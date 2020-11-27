48 dignitaries to grace enba 2020 jury

The jury consists of adland veterans as well as Members of Parliament

With news viewership touching great heights despite the challenges thrown by the pandemic, it is time to honour those who made this possible. There has also been much debate about news coverage and reportage.

Amidst all this, exchange4media has decided to host the 2020 edition of the NEWS BROADCASTING AWARDS. We aim to recognise the best in the television news industry and reward broadcasters and industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of Television Broadcasting in India.

And to pick up the winners from among the thousands of entries we have a jury comprising of several dignitaries and industry veterans.

From Members of Parliament to CEOs of the adland, we are set to have an eclectic mix of minds at the enba 2020 Jury meet that will be graced by 48 dignitaries.

The Jury Chair will be announced in the following weeks.

On the Jury Board are: