4th Annual BW Disrupt WESA: Celebrating women leaders

The 4th edition of BW Disrupt Women Entrepreneurship Summit & Awards (WESA) is an exclusive BW Businessworld property that celebrates and recognises outstanding women entrepreneurs. They have not only shattered the glass ceiling but brought about innovation through their path-breaking ideas creating a positive change in the business ecosystem of India.

BW Businessworld WESA endeavours to acknowledge and appreciate women leaders who are paving the path not only for themselves but others as well.

The summit and awards ceremony will be conducted phygitally on March 29, 2022, at The Hyatt Regency, Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi from 2:00-7:00 pm. The day will also witness a Keynote Address by Suchitra Ella, Co-Founder & Jt. MD, Bharat Biotech International.

This will be followed by a full-day virtual summit on March 30, 2022. WESA will showcase the aspirational stories & life lessons of the participants. The platform serves as a melting pot for marquee industry veterans, founders, and investors alike. In addition, it is an insightful initiative for upcoming women entrepreneurs, PR agencies, incubators, and accelerators, among others.

This year, the categories included Real Estate and Proptech, Education and Education Tech Emerging Women Entrepreneur Award, Woman Entrepreneur of the Year, Social Woman Entrepreneur Award, Fintech Women Entrepreneur Award, Food Tech Woman Entrepreneur, Technology Women Entrepreneur Award, Ecommerce Tech Women Entrepreneur Award, Fashion and Lifestyle Women Entrepreneur Award, Startup Women Entrepreneur Award, Young Women Entrepreneur Award, Creative Woman Entrepreneur Award, Arts And Culture Women Entrepreneur Award, Health, Wellness and Healthtech Women Entrepreneur Award.

This year saw multiple applications, and each application was carefully examined by a jury comprising eminent industry leaders: Jury Chair - Meena Ganesh, Co-Founder, MD & Chairperson, Portea Medical. Jury Members included Padmaja Ruparel, Co-Founder & President of Indian Angel Network (IAN); Dr. Ananta Singh Raghuvanshi, Founder President-Elect, Naredco Mahi; Dr. Dhruv Nath Director - Lead Angels Network, Earlier Senior Vice President, NIIT, and Professor, MDI, Gurgaon, Co-Author, "Funding Your Start-up: And Other Nightmares", Paulomi Dhawan, Strategic Advisor on Perception Image Management, Media, Marketing, Brand Communications; Sukirti Gupta, Founder, Sipping Thoughts LIV; and Atul Hegde, Co-founder, Rainmaker Ventures. After many rounds of discussions and deliberations, we were able to narrow down the final list to 16 names who will be celebrated during the Awards Ceremony.

