Aditya Roy Kapoor makes a case for kindness in new Bumble ad
The brand's global integrated campaign titled 'Kindness is Sexy' is based on a Bumble survey that rated kindness over physical attributes in a potential partner
Bumble, the women-first dating and social networking app, today launched a global integrated campaign titled Kindness is Sexy featuring new content with actor Aditya Roy Kapoor.
Bumble’s campaign and this partnership comes at a time when singles in India are more focused on kindness as a key element of their dating decisions. According to Bumble’s latest survey, an overwhelming majority (81%) of respondents in India agree that kindness is sexy now more than ever before and 56% of respondents value kindness over physical attributes in a potential partner.
In fact, kindness is one of the most attractive qualities in a person. 41% of Indian Gen Z respondents consider being unkind to strangers as a deal breaker in a relationship. Bumble’s new film embodies this sentiment as it features popular actor, Aditya Roy Kapoor exploring modern online dating as he redefines stereotypical tropes of sexy through the lens of different facets of ‘kindness’ in a relationship—respect, vulnerability to empathy. The film leverages a playful, humourous twist in the end which ultimately shows how kindness is sexy and goes a long way in making meaningful connections.
Speaking on this partnership, actor Aditya Roy Kapoor shares, “At the end of the day, the heart of everything lies at being good to people around you, including your romantic relationships. I think it's great what Bumble is doing by telling everyone, who is on their platform and whoever wants to join, that what matters is being good to each other, being accountable and responsible on the platform. By showing kindness is sexy, I think they have set the tone very clearly about the kind of interactions and the kind of people they want on the platform - I think more power to Bumble for doing that!”
“When we approach dating with kindness, we help create an environment of respect and compassion, and for connections to grow,” said Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder and CEO of Bumble. “Kindness is a core value here at Bumble, and we know it is the driving force behind our mission of creating healthy and equitable relationships. This new content helps redefine the idea of attraction and encourages us to never lose sight of the most valuable traits in a relationship.”
Bumble also found that an overwhelming majority (76%) of those surveyed stated that how they define what makes a great partner has changed dramatically over the past five years. 46% of Indian respondents say that they are no longer willing to date someone who doesn't make time for them and 44% of respondents say they are no longer willing to put up with toxic behaviours.
To highlight that kindness matters on Bumble, the app recently rolled out Compliments, a message before match feature that allows Bumble’s community to be even more intentional about starting the conversation in a positive way.
Supari Studios wins content marketing mandate for Spotify India
The scope of work includes content marketing strategy, production and execution of the brand’s content marketing-led campaigns
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 25, 2023 1:01 PM | 1 min read
Supari Studios, the branded content vertical of Kulfi Collective, has announced that it has won the content marketing mandate for Spotify India. The account was won after a multi-agency pitch.
As part of the mandate, Supari Studios will be responsible for creating and executing compelling digital content marketing campaigns for Spotify India’s digital and social channels among other marketing activities.
“Kulfi Collective proudly unites with Spotify, a visionary brand reshaping the very fabric of music and culture. As masters of immersive storytelling, we’re excited to catapult Spotify's brand presence to extraordinary heights, forging deep connections with its vibrant user base and offering unforgettable new brand experiences” says Manoti Jain, Chief Operating Officer, Supari Studios.
“We are thrilled to partner with Spotify to amplify its brand presence and engage with its ever-growing user base. At Kulfi, we're committed to providing clutter-breaking, culture-shaping brand solutions to our partners. Spotify operates at the intersection of music and culture, making it an incredibly influential brand, especially among Gen Z and millennial audiences. We're very excited to deliver brand solutions driving engagement through content and social for Spotify" adds Shirley D'Costa, Chief Business Officer, Kulfi Collective.
e4m TechManch 2023: Industry experts to discuss latest trends in digital marketing
The seventh edition of the conference will be held on August 9-10
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 25, 2023 9:34 AM | 2 min read
With the technological advancements and evolving digital ecosystem, digital marketing has been offering numerous avenues for brand building, allowing businesses to connect with their target audience, increase brand visibility, and drive customer engagement.
To explore the digital marketing sphere, the exchange4media Group is set to host its annual event TechManch 2023. The seventh edition of the digital marketing conference will be held on August 9-10. Digital marketing offers unparalleled access to data and analytics, allowing marketers to optimize their campaigns in real time. During e4m TechManch 2023, industry leaders will discuss the growth and future of digital marketing and how brands can up their game in the highly competitive market.
The one-of-its-kind conference will help marketers and brand leaders gain insights on a wide range of topics from seasoned experts from the advertising, marketing and media fraternity. Marketers will have the opportunity to interact with the best in the digital ecosystem and understand how to track and analyse user behaviour, and demographics that enable businesses to create impressive marketing campaigns, leading to better results and ROI. The day-long conference will shed light on the latest trends, evolving consumer behaviour and practices in the digital marketing domain.
The keynote speakers of e4m – TechManch 2023 are Daniel Hulme, Chief AI Officer, WPP and CEO Satalia; Catherine D. Henry, SVP Web3 & Metaverse Strategy, Media Monks; Dr Arvind Gupta, Co-Founder & Head, Digital India Foundation; Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM; Pankaj Rai, Group Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Aditya Birla Group; Dharmarajan K, Chief Business Officer, Tata CLiQ Beauty and Ankush Grover, Co-Founder, Rebel Foods.
In the digital era that we live in today, everyone is levelling up their marketing game digitally. If you are looking for insights on actionable strategies that can help your brand stay ahead of the rest, you are just one step away!
Get our exclusive delegate pass for easy access to all sessions and networking opportunities with peers from around the world. The seats are limited, so hurry up! Don’t miss out on this great opportunity to connect with the best in the industry and learn from their experiences.
To ensure you don’t miss out on valuable insights from industry heads, click here to register: https://e4mevents.com/techmanch-2023/register.
MiQ scaling growth for independent agencies with data driven programmatic solutions
At the MiQ-e4m roundtable, industry heads discussed opportunities and challenges in the AdTech space, driving sales by using real-time data and more
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 25, 2023 9:30 AM | 3 min read
With the digital advertising market growing significantly in India, programmatic marketing has become an integral part of it to help independent media agencies with data-driven solutions.
Diving deep into the subject, MiQ digital, in association with exchange4media, hosted a roundtable on ‘Scaling Growth with Data-Driven Programmatic Solutions’ and discussed challenges in digital advertising with the heads of various independent digital media agencies.
During the discussion, Siddharth Dabhade, MD, MiQ, explained how his company specialises in programmatic data and analytics.
“MiQ specialises in programmatic data and analytics. We work with agencies globally. We understand the agencies business very well. Our DNA is also very flexible.
“We have a tech platform and multi-DSP capabilities. We have an intelligence data hub which helps us connect vast micro datasets to build the whole picture,” said Dabhade.
Taking the discussion forward, MiQ highlighted that connected TV (CTV) is a rapidly growing format for programmatic advertising.
CTV is expected to grow manifolds by 2025 and audiences are shifting away from linear TV. According to MiQ, 37% of TVs in India watch OTT content exclusively and only 11 % of active TVs are linear. 51% of active TVs are both linear and OTT. Close to 80% of linear TV users are intending to switch to CTVs in the next one year.
MiQ’s Head of Growth and Revenue, Varun Mohan said the CTV is the most abused word in digital space as most people do not know what it is all about. He highlighted the importance of connected TV as it in the world of digital advertising and marketing.
The roundtable, moderated by Neeta Nair, Associate Editor, exchange4media, was attended by Amitek Sinha, Co-Founder & COO, ET Medialabs; Amit Monga, Co-Founder, ANS Commerce; Ankush Vij, Sr. VP-Media, Hashtag Orange; Aanchal Arora, Founder & MD, 1702 Digital; Brijesh Munyal, Jt. MD, Ethinos; Himanshu Arora, Co-Founder, Social Panga; Jigar Zatakia, Founder & CEO, FirstEconomy; Manas Gulati, Co-Founder & CEO, #ARM Worldwide; Sanjay Mehta, Joint CEO, Mirum India; Vikas Chawla and Co-Founder & Director, Social Beat.
Speaking on Powering Performance Campaigns with Analytics and Insights, Manas Gulati, Co-Founder & CEO, #ARM Worldwide, said his agency, along with MiQ, enables leading NBFCs to drive installs and adaption for their 3-in-1 app using interest-based audience targeting strategies, enriching first party data and testing multiple ad creatives.
He explained it using a case study where his agency delivered and used deep insights about Bajaj Finserv’s audience with creative and geographic performance.
Talking about ‘Using Real-Time Data and Dynamic Creatives to Drive Sales’, Ethinos’ Brijesh Munyal highlighted how with MiQ they leveraged unique dynamic creative solutions powered by fuel sync to assist a leading electric vehicle brand in driving store visits.
Agencies also brainstormed over the challenges in digital advertising and how programmatic marketing comes to the rescue.
Age of discretion: D2C brands show caution in ad spends
As the funding winter continues, Indian startups are increasingly focusing on ROI, say media planners
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jul 25, 2023 9:00 AM | 8 min read
Direct-to-consumers (D2C) companies, who have had an aggressive marketing strategy and have been sponsoring big-ticket properties like the IPL, gaming tournaments and TV shows, have become rational with ad budgets while keeping a close watch on every dollar spent.
Earlier, their spending was mostly to build a brand or for vanity or to impress investors. Now, their focus is on Return on Investment (ROI), much like legacy companies, say industry leaders.
According to experts, personal care, fashion and gaming brands are now relying on a mix of brand building and performance marketing, whereas fintech start-ups are staying largely focused on performance marketing.
“Some of them have cut down on their marketing budgets by not hiring celebrities for brand endorsements. Some have withdrawn from costly sports sponsorships. They are now spending money only to earn money,” says Sahil Shah, President - Digital Experience, Dentsu Creative India.
Case in point - crisis-hit BYJU’S roped in Shah Rukh Khan for an annual fee of close to Rs 4 crore in 2017. The seven-year-long relationship is set to end this year with sources saying that the edtech start-up may not renew the deal.
It is to be noted that BYJU’S and some other startups like Paytm and MPL exited from their IPL sponsorship deals midway after finding it unviable.
“For most D2C brands, the trade-off is often between growth and profitability. With decreased valuations (multipliers) on these models and pressure on margins, most brands are operating with a focus on bottom metrics, but this varies from a brand’s lifecycle to lifecycle,” noted Abbhishek Chadha, EVP – North & East, Interactive Avenues, the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India.
Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets are key growth areas for a lot of D2C brands, especially in categories like health, wellness, and premium luxury. Here, a lot of impetus is also placed on leveraging influencer marketing and vernacular content effectively, Chadha noted.
Echoing the sentiments, Shveta Singh, Chief Digital Officer – Motivator, says, “D2C brands are not spending as indiscriminately on visibility now. They thrive on a diet of Google, Meta and marketplace spending as a base to drive ROI.”
Indian startup ecosystem
Today, India is home to the third-largest startup ecosystem globally after the US and China, going by the number of startups and unicorns. Many of them are among the top 50 advertisers in the country.
Since 2014, annual VC funding to Indian startups has grown eight fold, from $5 billion in 2014 to $42 billion in 2021. India’s unicorn population has also grown from 6 to 105 until H1 2022, according to an analysis by Inc42. However, the country has not had a single unicorn joining the ranks in the last six months.
Though venture capital (VC) and private equity (PE) firms raised more than $18 billion worth of funds to invest in Indian startups in 2022 but they remained largely wary of investing, another Inc42 report says. A senior executive of a VC firm, said, “Investment into Indian start-ups is down 75 per cent in the first quarter of 2023. The freeze is visible across the board — from early-stage funding to late-stage funding. Even funding rounds have shrunk in number. It may pick up again during the H2 as inflation and economic headwinds are easing out globally.”
Smart moves
Citing a case study by D2C skincare brand Dermafique, the Interactive Avenue AVP said, “By bringing together the best of both worlds, our scalable framework enabled Dermafique to educate their target audience effectively, deliver sequential communications, and drive growth. They were able to boost CTR by 460%, drive 6.8X more orders, and achieve 9.6X higher revenue.”
Sequoia-backed personal care brand Mamaearth invested heavily in sponsorships of TV shows like Bigg Boss for brand building during the pandemic. Co-founder Ghazal Alag herself appeared in the first season of the reality show as one of the 'sharks'. After all, tier 2 and smaller markets amount to half of their business.
The start-up gradually pivoted towards performance marketing to drive growth and scale its customer base at a low marketing budget. It also decided to shut down some of its entities like Momspresso and MyMoney, which were acquired in 2021.
“To reach mothers, the brand worked with celebrities and popular online content creators. It expanded its digital campaign strategies by promoting its mobile app, creating weekly flash sales that customers could look forward to, and reaching and retaining high-value customers. With value optimization solutions, Mamaearth optimized campaigns that targeted high-value customers and, as a result, earned a higher return on ad spend,” as per Mamaearth’s success story shared by Facebook in a series.
“One of the biggest oversights we think a brand can make is to ignore the low-hanging fruit”, says Sujata Biswas, Co-Founder at the women’s ethnic wear brand Suta. Biswas explains, “For instance, since we are a Mumbai-based brand, having a large billboard on Bandra’s busiest street would give us the visibility every brand needs, but at a significant cost. Instead, we have installed small directional boards on lamp posts in Santacruz East, where our store is located. These boards direct customers to the Suta store and raise awareness about the brand at the same time.”
Suta is more insistent on cultivating relationships with influencers, stylists and celebrities who are fans of our brand, rather than focusing solely on paid collaborations with the most coveted names. Being approachable, accessible and developing personal bonds can often result in more successful collaborations, Biswas adds.
However, some startups like CRED still largely focus on brand building. “The company initially targeted wealthy individuals and created a community called Cred Club. Today anyone with a credit score of more than 750 points can get access to the facilities of Cred and be a part of its club. As of now, it is targeting Gen Y,” writes Aditya Shastri, Lead Trainer & Head of Learning & Development at Indian Institute of Digital Education (IIDE), in his article.
All of the current marketing activities of Cred are curated around seeking the attention of GenY, between 25-40 years, hence they have roped in brand ambassadors like Rahul Dravid and Madhuri Dixit, not a Virat Kohli or Alia Bhatt, Shastri points out.
Every penny counts
According to Shveta Singh, D2C startups are typically brands built digitally first. They approach brand building bottom up with more focus on maximizing performance marketing. They start using top-funnel advertising and mass media like TV much later in the lifecycle to scale up. While digital spends are always on, mass media advertising is usually events (read IPL) or based on the seasons (festive).
“Legacy companies, on the other hand, continue to prioritize mass media and top-of-the-funnel advertising. The digital spends for these companies has grown significantly over the years and hovers between 25-45%. The economic downturn has pushed them to cut down the spends in the first half of 2023, but the cut is by and large across the board, unlike D2C brands,” Singh noted.
The last few years have seen D2C brands growing phenomenally in India – fuelled by the pandemic and the surge in digital adoption. But in the post-Covid era, the focus has returned to brick and mortar and pivoted to omnichannel presence and experiences, Chadha says.
“Alongside legacy metrics like Reach and Frequency, D2C marketing also takes into account other relevant and detailed metrics like Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC), Advertising Cost of Sales (ACOS), Lifetime value (LTV), Average Order Value (AOV) etc. While tech sits at the heart of the D2C ecosystem, we have found that a framework combining manual campaign efforts with cutting-edge automation helps target distinct cohorts, direct consumers’ attention, and drive conversion”, he noted.
The entire D2C backbone depends on consumer data and data-driven marketing, which cut across the omnichannel universe and play a critical role in effective, efficient marketing.
“When we peel the layers of an omnichannel strategy, the most important aspect that emerges is customer experience. Since product discovery and research are now mostly happening online, the entry point to a brand/product must be avant-garde, especially for start-ups. Customer experience is not just limited to UI/UX, but specifics like hassle-free return and exchange policies, convenient payment options etc. Hence it is critical for startups to leverage innovative tech and platforms like Shopify/Magento/Woo effectively to deliver seamless commerce,” Chadha further explained.
Instead of celebrities, most brands are collaborating with influencers who are affordable and drive better sales than film stars or sportspersons, say marketers.
Kumar Awanish, Chief Growth Officer, Cheil India, echoes the sentiments. “Many startups are either expanding their portfolio or expanding to new areas or revising their logistic management strategy. Such companies are spending more than before yet taking different and cautious approaches,” Awanish added.
Swati Nathani, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, Team Pumpkin, has a different point of view.
“Startups are definitely more open to experimenting with newer ways to market than legacy companies. However, legacy brands are now following the startup D2C brands in terms of marketing innovations. Besides, some D2C players who just wanted ROIs earlier, now seek a strong branding story as they have understood the importance of awareness campaigns.”
Meet the fractional CMO
A part-time executive with big-time benefits, the FCMO is sure to become 'a thing' in the coming years, according to experts
By Tanzila Shaikh | Jul 25, 2023 8:47 AM | 5 min read
A few days ago this writer came across something interesting while conversing with a marketer who called herself a "fractional chief marketing officer" or FCMO for short. "This will soon be the designation of many marketing experts soon," she informed.
A FCMO is a marketing executive who is outsourced by the company and unlike a traditional CMO, a fractional CMO does not commit to a full-time role, often putting in just hours and servicing more than one company.
Marketing folks are known to not stay at a company for a long period of time (usually around five years) and they are people who love taking creative challenges that impact the business at large.
Some of them leave for a better opportunity, some of them leave to start their own start-up, while others start their own businesses or consultancies.
An FCMO is usually hired by a start-up or an SME to guide them and drive them towards their business goals while giving them a fraction of their time. So at a time, an FCMO could be more on multiple businesses in different sectors and be the decision maker for them.
Perks galore
A paradigm shift in the concept of the CMO could mean a win-win for both marketers and the organisation, said Deepti Karthik, FCMO at Sleepyhead and Founder at Decision Pinnacle. “The CMO gets the flexibility of work hours, ability to work remotely and manage work-life balance while doing only quality work that gives satisfaction and the organization gets much needed strategic and functional guidance," she said.
“In a VUCA world, personal goals might not necessarily align with organizational goals which end up in senior resources feeling disenchanted. Being a Fractional CMO untangles own goals and organizational goals and gives the ability to straddle between various brands which offer a buffet of projects that satiate the creative appetite of a seasoned marketer while ensuring financial independence.”
“A full-time CMO can be very expensive for a company or for a start-up. So they hire an FCMO who acts as a CMO and he it she could be working for different companies acting as an FCMO," added Achyuta Nand Chand, FCMO, co-Founder of an app called Wizdom, and co-founder of digital marketing agency Mashrise.
With the rise of the gig economy, marketers also seem to be excited to take up new challenges every now and then. In the last one year, marketers of some of the big companies have resigned and gone on a journey of self-exploration.
The perks of being a fractional CMO include the privilege of using time efficiently, according to Pankaj Bhawnani, FCMO, and founder at Northstar Consultings. "Some other benefits include increasing your network right from businesses to media, and exploring a different part of the business and not just sticking to advising," adds Bhawnani who took a leap of faith a year ago to explore the term FCMO and there is no looking back for him.
Challenges too
Since all the glitters is not gold, we also asked about what are the challenges of being an FCMO, Karthik says, “The challenges are uncertainty of the monthly salary, the constant need to do BD and create a pipeline because these are time-bound engagements which come with a predestined completion date.”
Mental bandwidth is another casualty in the case of the fractional CMO, says Chand. "Being a part of multiple projects at once also involves a lot of context switching between different companies and sectors and understanding marketing initiatives. Since you are not engrained properly in the culture as well as the daily functioning of the company, it is really difficult to keep track. And the third is, you have to gain the trust of the juniors as well as your peers as you are part-time.”
What's in it for organisations?
Hiring a fractional CMO makes good business sense to small companies that often don't have the big budget to hire a full-time executive. "In such situations, the FCMO helps organisations by being with them on a project basis and focuses on them completely during that time. The FCMO helps them with strategies and guides them to the right medium to get the right exposure" says Bhawnani.
Karthik chimed in, “A business which is looking to scale can benefit from having someone who has been there done that and can warn off the perils of going sideways. The young teams get a mentor and guide to who they can bounce ideas and learn in turn. It also gives the founder a trusted advisor who can opine on team, growth strategy, portfolio and channel play all at a fraction of the market cost.”
All the experts agreed that in a few years, fractional CMO will become a thing as more and more marketers will be inclined towards being with multiple businesses and taking up new challenges in different sectors.
Affinity acquires German consumer engagement tech company Opinary
The acquisition helps the ad tech company to expand its footprint in the European market
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 24, 2023 5:46 PM | 2 min read
Affinity (www.affinity.com), a fast-growing, diversified ad-tech company operating privacy-friendly advertising networks across the purchase funnel and publisher SaaS products, announces the 100% acquisition of Opinary GmbH, a consumer engagement media tech company in Berlin. The transaction was finalized on July 18, 2023, and was fully funded via a consideration mix of equity and cash.
Founded in 2016 by Pia and Cornelius Frey, Opinary has made significant strides in revolutionizing user engagement and developed a poll-driven audience data pipe across 120 Million monthly users on more than 100 premium publishers like NBC Universal, The Times of London, The Financial Times and Germany based Der Speigel, Tagesspiegel, Burda Forward amongst others. Backed by renowned VCs like Project A and Trafo, Opinary has established itself as a leader in the German media tech space, reshaping the way users interact with digital content.
The acquisition adds a highly-engaging media touchpoint to Affinity’s portfolio of privacy-friendly advertising solutions for its existing advertisers and a new monetization and audience enrichment product for its publishers, across the US, UK, EU, India and Asia. Additionally, the acquisition strengthens Affinity’s market presence in the EU through Opinary’s extensive network of brands and publishers. Opinary’s leadership team of Cornelius Frey, Pia Frey, Lothar Krause and Torben Brodt, and team of 26 in Germany will join Affinity’s team of 400 across India, US, UK, Indonesia, China, Malaysia and Brazil, taking the overall team strength to 430.
Affinity was founded in 2006 by Lucas Roh, John Lee, Lavin Punjabi, Bharat Sharma, Nikunj Soni, Vijay Mehta and Monica Ajwani. The company has grown organically at 85% CAGR over the last 4 years. It was announced as a Top 100 company by Red Herring in 2022. It’s advertising networks drive over 2 Bn USD of commercial transactions annually for 2,000 advertisers. Its products are deployed across premium publishers like Samsung, Microsoft Edge, Firefox, Opera, Msn.com, Vivo, Oppo, Yahoo and 500 others.
“We found the right DNA match with Opinary in terms of product, vision and team. This first acquisition is an exciting milestone for us, underscoring our commitment to driving smart and industry-leading solutions, and delivering exceptional value to our clients across the globe.” Lucas Roh, co-founder and Chairman of Affinity Global Inc.
“This collaboration strengthens our position in Europe and sets the stage for further growth and success internationally. We couldn't be more excited about the opportunity to expand Opinary globally and enhance our portfolio in Europe through Affinity's exceptionally smart suite of offerings.” said Opinary CEO Cornelius Frey.
‘You have to constantly listen to what people are talking about you’
At the inaugural edition of e4m iDAC conference, industry experts discuss about turning brands into bonds digitally’
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 24, 2023 4:33 PM | 2 min read
The first edition of e4m’s Independent Digital Agency Connect (iDAC) conference saw leaders from top digital agencies gather and discuss various points related to advertising and marketing in today’s digital-first world.
The fourth-panel discussion was on the topic ‘Turn brands into bonds digitally’. The session was on how brands stay empathetic. Responsive, respectful and reliable through digital and how impactful it has been for customer relation and retention. Vikram Jeet Bhayana, head of marketing, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, was the speaker at the discussion and the session was moderated by Rishi Raj Singh Chauhan, AVP - digital integration, Chimp&z Inc.
Chauhan opened the session by talking about how brands are being empathetic in today’s time. To this, Bhayana said, “The brands that I represent were very clear that insurance is a conversational say. We have to communicate with the people in the right way. It is not about saying the right thing, but also walking that line just to tell you that when we were hit with COVID, we were probably the insurance company that went out and bought 17 ambulances in 17 cities, opened them up for our employees, customers, channel partners. So, it is not just about saying that we are there for you, but also action on something good. You have to constantly listen to what people are talking about you in the social realm. People today want instant answers. They are not looking for a 24-hour or even a four-minute delay.”
He further stated, “You have to understand the industry that you belong to. In insurance, it is not the policy that you are buying but the actual product is the claim. So if I can’t make that easy for you to get that, then I am not doing justice. In times of need, you have to understand what your product is. A lot of people confuse that. It is important to acknowledge any customer input.”
Bhayana concluded the session by saying that while hiring a person, one should know what work they are having. “You have to be a great human being and it might sound very filmy but it is fact because I am in the business of giving claims. Be very clear to get people who are emotionally driven. The emotional quotient (EQ) has to be very high. Gone are the days when IQ had a lot of value and it still does but EQ has to be extremely high.”
