it comes to health and wellness?”
The session moved forward with Rathi talking about the impact that personalization can make in the health and wellness industry. He said, “Unlike normal marketing, when it comes to healthcare, the biggest difference is that here, the role of marketing is not that somebody is buying a product and your job is done. It is actually driving health outcomes. And health outcomes are not typically driven by just a person buying a product, you have to be with that person. You need to give personalization as an experience and not just as a marketing tactic.”
“Driving health outcomes requires a huge buy-in from the consumer. People are at different points in their healthcare journey, so we have to customize it and personalize it for them. Therefore, I believe that personalization is the only way to go about solving health outcomes for the users today,” he added.
Mahadik shared his insights on how healthcare companies can use data and analytics to better understand their target audience, tailor their marketing messages accordingly and build trust. He elaborated, “People come from various stages of life, various lifestyle problems, various genetic problems. Having a structured approach to first diagnosing all the problems that are there with the user and supplementing the solution as per their problems is what data analytics leverages. And that is how marketing is solving this in order to deliver results.”
“Based on the user pattern of using these apps and websites, we understand who is basically consistent on the journey, who is dropping off in the middle, or who got bored of the treatment. We match them using various messages and calls from the hair coaches so that they get back on the treatment and do not divert from their journey and help them achieve their results. That is how data analytics simultaneously plays a part with the whole product, tech, and marketing to provide the needed results for the customer.”
Next, Narula asked Joshi how healthcare companies can use social media to connect with their audience and promote their services. She replied, “From a healthcare perspective, social media is a great way to not only educate but also to learn. Because a lot of times when as marketer we build personas, it is based on who our ideal user should be. But you need to talk to people, engage with them, know why or why not they are buying. Social media can really bridge that gap to just kind of solidify your understanding of why the customer is buying from you or who you should target.”
Dasgupta touched upon some challenges that healthcare companies may face when implementing innovative marketing strategies. “How to present information is a big challenge with technology when it comes to the healthcare companies. The second thing is the plethora of information, the massive amount of information that we have to give because we have products and then 20-30 ingredients and then each ingredient has roles to play in solving some specific aspect of the health problem. So, how much information can you really pack with the current attention span of consumers which is less than 3 seconds probably. Why should anybody see your ad at all,” he enlisted.
Sharing from his experience, he said, “We figured out a method in which we drew a matrix of the key benefit, the key cohort and the key outcome. These three are triangulated and we do not launch with one content. We launch with multiple campaigns and in this three axes. And we solved the second challenge of providing information in an interesting way by experimenting with gamification and that really worked for us.”
Narula closed the session by asking Padmanabhan how healthcare companies can balance innovation with regulatory compliance in their marketing efforts. He responded, “Don’t see compliance and regulation as a barrier. Understand the laws of the land, understand the regulatory framework. That is where it has to start from. Secondly, when you are thinking about your campaign brief, involve them (people in the compliance, legal function), make them your stakeholders, make them understand your context and objective as to why you are trying to drive it. In many incidents, they come with solutions which are even better than what you have thought because they know how to navigate around.”
A little extra care goes a long way, says Parachute Advansed Sampoorna in new TVC
The ad has been released for Tamil Nadu and Karnataka markets
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 3:05 PM | 2 min read
Parachute Advansed, the premium hair nourishment brand by Marico Limited, launched a new TVC to announce the brand’s latest innovation in hair care - Parachute Advansed Sampoorna Hair Oil. This breakthrough product combines the nourishing power of Coconut with five special herbs - Amla, Hibiscus, Aloe vera, Methi, and Curry Leaves, known for their exceptional hair benefits. Parachute Advansed Sampoorna hair oil is all set to revolutionize hair care in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, offering consumers the ultimate solution to maintain thick, long and black hair.
In line with the brand's commitment to providing individuals a route to attain beautiful hair, Parachute Advansed Sampoorna launched a TVC that celebrates the joy of rediscovery.
The captivating storyline features two sisters engaging in a playful interaction and perfectly captures the essence of the product messaging. The film brings the emotional storyline alive through the loving and playful banter of the two sisters. The elder sister admires her younger sister, who is getting ready for her graduation and reminisces about her own college days and how beautiful she used to look. In a magical moment, the younger sister playfully places her luscious locks on the elder sister's head, and says, "What she is missing is the beautiful hair she used to have and hers just needs just a little extra care" The film concludes with the transformation of the elder sister's hair, brought about by using Parachute Advansed Sampoorna, as she graciously reciprocates by placing her beautiful hair on her younger sister's head, making her look even more beautiful..
Somasree Bose Awasthi, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Limited, shared her excitement about the TVC launch, stating, "At Marico, we take immense pride in creating products that truly make a difference in people's lives. The introduction of Parachute Advansed Sampoorna stands as a significant milestone in our hair care portfolio. In today's fast-paced lifestyle, hair needs that 'Extra Care' to stay beautiful and healthy, and that's exactly what Parachute Advansed Sampoorna provides by combining the nourishing power of Coconut with five exceptional herbs - Amla, Hibiscus, Aloe vera, Methi, and Curry Leaves. Through the powerful yet emotional narrative in the TVC, we aim to resonate with audiences, encouraging them to experience "Parachute Advansed Sanmpoorna to deliver hair that’s thick & long”.
The TVC will make its debut in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. With its engaging storyline and relatable characters, the TVC promises to resonate deeply with its intended audience.
Parachute Advansed Sampoorna is now available at all leading retail outlets across Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
