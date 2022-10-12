7-year-old Vishalini NC named chief education officer of Lifebuoy

Ahead of World Hand Washing Day, the brand announced its association with the little inventor who won the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Award for inventing a 'Life Rescue Flood House’

Published: Oct 12, 2022 11:48 AM  | 1 min read
Vishalini NC

Unilever's soap brand Lifebuoy has named 7-year-old inventor Vishalini NC as its Chief Education Officer, ahead of World Hand Washing Day on October 15. As per the official communication from the brand, she is a part of Lifebuoy's 'H for Handwashing' chief education officers.

Vishalini is a patented inventor who won the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Award for inventing an 'Automatic Multi Functional Life Rescue Flood House.'

The Viruthunagar native's patented invention is a literal life saver, which floats in water, helping people, especially pregnant women, senior citizens or physically challenged people from drowning during floods. 

The brand plans to hire more chief education officers to raise awareness of hand hygiene among children. It intends to leverage peer-to-peer learning in early childhood.

 

