Affle India Q3FY23 results: Lower international revenue plays spoilsport: Elara Capital
As per Elara Capital, there is no significant margin improvement unless overall revenue growth comes in the range of 25-30%
Affle has reported a revenue growth of 22% YoY in India, which is largely in line post the cut in ad spends by new-age companies. However, international revenue was up only 6% YoY, which could have seen a negative impact due to lower revenues from Jampp on account of macro uncertainty in the US, coupled with weakness in emerging nations.
As per Elara Capital, “Profitability (EBITDA) improved 110bps YoY. However, it was flat on a 9M basis; we don’t foresee any significant margin improvement unless overall revenue growth comes in the range of 25-30%.”
Below are highlights from Affle’s financial report, according to an assessment by Karan Taurani’s Elara Capital:
- Affle India reported revenue of INR 3,761mn in Q3FY23, a growth of 6.1% QoQ & 10.8% YoY. 9MFY23 revenue stood at 10,781mn which grew 40.6% YoY whereas the 9MFY23 organic growth stood at 24.2% YoY.
- In Q3FY23, revenue from India stood at INR 1,297mn (34.5% of revenue, up 14.0% QoQ & 22.1% YoY) and international revenue stood at INR 2,463 (65.5% of revenue, up 2.3% QoQ & 5.6% YoY).
- Enterprise platform revenue stood at INR 16mn (0.4% of revenue, down 36.8% QoQ & 48.6% YoY) whereas consumer platform revenue stood at INR 3,745mn (99.6% of revenue, up 6.4% QoQ & 11.3% YoY).
- EBITDA for the quarter stood at INR 803mn, up 13.5% QoQ & 18.7% YoY led by revenue growth partially offset by increase in data & inventory cost (up 3.7% QoQ & 5.9% YoY), increase in employee cost (up 3.9% QoQ & 30.3% YoY) and increase in other expenses (up 11.4% QoQ & 0.3% YoY). Although data and inventory cost as % of revenue decreased 138bp QoQ & 280bp YoY (60.7% of revenue in Q3FY23). EBITDA margin stood at 21.4%, up 140bp QoQ & 142bp YoY.
- PAT for the quarter stood at INR 691mn, up 17.2% QoQ & 11.0% YoY led by operating leverage and increase in other income (up 28.6% QoQ & 14.2% YoY) partially offset by increase in D&A cost (up 3.8% QoQ & 37.2% YoY), increase in finance cost (up 10.6% QoQ & 68.8% YoY) and increase in income tax (up 26.1% QoQ & 35.7% YoY).
- Converted users reached a new high of 67.8mn (up 4.8% QoQ, 15.9% YoY) during the quarter. CPCU rate remained the same QoQ at INR 51. Despite the global headwinds, the top industry verticals for the company continued to be resilient, helping it register a robust growth anchored on CPCU business model and disciplined focus on higher profitability with significant margin expansion on both QoQ and YoY basis.
Social media has become a reach-based platform selling stories: Shubhranshu Singh
Singh, Vice President - Marketing -Domestic & IB at Tata Motors, speaks about the company’s latest campaign and their marketing strategy
By Tanzila Shaikh | Feb 7, 2023 9:25 AM | 4 min read
Tata Motors recently released their latest campaign for Tata Motors trucks, ‘Desh Ke Trucks’. Using humour as the main element, the films talk about the various technologies that the vehicle company is bringing out. Four of the five films launched under the campaign has characters from popular web series Panchayat.
Talking about the insights behind using the characters of the series, Shubhranshu Singh, Vice President - Marketing -Domestic & IB at Tata Motors, said, “The Panchayat jodi was loved by the audience when they launched a similar campaign in September 2022, and so we are banking on the same characters to woo the audience this time too.”
When asked about the importance of the digital medium for creating a buzz for the brand, Singh mentioned, “You’ll be surprised to know how many people have time for internet-mediated content vs TV advertising. Overwhelming proportion of people are mobile-first, seeing all the content through different channels. Across the country, you’ll see a host of apps for regional and local consumption as well as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram. The reality is changing very fast.”
Talking specifically about influencer marketing, Singh shared, “When it comes to influencer marketing, we do it in parts. Part of it is done through corporate communication. We are choosing micro and nano influencers. We found that the micro and nano influencers have much more engagement with their followers. We have tied up with an agency. The budget is in low thousands average bases. It is quite affordable compared to any other form of advertising.”
While influencer and advertising-led content is something that every company does, some brands these days are also investing on content surrounding the brand. Speaking on the same, Singh said, “Yes, we are open to that idea. But is there anything that we are going to inaugurate tomorrow, no.”
“From a media point of view, there is no doubt that this cable-cutting thing is an endemic and everything is shifting to digital. But in online, not everything is fetching the same returns. Creating content requires heavy investments, but returns are less.”
When it comes to reaching out to consumers, WhatsApp also has become an effective way to reach consumers. Talking about it, Singh shared, “It is quite fascinating to see what many brands are doing using WhatsApp. There is no doubt that communication is happening through platforms like WhatsApp. Social media has become a reach-based platform selling stories and there is a lot of engagement happening on platforms like WhatsApp. We are there on WhatsApp, as our consumers use it.”
“But I think it is less about content and more about transaction. They aren’t creating any content on WhatsApp. We are in touch with Meta to create a business application. There is also a possibility of business chatbot. The problem with channel building is that putting the pipe is easy but being consistent to put content is tough.”
Speaking about their plans to make the most of the digital channels, Singh said, “We are going to go ahead with the second set of campaign from February on digital. Also our lead generation has shifted to digital. In the last one year, we have started doing programmatic advertising, both search-originated as well as on social platforms to campaign pages. We are also working with affiliation aggregators. I am happy to report that we are at double digits in terms of contribution of digital sales to overall sales.”
The ‘Desh ke Trucks’ campaign has been conceptualised and executed by the in-house team of the company along with creative agency Black or White Brand Communication Pvt. Ltd. the teams also spoke about why Panchayat characters were taken in the campaigns, they said, “What we learnt from the first set of campaign, is that humour is really working and we wanted to take this technology communication through them.”
Will funding winter freeze start-up ad spending in 2023?
Most of these brands have already started to cut their marketing budgets. According to TAM Media data, the indexed avg volume growth for new-age advertisers on TV fell by 11% in 2022 through October
By Sonam Saini | Feb 7, 2023 8:57 AM | 5 min read
The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019 brought consumers online and categories such as edutech, fintech, crypto, e-gaming and e-commerce benefited greatly. As a result, some of these brands emerged as prominent advertisers in the last two years. But with start-up funding in India falling to a two-year low in the third quarter of CY22, media planners believe that brands in these categories are unlikely to spend significantly in FY 23. In fact, many advertisers have already begun to reduce budgets, say experts.
Ad spends in last three fiscal
2022 was a difficult year for start-ups and new-age businesses, with many of them reporting huge losses. However, despite the setbacks, many of them spent large sums of money on advertising in FY 21-22. In fact, ad spends for majority of these brands more than doubled in the last three fiscal years. According to Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2022, in 2021, 15 new-age companies/start-ups, including Dream 11, Byju’s, Phonepe, Upstox, My 11 Circle, CRED, Unacademy and Swiggy, entered the list of top 50 advertisers.
For example, upGrad's marketing and advertising expenditures increased three times in the last three fiscals to Rs 393.68 crore in FY21-22 from Rs 95 crore in FY19-20. Similarly, Unacademy’s ad spends rose by 359.86% to Rs 519.64 crore in FY 21-22 from Rs 113 crore in FY19-20. For Phonepe, marketing and advertising expenditures declined 14.85% to Rs 866 crore in FY21-22 from Rs 1017 crore in FY 19-20. However, it increased by 61.87% to Rs 866 crore in FY21-22 from Rs 535 crore in FY20-21.
According to Ankit Khirwal, Head of Marketing, upGrad, in 2022, the brand launched new sub-brands and new products, made acquisitions and tapped into new markets etc, and this added to the company's overall marketing spends. “This growth momentum and marketing drive will continue in 2023 and we are likely to increase the spends by 40%,” said Khirwal.
He shared that in 2022, upGrad’s digital media expenditure rose by 20%. “Our core TG is working professionals, typically in the age group of 21-35 years, who spend a lot of time on YouTube, social media, and other digital platforms. So, majority of our marketing budget was spent on this category, followed by performance marketing expenditures on Google search, which helped us reach the audience with the highest intent. Between March and December 2022, our marketing spends on television was marginal,” added Khirwal.
So, is it necessary for brands to spend such huge amounts on marketing even though they are incurring losses?
Explains Ramsai Panchapakesan, SVP & National Head-Media Buying at Zenith, “The word ‘huge’ is highly subjective. Marketing expenditure is always proportional to sales revenue.”
“When a start-up begins its journey, it will invest and look for returns, which means that the marketing budget will be divided into two components. A certain percentage, which they refer to as investment, will continue to decrease. The skill marketing, where the return has been focused, which is similar to performance, will continue to increase depending on market responses and expanding audience size. So that requires additional money to keep doing it,” he said further.
A senior media planner, on the condition of anonymity, shared the possible reason for this continued spending on marketing by the start-ups. “One of the reasons for the increase in spending was that many of the companies, which were experiencing organic growth during Covid, began to see this growth flatten. As a result, significant spending was required to maintain the same level of growth,” he opined.
Impact on FY23
Most of the advertisers have already started to cut their marketing budgets. According to TAM Media data, the indexed average volume growth for new-age advertisers/start-ups on TV fell by 11% in 2022 through October compared to 2021. While the majority of these new- age businesses prefer television as a medium for advertising, others experiment with marketing outreaches.
According to the media planner, ad spending from these new-age categories has declined in the second half of the year 2022. “There might be year-by-year growth, but in 2023, we don't see many of them increasing their ad spends. We are seeing most of them pulling out from big properties like IPL,” he suggested.
The planner further added, “2023 is expected to be a slow year. It will be best if they can maintain ad spends level of 2022. Otherwise it will be a decline.”
Panchapakesanhe predicted that spending will be almost similar to last year. "The investments were at peak last year and this is specific to the existing start-up companies. They all have now started focusing on performance. So, for every dollar that they spend on marketing, they are seeking a return. As a result, the marketing budget will be on a tightrope, with the emphasis entirely on performance.”
What can brands do?
Dinesh Singh Rathore, CEO of Madison Omega, suggested that these companies will have to determine their strengths, areas of acceptance, and what works for them. “They need to find out which part of the investment provides the best return on investment?”
"Investments in performance vs. branding cannot be done simultaneously. There must be a fine balance, and one cannot chase only performance," he explained.
Experts say it's difficult to predict how long the funding slowdown will last, but businesses are being cautious and have cut back on spending.
"The strategy being followed by most of these companies is to reduce anything that increases the burn, which means a reduction in top-of-funnel awareness campaigns and a focus on performance campaigns," said an industry observer.
‘We are number 1 because people are watching us’
Avinash Kaul, Managing Director, AETN18 and CEO - Broadcast for Network18, shares insights about the channel’s top ranking, BARC ratings and much more
By Imran Fazal | Feb 7, 2023 8:14 AM | 9 min read
Avinash Kaul, Managing Director, AETN18 and CEO - Broadcast for Network18, in an in-depth conversation shared how News18 India has managed to be the number 1 news channel in the country consecutively for the past few weeks, the importance of BARC ratings and the launch of the ninth season of History TV18’s OMG! Yeh Mera India, which became one of the longest-running home-grown shows in the infotainment space on Indian television.
How does the whole scenario in terms of ratings look for the news cluster of TV18 now?
For TV18, all our Hindi channels are number one, including News18 India. We are number 1 in all the English channels - both CNBC and CNN News18 are number one. We have tremendous work going on in the regional languages - Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, and Tamil. In Gujarati, we are number two, while in Tamil, we are almost number three. We have improved significantly over the last year or so in terms of all the channels that we have. If you were to compare us on an overall basis, we have the highest amount of reach compared to any other news network in the country.
BARC claimed that they have resumed the ratings after developing the Augmented Data Reporting Standards for news and special interest genres. Do you think this has led to establishing a fool-proof measurement rating system now?
There is nothing known as fool-proof. There aren’t enough meters in India to measure everybody’s TV viewership. For a 130-crore population, there are 55,000 meters, and that will never be able to do justice. Do we have 10 lakh meters to measure viewership? The answer is that it costs a lot of money. I think for the amount of money that the industry has invested, we have a brilliant system, and I have no complaints about the system because there is only so much that the system can do. What else will you expect it to do? If we had 50 lakh boxes, I can still understand, but we don't have those numbers. It is far better than having nothing. So, it is a directional measurement rather than an absolute measurement. For example, IRS is also a directional measurement, as they interview 3 lakh people to derive a study report. No one can expect research to be of a certain standard, which can measure minute-by-minute viewership of Indian households, it is not possible to have a measurement report with absolute numbers.
We first saw NDTV exiting from BARC and then iTV Network and Zee Media do the same. Do you think the measurement system really matters to advertisers right now?
Advertisers want to put money where the measurement is because they would at least know how many people saw it, and how many didn't. So, to that extent, it is critical. If you don't have measurement, people won't trust you with your numbers. Also, what would be the motivation for you to create content if nobody is watching you? The measurement system is not only meant for advertisers, but also for the content that the channel produces. In the absence of a measurement system, how would an editorial team know that they are doing well? How would they know if their content is being watched or not watched? If channels exit from the measurement system, then they will not know what people are watching on television.
We recently witnessed the takeover of NDTV by the Adani group. How are you looking at this development?
There is nothing to look at. I was associated with NDTV for eight years. It is a consolidation that has to happen because news is not a business that can run on a very frugal budget. The channel has to run and continue its operations, and investments will happen. I think it is always good to have competition that is strong and agile. I don't see it in any negative form.
Today, news channels are accused of aligning themselves with political parties. Do you think journalism has taken a backseat while news channels continue to polarize news pieces and prime-time debates?
That is a subjective opinion of individuals. Finally, you have to understand that if people don't want to watch you, then they won't watch you. No matter what an editor wants to broadcast as content, the power is always with the consumer. The consumer has the remote in his hand, and can always flip the channel. A news channel can go shouting all day long and can get aligned or not with anybody, but if the consumer doesn't want to watch, then it does not stand a chance. If today we are number one, it means that somebody is switching on the remote and watching Network18 channels. Nobody is forcing anybody to watch certain channels. In Bollywood, there is an audience for Govinda and on the other hand, there is an audience for Aamir Khan, both are unique in their own way. The choice is with the consumers – if they want to go and watch Aamir Khan’s film then they will watch it in the theatres, and those who don’t like him will not.
There was a lot of buzz about landing pages being used to boost BARC ratings. How do you look at the use of landing pages in the news business now?
How does it even matter? If one goes to a shop and sees a product, do you ask, how the product reached that shop? What matters is the product. More importantly, no one is forcing someone to watch a certain channel, nobody has put a gun on the consumer’s head to forcefully make that person watch a channel. As marketers, our job is to make sure that we make the content available for the audience, and then it is up to the judgement of the viewer whether to watch it or not. Again, if the viewer does not like what they see, they will flip the channel, and it will not even register in the BARC system.
Looking at the year ahead, what is the market sentiment for TV advertisements?
As long as there are people on earth, there will be advertisers, and as long as there are product manufacturers, they will need to advertise. Advertisers can stay back for a couple of months, but finally, they will have to return. If they didn't advertise during COVID, then they advertised post-COVID. There is a funding winter right now and things might be tough, but as long as people are consuming, advertisers will continue to spend money on advertising. This is why even platforms like Netflix eventually have to turn to advertising to make sure that they're able to sustain their business.
But do you think we will see a rise in AdEx for the news genre on TV?
Of course, we will. If you look at Print, it has three lakh active advertisers in a year. Digital has about 40,000 to 50,000 advertisers a year, while television only has 15,000 advertisers a year. So, we have a long way to go, and I am always bullish about the future of advertising in India.
HistoryTV18 is coming out with the ninth season of OMG! Yeh Mera India TV18. How is the response from the audience, and what are your expectations from this season?
The expectation of the channel doesn't vary from season to season. For us, OMG! Yeh Mera India is a product of passion. It was an idea that was meant to inspire Indians, and we just wish that we could produce all 1,000 episodes in one shot, but we can't and so we have broken it into seasons. The very fact that we are in the ninth season tells you that it is a success. It is our flagship programme and the number one show for History TV18. The show has received 10 billion impressions on Digital, and 2 billion video views on all video assets for about 320 stories that we have broadcasted. OMG! Yeh Mera India is the number one home-grown show in the factual entertainment space, which has grown up to nine seasons. If we compare it with shows on National Geographic or Discovery in the factual entertainment space, we can see that they have international shows like Science of Stupid with Indian anchors.
We have seen your rivals Discovery and TV9 entering the OTT space. Why has History TV18 or TV18 as a news cluster not entered the OTT space as of now?
To me as a news person, OTT is more of an entertainment space, while news has to be live. So, to make news OTT doesn’t make any sense. The days of walled gardens are over. Today, people remember stories, and may not remember where they saw them because people don’t remember brands. It doesn't really matter whether or not we have an OTT of our own. For example, 7-8 seasons of OMG! Yeh Mera India is available on Discovery+ as we don’t mind our content getting discovered on other platforms. The platform doesn’t matter to us, as people recognise OMG! Yeh Mera India very well.
Production of documentaries and shows like OMG! Yeh Mera India is a costly affair in the infotainment space, unlike TV soaps that in comparison have a low production cost. How much revenue do infotainment channels contribute to the growth of Network18?
For Network18, the revenue from factual entertainment is not a very big number, but it is still significant enough to make the investment on its own. The channel has been profitable for quite a few years now, and it continues to be so. So, our business objectives and content related to it are being achieved. We have been delivering seasons of OMG! Yeh Mera India even during COVID. As long as we have a commitment to our audiences, we will bring the show, and it will have inspirational stories that matter the most. If you talk about the revenue proportion compared to news channels, there are 21 of them. History TV18 has two channels, one is HD and the other SD. So, we cannot really compare both genres, but it is doing fairly well and is profitable. We will keep investing in what we are doing every year.
Edelweiss General Insurance rebrands itself as Zuno GI
The company has launched a consumer study to understand millennial and genZ’s awareness
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 5:49 PM | 3 min read
Edelweiss General Insurance has announced its new identity as Zuno General Insurance Limited (Zuno GI). Zuno GI is a new age digital insurer with an aspiration to reimagine and redefine Insurance to make it easy, friendly, and transparent. It is built on the premise that any kind of general insurance should be simple, easy, and straightforward.
The name brings alive the company’s passion, enthusiasm, and singular focus on providing customers with the most convenient and hassle-free experience powered by tech that’s responsive and intuitive. The name and identity represents the young, innovative, approachable, digital native and upbeat personality of the brand and resonates with the Millennial and GenZ audience.
Along with the new identity, the company has launched a consumer study titled ‘Usage Based Insurance: Decoding Awareness, Perception and Behaviour’. The study was done to understand Millennial and GenZ’s awareness, understanding and consideration for UBI. Zuno General Insurance has been fore fronting the concept of usage-based insurance (UBI) in India for almost three years now.
Key highlights of the research:
- 65% respondents feel that people in India are safe drivers.
- 90% respondents want to get a driving score that indicates how safe they drive.
- 58% respondents are aware of usage-based insurance.
- 70% respondents have strong intention to buy usage-based insurance over other insurance options.
- ü Rewards for safe driving’ & ‘Driving score’ are the top two influential factors to opt for usage-based insurance.
- ü 76% respondents strongly believe that getting a driving score will help improve their driving skills.
- ü 95% respondents believe rewarding safe driving will positively influence driving behavior.
Speaking at the launch, Shanai Ghosh, MD & CEO, Zuno General Insurance, said, “Zuno GI is all about reimagining Insurance to make it easy, transparent, and friendly using three pillars of customer experience, innovation, and digital delivery platforms. We will always listen to our customers and offer them smart, simple solutions in the most convenient and hassle-free way. We put this aim to action with the UBI report where we sought to assess the understanding and perception of UBI among young, mobile savvy Indian customers. The findings have been extremely insightful and has validated our conviction about the potential of UBI in India, encouraging us to continue investing in this category that we pioneered in 2020.”
“Telematics is a silver lining for motor insurance industry in India. It allows us to offer personalized solutions and experience to our customers. Given the exponential growth of smartphone users in the country, telematics-based solutions will appeal to the digital natives empowering them to see and influence the pricing they get on Motor Insurance. With the findings of the report, we wish to drive awareness of new concepts like UBI which will not only link premium to your usage and driving but also encourage safe driving practices in the country”, Shanai added.
Zuno GI was the first in the country to launch usage-based insurance using mobile telematics and has been developing this category since 2020. Last year, the company launched SWITCH, India’s first mobile telematics based, on-demand motor insurance product. The policy is an app that shows customers the savings that is accumulating because of good driving for every drive. SWITCH encourages people to become safer drivers which is good for their own safety, their family and overall, for the society.
Zuno General Insurance conducted the survey in eight cities - Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Ahmedabad, in collaboration with Crownit.
Tiffany x Nike: 10 fast facts about the collab
It's not the first time either of the two brands teamed up for some uber-luxurious associations
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 5:09 PM | 2 min read
The iconic Tiffany & Co., the American luxury jewellery brand from Manhattan, is the furthest from street fashion. Yet, the company's association with streetwear apparel brand Nike is the collab we weren't expecting in 2023. Netizens were perplexed when images of Nike Air Force 1s started cropping up on the internet with its Swoosh in the trademark Tiffany blue colour.
To everyone's surprise, the ritzy Tiffany and the uber-cool Nike are indeed teaming up. "Tiffany & Co. and Nike are collaborating on a limited-edition release of Air Force 1s. Learn about these iconic shoes and new accessories, coming soon," read the jewellery brand's website.
If you are confused about a collaboration like the entire internet, here's a primer for you.
1. The brands will be coming together for a black suede top shoe with the Nike Swoosh in Tiffany & Co.'s turquoise shade. The collab is titled "A Legendary Pair," hinting both at the brands and the shoes.
View this post on Instagram
2. Named Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘1837’, the title is a reference to the jewellery brand's 1837 collection.
3. The pair of shoes comes with accessories such as a shoe brush, shoe horn, laces and also a whistle.
When they said “just do it,” we listened. Discover more: https://t.co/8FKzDD0r8Z #NikexTiffany #TiffanyAndCo pic.twitter.com/wTAzAFOJqe— Tiffany & Co. (@TiffanyAndCo) January 31, 2023
4. The collab could be a part of Tiffany's endeavour to appeal to the younger generation and borrow a part of Nike's street cred in doing so.
5. The Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘1837’ will sell for a price of $ 400 and is a limited edition pair.
6. The accessories could cost anywhere between $250 and $475.
7. LVMH, the French company that owns Tiffany, has collaborated with the streetwear brand Supreme before. The collection included necklaces, bracelets, earrings, keyring, a knife and a Supreme t-shirt with the logo in Tiffany blue.
8. Nike too has teamed up with uber-luxurious labels like Louis Vuitton and Dior for its Air Force 1s and Jordans.
9. The pair of shoes will be available for retail on March 7.
10. The collab hasn't been well received for the most part. Netizens have trolled what they think is a deliberate pairing between two mismatched brands.
adidas teams up with Indian Women's Football captain Loitongbam Ashalata Devi
The football player will work closely with the brand to promote the sport in India
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 2:41 PM | 2 min read
adidas who has a history of supporting women athletes has recently announced partnership with Loitongbam Ashalata Devi who is the Captain of Senior Indian Women's Football Team. She will work closely with adidas to engage and inspire the youth and to take the game to the next level.
Loitongbam Ashalata Devi is an Indian professional football player currently who is the captain of both the Indian National Team and the Indian Women’s League side Gokulam Kerala. Devi has been a part of the team that won the South Asian Football Federation Women’s Championship four times in 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2019.
Sharing his views, Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, Brand adidas said, "We are elated to welcome Ashalata into the adidas family. She is paving the path for women in football, and we believe that her winning attitude and passion will inspire the youth and unlock the true potential of Indian football.”
Captain of Senior Indian Women's Football Team Loitongbam Ashalata Devi said, “I am so excited to join the adidas family. Growing up, I would always dream of associating with an iconic brand like adidas and now that it has happened, I feel truly grateful. I have strived hard to reach where I am today, but this is just the beginning, I want India to become a powerhouse in football worldwide, and I am sure this association will play a pivotal role and inspire and enable me to actualize that dream”
Ranbir Kapoor becomes Myntra’s brand ambassador
Ranbir will be seen in Myntra’s latest brand campaign, along with Kiara Advani
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 1:26 PM | 3 min read
Myntra has announced the appointment of actor Ranbir Kapoor as its brand ambassador. Ranbir will be seen focusing on men’s fashion wear, in Myntra’s upcoming brand campaign slated to go live shortly. The brand’s existing ambassador and fashion icon, Kiara Advani, will continue to drive awareness about the women’s western wear category.
“Ranbir will be seen as part of Myntra’s upcoming brand campaign 'Be Extraordinary Everyday’, which is aimed towards positioning Myntra as the destination that enables people to elevate their everyday fashion and style with access to the best of branded fashion. Myntra’s association with Ranbir will help the brand tap into his popularity and national appeal. His personal style and admirable persona, is set to build and deepen consumers’ salience with Myntra, driving conversations across metro and non-metro audiences as well as help elevate the fashion choices of his expansive fan base,” the company said.
Ranbir Kapoor joins an ensemble of superstars which includes Kiara Advani, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vijay Deverakonda in representing Myntra, further strengthening the platform's connect with the nation's cinema landscape, positioning Myntra as the go-to destination for the latest on-trend looks and fashion.
Kiara Advani has been the brand’s ambassador since 2020, enabling Myntra to penetrate in the diverse demographics of the nation owing to her immense fanbase. The remarkable string of successes for films like Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo and the latest release, Govinda Naam Mera, have further elevated her popularity, in addition to establishing her amongst the most influential fashion icons of the nation and an inspiration for fashion-conscious people.
As part of this campaign, Myntra will also engage with top influencers from across India, to create exciting and relevant content to connect with consumers including in non-metros.
Speaking on the announcement of the brand ambassadors and the initiation of the brand campaign, Sunder Balasubramanian, CMO, Myntra, said, “Ranbir embodies the spirit of Myntra as a creative force shaping the world of fashion today. He is a true original, who has been a part of some of our previous brand films, and now we are thrilled to continue our collaboration officially by welcoming him as the new face of Myntra. He is not only a style icon but also an inspiration to the youth and we are looking forward to reaching out to his fan base across the country.”
Speaking of the association, Ranbir Kapoor said, “Fashion continues to play a huge influence in my life. For those who know me the best, I am more of a classic and everyday ensemble kind of a man. I am absolutely honoured and delighted to be associating with Myntra. Our collaboration will enable the best of everyday fashion for my fans through the best of branded fashion made easily accessible by Myntra. Super excited for this one.”
