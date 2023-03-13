IPL on HD TV – The Home of Premium Audiences
Disney Star aims for 90 million HD viewers on IPL 2023 with HD homes scaling new heights
For advertisers looking to target premium audiences, IPL on HD TV continues to be the go-to platform on account of the sheer scale of audiences, fast-paced growth of HD homes and overarching preference of viewers for watching lag-free live sports action on the big screen.
A Gulf of Scale: HD Homes 7X of CTV
As per BARC, HD TV homes have scaled to 70 million in India, covering over 25% of the overall TV universe. The platform has a mammoth potential reach of 200 million audiences, a scale 7X of connected TV in India. Not only is the universe for connected TV in India miniscule compared to HD TV, but also lacks exclusivity for any incremental scale as 95% of CTV homes in India are HD homes.
IPL and live sports at the heart of HD viewing in India
9 out of 10 HD homes in India watch sports on HD channels, exhibiting the choice of sports fans seeking the best live sports viewing experience on TV, as per BARC. 81% of HD viewers in India are from NCCS AB with 3X higher affinity among NCCS A audiences in megacities. A Kantar research in 2022 shows that nearly two-thirds of sports viewers preferred HD over CTV. A lag-free viewing experience is sacrosanct for live sports viewers especially in a fast-paced event like IPL. This is a natural phenomenon witnessed even in the US which has a high penetration of paid OTT platforms, with TV viewership for Super Bowl over 10X as opposed to digital.
IPL on HD audiences a perfect fit for Premium Brands
As per a study by Kantar, HD viewers on IPL are users of premium products and services. The study mentions that HD viewers are 4X likely to own premium smartphones above Rs.40,000, 10X more likely to own a Rs.10+ Lac car and 18X more likely to own hotel/resort memberships compared to the average IPL viewer. The sheer size of the HD universe in India makes the platform an ideal choice for advertisers looking to target affluent audiences.
Disney Star unlocks massive potential on IPL with the launch of south language sports HD channels
Official Broadcaster Disney Star has opened new doors for advertisers with the launch of Star Sports Tamil HD and Star Sports Telugu HD ahead of IPL 2023. Both these markets have consistently been significant contributors of TV viewership in their regional languages and the launch of HD channels will give the broadcaster and advertisers a big boost this IPL. A massive bouquet of 22+ channels, the launch of two HD channels and 10+ language feeds give advertisers a massive canvas during IPL 2023.
CTV in India – A scale too small for advertisers to make an impact
The scale of CTV in India has been a concern for advertisers and has not been able to play up to the hype around it. CTV is witnessing a reality check in India, as has been unraveled by credible industry reports over the last year. As per reports published by CII & KPMG, EY-FICCI and MediaSmart, CTV penetration in India ranges between 10-14 million homes, which is less than 5% of India’s TV universe. Infrastructural challenges like massively low penetration of high-speed internet connections and miniscule cord cutting limits the scale of CTV in India to 0.5 million homes, 5% of India’s TV universe.
A very miniscule number of smart TVs in India are CTVs. The penetration of wired broadband in India that drives high speed connectivity to power CTVs is currently limited to ~12 million homes in India as per a TRAI report in 2022 and has witnessed a significantly sluggish growth after.
Among premium viewers, HD TV is the go-to destination during IPL and come summer, advertisers will be keen on reaping massive benefits of the growing scale of HD viewers.
Low intent to download among females to restrict IPL Digital Reach to <200 Mn
With 42% smartphone base comprising of females who have low inclination to download and solo-view sports content, overall IPL reach likely to be restricted to 160-180mn viewers on mobile
By NATIVE CONTENT | Feb 28, 2023 2:42 PM | 3 min read
The digital streaming universe in India is restricted largely to the smartphone base of ~460 million users in India, curbing the scale of IPL on digital severely compared to television which reaches out to 900mn viewers. Even within the smartphone universe in India, there remains a massive constraint in the consumption of sports due to consumer preference for watching live sports on TV, the increasing number of pay TV homes and high data costs of streaming compared to the ease of availability of same live sports content at negligible cost on TV.
Another critical factor restricting scale of IPL viewership on digital is the high share of female ownership of smartphones.
Almost half of the smartphone universe in India comprises of female audiences: As per a recent Comscore report, ~193 million out of the 460 million smartphone owners are females. Historically, digital streaming of sports has largely been a male domain with close to 85% contribution to overall IPL digital viewers. Digital streaming of IPL is largely solo-viewing and women have very low interest to solo-view sports content. They prefer to watch with family and friends on TV. This, along with their negligible intent to download an app for sports content is expected to severely impact the overall digital reach of IPL to 160-180mn on mobiles.
Intent to download and solo-view sports content is very low among women: Cricket viewing among female audiences has been only a small fraction of the overall viewership of the sport in India. In 2019, when IPL was free, a mere 20 million women watched the tournament on digital. The intent to download an app and solo-view IPL is extremely low and most women prefer watching IPL on television, when friends and families come together to enjoy a collective viewing experience. The number of female users of top fantasy and cricket news related apps is barely 4-6 million, showcasing very low affinity for sport. Even for an entertainment app like MX player, the downloads are restricted to just 34 million among females as per App Annie data. This suggests that the potential downloads among female audiences could be anywhere between 30-35 million, a number too small to help scale IPL streaming on digital.
Miniscule smartphone base to restrict IPL digital reach to less than 200 million: Considering that the potential downloads among female users is expected to remain in the range of 30-35 million, how much could the male addressable base contribute to make IPL scalable on digital? Currently the composition of the male smartphone universe is close to 267 million as per Comscore. The conversion rate of male smartphone users to IPL streamers on digital can be estimated by looking at the conversion rate on TV which is in the range of 50-55%. The likely male audiences for IPL on digital as a result could be in the region of ~130-150 million. On combining male and female audiences on digital, 160-180 million is the likely reach IPL can deliver this year on digital. Even after accounting for CTV reach, the overall digital IPL reach will be less than 200mn.
Television is the natural medium for viewing sports content as it allows viewers to celebrate the game and its memorable moments together with friends and family. TV delivers a lag-free experience with significantly better audio-visual quality, making the platform the clear preference for live sports consumption in India. The massive scale that IPL on television garners is more than 2X of what digital can achieve in the coming season of IPL, giving advertisers a clear view on why IPL on TV will continue to be the driver of scale and impact. Considering the growth of Pay TV and HD homes in India, television is well poised to reach a scale of 500 million viewers this IPL 2023.
India’s most-watched originals for 2022 are on Disney+ Hotstar!
Add your brand to India’s watchlist by associating with the leader of OTTs
By NATIVE CONTENT | Feb 28, 2023 2:21 PM | 9 min read
The viewing pattern of Indian audiences has shifted significantly in recent years, with more and more people turning to digital platforms for their entertainment needs. With a large variety of original shows and movies that are loved by the audiences, India's largest OTT player Disney+ Hotstar is clearly at the forefront of this change.
According to the 'Streaming Originals in India - The 2022 Story' report released by Ormax Media, Disney+ Hotstar led the viewership of Hindi language OTT originals in India in 2022. The platform streamed seven out of the top 15-most watched original shows, leaving its rivals far behind in the viewership game. The platform's success can be attributed to its wide variety of content, which includes both Indian and international productions.
Disney+ Hotstar's original shows which made it to the top watchlist were 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness', 'Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach', 'The Great Indian Murder', 'Dahan: Raakan Ka Rahasya', 'Human', 'Anupama: Namaste America' and 'Karm Yuddh'. These shows have received unprecedented response from the viewers.
Even for original movies, India seems to be glued to Disney+ Hostar. Akshay Kumar-starrer Cuttputlli topped the charts as the most watched original Hindi film followed by A Thursday and the comedy-thriller film Govinda Naam Mera, both on Disney+ Hotstar. The seventh season of the Hotstar Specials Koffee with Karan was given a special mention and was in the elite list of less than 20 properties (across formats & languages) that crossed the 20 Million views mark in 2022.
Disney+ Hotstar's strong performance in India is also a testament to the growing popularity of streaming services in the country. With its strong line up of original shows and movies it is clear that Disney+ Hotstar is well-positioned to continue its dominance in the Indian market. Apart from keeping the interest of audiences in mind with entertaining shows, the rising popularity of the platform and the quality of content paved the way for brands to reap the benefits of association with it. Through seamless associations with the platform's most-watched shows, brands can leverage the reach of the platform to unlock unprecedented returns. With a plethora of avenues for collaboration with marquee shows, Disney+ Hotstar offers a fertile ground for brands to achieve their objectives with unrivaled efficacy. Disney+ Hotstar unlocks a world of possibilities for brands seeking to establish a strong presence in the Indian market in the following ways:
In show product placements or product usage by the cast of the show:
With this, brands are able to achieve high levels of impact by seamlessly integrating their products into the show narratives. Through strategic product placements and clever usage by the show's cast, brands can forge deep connections with audiences. A good illustration of this innovative approach is the show Moving in with Malaika, where Malaika has been featured using an array of iconic brands like Dyson, Lotus Herbals, and Lakme. The result has been a resounding success, with brands able to create an indelible impression in the minds of viewers, even as they remain engrossed in the show.
Sponsor callouts and mentions by the host:
Through sponsor callouts and mentions by the show's dynamic hosts, brands can now gain both visibility and engagement. In the iconic show Koffee with Karan season 7, the host Karan Johar is seen sporting his Lenskart reading glasses before commencing the rapid-fire segment and calls for the Jaquar lights to be turned on for maximum effect lending his star power to promote brands in a natural and effective way. The result is a masterful fusion, enabling brands to establish a commanding presence in the minds of viewers in a contextual and organic manner.
Co-branded vignettes:
The power of co-branded vignettes lies in their ability to forge a deeper and more meaningful connection between brands and the shows they partner with by blending the brand's core message with the essence of the show, creating a compelling narrative that resonates with viewers on multiple levels. With co-branded vignettes, brands can create an emotional bond with their target audience, delivering a powerful message that leverages fandom beyond the show.
There are two types of vignettes that brands can use to achieve this effect: one in which the show's lead talent becomes the voice of the brand, and the other that uses existing show footage.
Take, for instance, the co-branded vignette created for Naukri.com for the hit Hotstar Special Ghar Waapsi. Disney+ Hotstar leveraged the show's existing footage to showcase the lead protagonist's job hunt journey, thereby highlighting the brand's job search capabilities.
Similarly, for Bingo!, a footage-based vignette was created for Taaza Khabar using just pack shots, cleverly associating the show's characters and their personalities with the flavors of Mad Angles.
Disney+ Hotstar enabled JeevanSathi.com to amplify their brand message by leveraging lead couples of popular shows in key markets where the main storyline revolved around a couple in love. 20 second Vignettes were shot featuring these lead couples relaying JeevanSathi.com’s core brand proposition - 'Find your life partner on JeevanSathi.com' just like they had found each other, to demonstrate the power of finding a life partner on jeevanSathi.com.
Rippl Activation - Brand showcase via interactivity:
Disney+ Hotstar Ads has set a new benchmark for viewer engagement leveraging content associations of brands. The engagement opportunity called “Rippl” was delivered for the first time on KWK 7 for MyGlamm, the leading beauty and cosmetics brand. Through this initiative, viewers were able to interact with the brand in a first-of-its-kind gamified and fun carousel units. During the ad breaks, as the mid-rolls of MyGlamm play out on the screen, mobile viewers could play fun games and quizzes to unlock discount coupons for MyGlamm, thus driving action and completing the full funnel for the brand from awareness to action by unlocking an unprecedented level of engagement and interaction. Through this activation, Disney+ Hotstar also provided viewers with a new and interactive viewing experience, while empowering brands to unlock a world of limitless possibilities and establish themselves as beacons of innovation and excellence in their respective industries.
Social chats:
Disney+ Hotstar’s social chat feature is another meaningful opportunity for brands to be a part of fan conversations and build lasting connections. On the show Moving in with Malaika, viewers for a unique opportunity to interact with the star. Viewers could pose questions to Malaika, participate in fun polls posed by the actor and more in real-time while watching the show. Brands could also engage with the viewers in a fun and social setting via branded emojis.
With such deep and rewarding association, brands are upbeat about their growth with Disney+ Hotstar. Mr Aishwarya Pratap Singh, Head of Marketing, Snacks, Noodles & Pasta – ITC Foods said, “We are really excited about Bingo! Mad Angles association as the snacking partner for Bhuvan Bam’s debut series, Taaza Khabar streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. We have always made unique and interesting campaigns for Bingo! Mad Angles that engage with the GenZs and millennials while tickling their funny bones," said Singh, he added that Bhuvan Bam, has a huge fan following among the youngsters and theirs being a youth centric brands it’s like a match made in heaven. "Disney+ Hotstar's CreativeWorks team helped create a co-branded vignette with an interesting take on how our different Bingo! Mad Angles' flavors match the personalities of the show's characters" added Singh.
Talking about how Disney+ Hotstar helped brands build a stronger connection with the audience by leveraging content-based integrations, Sumeet Singh, CMO, Info Edge said, "The objective was to launch a key message in a relatable manner where communication and media planning would enable instant reach and recall. That’s where we partnered with Disney+ Hotstar, who not only helped us identify the top shows watched in some of our key markets, but also helped build a stronger connect with the audiences of these shows by leveraging content-based integrations. The campaign has been a success in getting the message registered and talked about and has driven desired growth. These content vignettes have helped in elevating our brand consideration across markets.”
Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Good Glamm Brands spoke about the successful campaign with Koffee with Karan season 7. The social media mentions of MyGlamm went up by a whopping 232% when the show went on air. “MyGlamm is a brand that has a vision for Personalizing Glamour for women thus enabling them to express their unique style. Being India’s largest D2C beauty brand, at MyGlamm, we couldn’t think of a better partner than Koffee with Karan season 7 on Disney+ Hotstar for integrating MyGlamm into pop culture conversations. We recently launched our latest brand campaign, #GlammUpLikeAStar for creating beauty looks that are influenced by celebrities. When it comes to beauty look inspiration, what better than Bollywood which has always been inspiring women to create their own glamour with some iconic characters and looks. Koffee with Karan is the epitome of Bollywood glamor, with an illustrious guest list every season, which made it the perfect launch pad for our #GlammUpLikeAStar campaign. The deep content integration with MyGlamm zone, product mentions in opening credits and social mentions for MyGlamm went up by a whopping 232.86% when the show went on-air.’’
As viewing patterns change, brands too are re-aligning their strategies to effectively reach their target audience and what better than to partner with the leader. This is where Disney+ Hotstar CreativeWorks comes into play. It helps brands hit the sweet spot between content and advertising. With their unique blend of social listening, strategy, storytelling, and content innovations, they craft relatable and scalable campaigns that take your brand straight to the consumer. Marketers looking to make most of their advertising spends have the choicest pick from the Disney+ Hotstar’s best-in-class stories, storytellers, fan favorite characters and innovative ad formats and branding opportunities at scale. The platform also offers sharp targeting options that reach highly engaged, involved and affluent audiences. With premium, blockbuster, sought after shows like The Night Manager, Aarya Season 3, Popkaun, Love, Shaadi, Drama which is Hansika Motwani’s wedding reality show, along with organic brand first custom content Disney+ Hotstar will facilitate brands to make the most of the platform in unique and effective ways.
Radio City & Alike.io to fly lucky listeners to Dubai for an all-paid trip with RJ Ginnie
The trip is set to take place on March 15
By NATIVE CONTENT | Feb 27, 2023 3:49 PM | 2 min read
Radio City has made waves once again by offering a one of its kind opportunity to the 5 listeners to visit Dubai on an all-paid trip with RJ Ginnie on 15th March 2023. For this campaign, Radio City has associated with an international travel group named “Alike.io”. This is the first time any radio station in Delhi is providing such an opportunity for listeners to fly to another country free of cost.
The campaign 2023 Dubai Trip Free has been rolled out by Radio City Delhi with bursting excitement and buzz. Radio City is inviting listeners to share snippets of their travel content on social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook using the hashtag #2023dubaitripfree or mentioning Radio City or Alike.io. To win this opportunity, listeners will have to come up with creative ideas on the best places to visit in Dubai and help RJ Ginnie craft a perfect Dubai itinerary. Listeners with the best 5 trip plans will travel to Dubai with RJ Ginnie and their travel, stay, food, and shopping will be taken care by Radio City & Alike.io. This is undoubtedly of the most innovative formats any radio station in Delhi has adopted to engage with the listeners.
Speaking about this campaign, Mr. Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City said, “I am absolutely stoked to share that ‘Radio City Delhi’ is the first FM radio station that is providing an opportunity to the 5 listeners to visit Dubai through an all-paid trip along with the most renowned radio jock of Delhi, RJ Ginnie on 15th March 2023. To execute this unique concept, we have associated with an international travel group “Alike.io” who is making all the required arrangements to make the listeners’ travel journey the most memorable one. We are confident that by introducing such unique and exclusive campaigns, Radio City will continue to win the hearts of the listeners by providing them top notch experiences.”
IPL on TV helps garner mass reach at a scale, create positive impact: Shashank Srivastava
Srivastava, Executive Director at Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, talks of the impact of IPL and more
By NATIVE CONTENT | Feb 27, 2023 10:17 AM | 4 min read
Maruti Suzuki has been associated with live sports and even IPL for new car launches over the years. What role has television played for the brand as a part of the media mix? Can you tell us a bit about the impact television has had on your brand and business metrics?
As per some industry reports (KPMG), sports had the highest reach on TV in 2022 reaching close to 720 million individuals. Sports, especially cricket in India with such a large viewer base, helps to build faster reach and we have leveraged sports over the years as an efficient and effective medium for our new launch and brand campaigns. In India, there are 210 Million TV households and TV reach is close to 850 Million. This makes TV an automatic choice for advertisers.TV plays a critical role in top of the funnel marketing and we have been leveraging TV for new car launch campaigns as well as for our brand sustenance campaigns. Our TV spends contribute to around 40% of our overall media spends and TV campaigns have helped us not only in improving the brand health scores for our existing brands but also in creating buzz and awareness for our new launch campaigns. As mentioned above, the fact that television helps in garnering mass reach at a scale, it does have a positive impact both on our brand as well on business metric
Buying a car is a collective decision in Indian households and advertising on mega events like IPL on television brings together friends and families like no other medium. What are your thoughts about the shared brand experiences that television creates among viewers?
Cricket is a religion in India and IPL is a mega festival that goes on for close to 2 months. It does create a festive atmosphere and brings everyone together. This also makes IPL the biggest impact property on TV and has been continuously delivering high all India TVRs and reach for the past so many years despite some drop in the reach in last season. It does give all brands an opportunity to reach out to a massive audience and to create a huge buzz. Because of the inclusive viewing, it also helps to build brand affinity outside of your core TG and specially for Auto brands it is imperative to do so as the car buying decision is more of a collective decision and all members of a household/family contribute to the final decision. We have tactically leveraged IPL in the past depending on our brand and business needs some times through sponsorship and at times through only spot buys to have threshold level of presence to create the right buzz
As a brand, you continue to have traditional and new-age media as a part of your marketing plans. What are some of the distinctions that television provides compared to other mediums?
As mentioned above, television provides reach at a scale which is yet not matched by any other single medium. TV provides inclusive viewing as against digital which is more exclusive viewing and one to one whereas TV is one to many. Television also helps to create impact because of the sheer scale of the medium and the large screen advantage which is important for imagery building.
What are your thoughts on the effectiveness of advertising on the big screen during a high-octane experience like IPL? How does it compare with attention, receptiveness and engagement through other mediums?
Presence on the big screen during a mega event like IPL has its own merits and we have seen a lot of brands utilizing it very effectively. Also, multi-language feeds are helping increase viewership in regional markets. As mentioned above, we have also leveraged IPL on TV for our brand campaigns and it has yielded very favourable results in the past.
Industry titans to preside as grand jury for the Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2 awards
The Pinkvilla Style Icons awards, which garnered a whopping digital reach of over 1 billion in its maiden edition, is set to return for a bigger and grander second edition
By NATIVE CONTENT | Feb 22, 2023 11:06 AM | 5 min read
Global mega lifestyle and entertainment media hub, Pinkvilla has set the stage for the highly anticipated return of its uber-stylish Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards. The second edition of the star-studded gala will be held on 7th April 2023 at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu.
The first edition, which has become the benchmark for style awards, was a triumph of panache and elegance, captivating audiences worldwide and curating a memorable evening like no other for the nation's brightest superstars and icons! With the who’s who of the fashion and film industry, namely renowned stylist & lifestyle consultant, Anaita Shroff Adajania, ace costume designer & stylist, Eka Lakhani, blockbuster director & choreographer, Farah Khan, leading costume designer & couturier, Manish Malhotra and evergreen starlets, Manisha Koirala and Sonali Bendre gracing the second edition as grand jury - this year's awards are set to raise the bar even higher for style and sophistication!
The renowned jury, which comprises the most celebrated individuals who have made an invaluable contribution to Indian and global fashion, will help crown the best of the best icons and trendsetters, who are transforming style one day at a time through their sartorial choices. They will aid in recognizing and honoring India's greatest style stalwarts across industries like Bollywood, South Cinema, Television, Business, Sports, Fashion, and much more!
Speaking of her association with Pinkvilla Style Icons 2 as grand jury member, stylist & lifestyle consultant, Anaita Shroff Adajania stated, “I am delighted to be joining forces with Pinkvilla in this intriguing pursuit of recognizing and honoring the people in and with style who are defining the fashion landscape of India. Fashion is an ever-evolving medium, but true style is eternal. I am thrilled to embark on this journey of discovery, to uncover the individuals who are creating a new narrative in fashion and pushing the industry forward. I am honored to play a pivotal role in identifying and crowning the rightful style icons of our time, the ones who are leaving an indelible mark on the fashion world."
Costume designer & stylist, Eka Lakhani added, "I am honored to be a part of the esteemed jury for Pinkvilla Style Icons Season 2, an accolade that recognizes and celebrates the trendsetters who are shaping the future of Indian fashion. As Costume Designer and Stylist, I am well aware of the significance of fashion in shaping the cultural landscape of our nation. Identifying and honoring the icons who are elevating the Indian fashion scene with their iconic style is a crucial endeavour. I am thrilled to be partnering with Pinkvilla, a young and stylish brand that is the perfect collaborator on this journey of identifying and celebrating the style revolutionaries that are making a lasting impact on India's fashion landscape."
Filmmaker & choreographer, Farah Khan, whose films have featured some of the most iconic on-screen looks of the century added, “I was pleasantly surprised when I was asked to be on the jury of Pinkvilla's fashion awards, whereas my own fashion choices always tend to lean towards comfort and what suits my body type over trends. My films, however, have always had iconic fashion moments. I do strongly feel that our film industry does have the strongest fashion influence, on-screen and off-screen as well. So happy to award those who have carved a niche for themselves with their bold choices."
Costume designer & couturier, Manish Malhotra added, “Style is not just a statement, but an art, and the greatest vessel of self-expression. Identifying and celebrating India's most forward-thinking style icons with Pinkvilla is a journey I am excited to be a part of. Every look, every silhouette, and every frame has the potential to convey something extraordinary, and it will be a fascinating experience to uncover those individuals who have not only captured the pulse of the nation, but also the future of the industry through their sartorial choices. It will indeed be very interesting to be a part of the process of shining a spotlight on those who are not only shaping India's fashion landscape but also propelling it forward.”
Bollywood luminary, Manisha Koirala added, "Fashion is a dynamic and ever-evolving force. Today, we are seeing individuals who are not only pushing the boundaries of fashion but also shaping the cultural landscape of our nation. It is an honour to be a part of the exciting process
of identifying and celebrating the leading individuals across a diverse range of genres, who are playing a significant role in this evolution and bringing their rich and timeless style to the global stage."
Bollywood icon, Sonali Bendre stated, “Style to me is a form of personal expression, a canvas brought to life by its creator’s imagination. And in fashion that translates into an extension of your personality. Every look tells a story; makes a statement, so I’m looking forward to being on board with Pinkvilla to recognise the style icons of today!”
The second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards promises to be a glamorous and unforgettable celebration of style, much like its historic first edition held in June 2022. The star-studded event crowned India’s most prominent and celebrated personalities, including Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shikhar Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, and Parineeti Chopra, among others.
Here’s a glimpse of the first edition of Pinkvilla Style Icons – the ultimate celebration of glitz, glamour, and unparalleled style with the industry’s leading lights, that amassed a whopping reach of 1 billion: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2RxXzXji_zg
Get ready to be mesmerized by the most glamorous and stylish night of the year, as Pinkvilla Style Icons returns, shining brighter than ever!
With cricket on TV, our business has grown 2x, gained disproportionate reach: Arindam Paul
Arindam spoke about how cricket on TV delivered a lower cost of reach than other mediums, gave instant reach build up and significantly drove up brand, business and distribution metrics
By NATIVE CONTENT | Feb 21, 2023 12:54 PM | 7 min read
Can you tell us a bit about the journey of Atomberg as a startup?
Atomberg is primarily into consumer appliances. We operate in two categories - fans and mixer grinders. We started off in the fan market in 2015 and at that time we were an e-commerce-only brand and did this for three-four years. During this time, we understood that there is a good product market fit and so in 2018 we went offline as well. Initially, we started with small markets and gradually went pan India, as we speak today, we are truly an omni-channel brand. In the fan category, we have an annual run rate of close to Rs 700 crore, which also makes us one of the top six players in the market now with a market share of 6-7%. We started with mixer grinders only last year and so it has been less than a year in that category for us, but we are seeing good traction. Just like fans, mixer grinders are being sold only online at the moment, but the reviews and ratings are good, and we have reached a significant scale on e-commerce platforms, and we will soon launch into the offline space as well.
In your journey as a brand, Atomberg has leveraged digital advertising mediums initially and over the last year or so leveraged cricket on TV for impact. What is it that prompted you to try cricket on TV as a media vehicle?
Just like most new brands, we too started with only performance marketing because at that point we didn't have that kind of budget to spend on brand building. It was only in 2021 when we started with our mass media campaigns because by that time, I think we've reached a certain scale we're already doing close to around Rs 10-15 crore a month in terms of top line and we had also built a decent distribution and so we thought it would be the right time for us to start investing in brand building.
I will first talk about what TV does for brands like ours and then go into what cricket does for us which will explain our long-running and successful association with cricket on TV. TV allows you to reach the masses at a cheaper rate. The cost to reach on TV is the cheapest across mediums. Although our products are priced at a premium, we still consider ourselves to be a massive premium brand and not a super-premium brand. We have a fairly wide media target group (TG). And once you have a wide media TG, TV gives you a much lower cost per reach compared to any other medium that exists today. This we have seen during our regional association, and it was true even when we did the national campaign. So, coming to cricket, I think for categories like us, where there is significant involvement of retailers, and distributors as they play a key role in influencing the buyers, it is important for all our channel partners to see that Atomberg is as big a brand as any established brand in the market.
Associating with cricket puts you on a pedestal with all the other brands in the market. Another thing that cricket does is it gives you a very quick spike in reach as the sport is still widely consumed in India. And for brands like ours, where TG is predominantly male NCCS A, B between the age of 22 to 50, cricket will give you a quick spike in reach. We also saw an increase in reach across brand metrics even post the association. TV also allows for a disproportionate share of voice throughout the series. It builds trust among consumers as investing in cricket makes them think that a brand is serious about brand building. Although most of these benefits are unmeasurable, when you speak to enough consumers you realize that these realities still exist among them. People still take cricket on TV as a proxy for trusting the brand and for understanding how big the brand is. All these factors prompted us to try and once we saw results, we continued with it.
What role has the TV association on cricket played for Atomberg through the two bilateral series that you’ve advertised? Can you share some insight into the brand and business impact of the associations so far?
Our association with cricket on TV has been extremely successful, we have seen significant growth across brand metrics in the last year. Although not all of that can be attributed to our association with cricket on TV, it does have a part to play. In the last year when we started associating with cricket on TV our business has grown by 2X, which is almost 100% growth in our top line. The second thing is our distribution has also expanded by 50-60% as it is now becoming easier for us to convince retailers to stock our products. These are the two business impacts we have seen in the past one year. The third thing is our brand track numbers and our brand awareness numbers, those too have gone up by 2X in the last year. The brand searches too have gone up by 2X to 3X in the last one year.
The brand metric, distribution metric and business metric have all seen a significant improvement in the last 12 months. This growth can be attributed to several factors, but our association with cricket on TV has played a major role. The success of the previous two associations has prompted us to continue with the association as we are still a high-growth brand. While the category is growing by 10%, we aspire to grow at 40-50% for the next few years. It is very important for us to keep building on the goodwill that we have created over the last 18-24 months. Brand building requires a lot of continuity, and this uninterrupted association will help us achieve the desired brand and business metric.
What are some of the distinct benefits you’ve observed through your cricket on TV investments on Star Sports compared to other alternatives?
We have seen our brand grow across metrics after the association with cricket on TV. As far as my experience with Star Sports is concerned, it has been a pleasure associating with them as they go out of their way to help and nurture brands. They will provide additional support whenever inventory is available, they will allocate the inventory which made our relationship very strong over the last 12 months.
What are your thoughts on the creative effectiveness of an ad on TV vs Digital during a high-octane experience like Indian cricket? How does it compare with attention, receptiveness, and engagement through other mediums?
We have been doing a 360-degree campaign and so it is not possible to isolate the numbers just for one medium. But all those things that I mentioned in the interview earlier as to why we choose TV over digital still hold true and also bring better reception for the brand. TV is a better medium for ad reception due to the big screen experience, you are unable to skip an ad and the less clutter on the screen. TV allows brands to get their time in the spotlight and get disproportionate attention. Sponsorship on TV gets you a better share of voice and improves your frequency. In fact, advertising on TV helps reach translate into meaningful awareness and that is what you can call as a brand impact. That kind of impact is difficult to get in my opinion on any other medium.
For a durables brand like Atomberg, how important is collective viewing to create shared brand experiences and conversations?
For a durables brand, collective viewing is very important. It becomes very difficult for a household to purchase if the brand awareness is there only in males and not in females and so collective viewing is very important. There is another benefit that you get from cricket, you think of its viewership as male-dominant, but if you look at the numbers the spillover that happens to female viewership is also very high. Cricket on TV allows for the entire family to sit and watch together, making the brand experience better than any other medium so far.
JioCinema to revolutionize IPL 2023 viewing with unmatched coverage & innovative features
The free offering on a large scale includes the latest technological advancements that enable 4K streaming, providing breath-taking clarity and detail that is 4 times the resolution of HD
By NATIVE CONTENT | Feb 17, 2023 1:47 PM | 6 min read
Nothing else evokes as many emotions as Cricket does in this country. For a country that is obsessed with cricket, viewers want more from the game every single time. This is even more intense when IPL comes. A time when rivalries flare up and fans get involved with the game from the get-go. To elevate the viewing experience and give these passionate fans a world class broadcast, JioCinema has some innovative plans in place to provide an entirely new, unparalleled, and an all-encompassing coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.
Digital coverage of IPL 2023 is poised to offer an unprecedented spectacle in terms of quality, diversity, and convenience, promising a never-before-seen viewing experience on a grand scale. Fans can enjoy the country's biggest cricket spectacle from any streaming device, with a host of features like 4K streaming, multiple camera angles for enhanced interactivity and special interest feeds that cater to all kinds of viewers. Get ready to be thrilled as JioCinema takes you on a journey that will leave you craving for more.
The free offering on a large scale includes the latest technological advancements that enable 4K streaming, providing breath-taking clarity and detail that is 4 times the resolution of HD. To give you a perspective, around 90% of IPL consumption on TV happens on Standard Definition (SD), which is a 480p broadcast. Hence, many viewers in the country will actually get to experience IPL in 10 times more clarity than before. This meets the ever-increasing demand for live sports content of the highest quality. JioCinema will offer multiple camera angles, allowing viewers to toggle between different perspectives and get the best possible viewing experience. The statistics pack will be available at every point of the match, providing viewers with valuable information that will enhance their understanding of the game.
JioCinema's coverage of IPL 2023 will be accessible to a broader audience than ever before, with no language barriers to watching the matches. The coverage will be available in 12 different languages, including English, Hindi, Marathi, Bangla, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Odia, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. This strategy will ensure that every IPL franchise fanbase will be able to access the whole of IPL in their own language. The scale of 12 languages across all 74 matches is something that’s never happened before in the history of IPL.
With a focus on providing a personalised experience, the platform has created customised and dedicated feeds for various cohorts like avid fans, urban women, fantasy enthusiasts and cricket purists. The Insider feed for avid fans is a chat based coverage of the IPL where legends of the game take the viewers through the tournament with some incredible insights of the game that they have played till as recently as last year.
A lifestyle feed is being curated that will give viewers an insight into the personal lives of cricketers, including their diets, training methods, and what they're like off the field. Experts in this feed will be former female cricketers, influencers, and cricketer's partners & family members. Fantasy enthusiasts are not left out either, for those who are fans of cricket fantasy gaming apps, the fantasy feed will provide different analysis that will help viewers make better teams and improve their craft in the game. This feed will also feature the best players in the fantasy gaming industry.
For die-hard fans of specific teams, JioCinema has a Fan Feed that provides coverage that is biased and opinionated towards their respective teams. This allows fans to immerse themselves in the game, cheering on their favourite players and teams with like-minded individuals.
Additionally, every match will have two fan feeds where the coverage will be biased and opinionated towards their respective teams. This will add to the excitement of the match and provide a unique viewing experience.
For the first time ever, exclusive pre and post-match shows will be available, curated specifically for the digital audience. This marks a significant shift from the traditional approach, in which pre and post-match shows were only available to TV sponsors, and the same show was simultaneously streamed on the digital platform. This new format provides opportunities for digital sponsors to display their branding and product integrations, enabling brands to reach new heights with a highly engaged audience base.
The panel of experts for the IPL 2023 coverage on JioCinema will feature some of the biggest names in cricket including AB De Viliers, Chris Gayle, Suresh Raina, Eoin Morgan, and Robin Uthappa, amongst others. With unique viewpoints and insider information from various franchises, the panel promises to provide an extremely thrilling viewing experience for fans.
Jio Cinema is also working extensively to provide unparalleled engagement during the event through gamification, such as play along and creating IPL Fan zone parks that will take IPL to every corner of the country. According to sources, Jio Cinema is preparing to showcase their coverage in a state-of-the-art technology show at the Jio World Convention Centre on February 20th and 21st for advertisers, agency partners, and the media.
JioCinema's coverage plan for the IPL 2023 has not only enthused the viewers but has the industry also sit and take note. Ashish Kaushik, Lead- Brand Management and Digital Communications at ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India said, " The strategy devised by JioCinema for the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League is a commendable endeavour to broaden the horizons of what is already the country's most loved sporting spectacle. The multilingual support and the provision of bespoke feed options, including state-of-the-art women-centric and fantasy-oriented offerings, are noteworthy measures to elevate engagement and personalization amongst a widened audience. The approach holds the potential to galvanize the popularity of the IPL - benefiting both the event and its spectators."
Somasree Bose Awasthi, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico, said that it makes absolute sense for IPL to be where its viewers are, which is the digital space. “Given the fact that more and more consumers are watching content on digital and so I think it's a great strategy for IPL to be present where its consumers really are. The youth which is the key consumer is mostly on digital platforms and so the strategy makes a lot of sense to me," said Bose.
Managing Editor of Pidilite Industries Bharat Puri too welcomed JioCinema’s coverage plan for the upcoming IPL season. “This is the right strategy; you have to take IPL on digital in a big way and that is what they are doing. With this, they are also hoping to understand their consumer much better by targeting specific consumers. All in all, I think it is the right strategy,” said Puri.
The IPL 2023 coverage on JioCinema is set to be the biggest and best it has ever been. With a range of features and offerings, the platform has something for everyone, making it the go-to destination for cricket fans everywhere.
