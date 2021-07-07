Aakash Educational Services unveils new logo; symbolises integration with Byju’s

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), now a part of Byju’s, has unveiled its new logo that signifies the value addition it brings to its students, leveraging Byju’s tech prowess. Featuring the two brand names, and a plus symbol, the logo also symbolizes the synergy of their collaboration.



“Aakash and Byju’s complementary strengths will enable them to build capabilities, create engaging and personalized learning programs. The future of learning is hybrid and this union will bring together the best of offline and online learning, as both the brands combine their expertise to create an impactful experience for students,” the company said in a statement.



Commenting on the new logo, Aakash Chaudhry, Managing Director, Aakash Educational Services Ltd, said, “The seamless merger of Aakash with BYJU’S could not have come at a better time for the education sector as the hybrid model of learning has become the need of the hour both for the quality and the continuity of education. Our new logo has everything to do with ‘plus’, representing the sign of value addition to our respective brands as well as to our customers, who are our community of students. It also highlights our shared vision to create a new value proposition for the student community and boost the learning ecosystem.”



"Our collective expertise in pedagogy, content, and technology has enabled us to build an omnichannel learning offering that will transform test-prep experience for students," said Mr Byju Raveendran, Founder & CEO, BYJU'S.



In April 2021, Byju’s acquired AESL.

