Women’s IPL franchise bids to open today
BCCI set for Rs 4,000 crore gain after raking in Rs 951 crore from media rights sale
Today (Wednesday) is another historic day for Indian women's cricket as the country's top corporates are set to bid aggressively for the five Women's IPL (WIPL) teams.
The auction will be held in Mumbai.
Over 16 groups, including IPL franchises owners - Adani Group, Torrent and Haldiram - are believed to be in the fray.
The top five bidders are likely to be awarded the team rights. BCCI is expecting Rs 4,000 crore gain through team auction, sources say.
It is to be noted that Viacom18 has won the Women's IPL media rights for Rs 951 crore for the next five years, creating euphoria around the league. The first season is to be held in March.
Given the popularity of IPL in India, this event is being seen as a big draw for all stakeholders.
Brand Mumbai Indians valued at $83 million: Report
According to Brand Finance, Mumbai Indians has nearly doubled its brand value over the years with a 99% growth since 2009
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 28, 2022 1:09 PM | 1 min read
Mumbai Indians has been valued at $83 million by global brand valuation agency – Brand Finance. According to the report, Mumbai Indians has registered a 4% spike as compared to 2021.
The five-time IPL Champion has a mix of marquee and global brands on board, including DHL, TeamViewer, Cadbury Dairy Milk along with Slice. According to Brand Finance, Mumbai Indians has nearly doubled its brand value over the years with a 99% growth since 2009. This reflects the trust and strong brand partner portfolio of the franchise with brands having a high pedigree, which is not restricted to geographies. Its associations have also evolved with like-minded partners with whom Mumbai Indians has stitched long-term partnerships, unlocking maximum value for both brands.
Currently, Mumbai Indians has over 32 million fans across its social media platforms.
Notably, Mumbai Indians also emerged as the only brand to have registered a growth in 2020, unfazed by market slowdown and apprehensions amongst sponsors globally regarding investment in sports due to the pandemic.
IPL Auction Live: Broadcaster, streaming partner set to make big money
While Star Sports is reportedly seeking Rs 35-40 lakh for a co-presenting sponsor slot, JioCinema is said to have priced its inventory at Rs 20 lakh
By Sonam Saini & Kanchan Srivastava | Dec 22, 2022 8:28 AM | 2 min read
The Indian Premier League has grown into a decacorn within 13 years of its launch with sponsors and advertisers playing a big role in this journey.
Such is the craze for this sports property that even the live telecast of the players’ auction, slated to be held in Kochi this Friday, is set to make huge money for the broadcasters. IPL’s official broadcaster, Star Sports, and digital streaming partner, JioCinema, are selling ad inventory at premium rates. They have even onboarded a few sponsors for the live telecast. The list of sponsors even has an international bank, sources privy to the development have told e4m.
“Star Sports is seeking Rs 35-40 lakh for co-presenting sponsor of the live telecast. While associate sponsorship is priced at Rs 19-20 lakh, a spot buy is costing around Rs 11-16 lakh,” sources claimed.
Officials further said, “The broadcaster is also offering different packages for the auction day, ranging between Rs 12-18 lakh.”
JioCinema is reportedly seeking Rs 20 lakh for sponsorship packages, another source informed.
Queries sent to Star Sports remained unanswered till the time of filing this story.
IPL media partners had been reigning in as sponsors in the past auctions as well, but their rates were not in this range, experts said.
In a historic auction held early this year, Disney Star acquired the rights to broadcast men’s IPL in the Indian subcontinent for Rs 23,575 crore ($3.02 Bn) for 2023-27, and Viacom18 grabbed the digital rights for the league with a bid of Rs 20,500 Cr ($2.57 Bn).
With $12 million per match, IPL is only behind the NFL as the world's 2nd most lucrative sports league.
Action at Auction
The IPL 2023 auction shortlist has 405 cricketers, including 273 from India. A maximum of 87 slots are up for grabs, with 30 to be filled by overseas players, BCCI has said.
Rs 2 crore has been set as the highest reserve price. While 19 overseas players have chosen to be slotted in the highest bracket, 11 players are with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the two Indian players on the list of 20 cricketers with a base price of Rs 1 crore.
The auction is set to start at 14:30 IST. Fans can watch the live streaming on JioCinema and the live telecast on Star Sports.
IPL a 'decacorn' after crossing $10 billion valuation in 2022: Report
The value of the IPL ecosystem has grown 75% in dollar terms since 2020, D and P Advisory's 'Beyond 22 Yards' report
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 21, 2022 8:40 AM | 4 min read
D and P Advisory announced the launch of a valuation report on one of the largest sporting events in the world- the Indian Premier League (IPL) for 2022. The report titled “Beyond 22 Yards” highlights that the value of the IPL Ecosystem registered a 75% growth since 2020, and now stands at USD 10.9 billion. In 2020, the IPL was valued at USD 6.2 billion. This valuation makes IPL a Decacorn (a business with a value of more than USD 10.0 billion) within 15 years of inception. The IPL Ecosystem represents the value generated by the IPL as a business.
A landmark event this time was the auction of the IPL media rights for 2023 to 2027. For the first time, media rights were spread among different broadcasters, breaking the monopoly of one company. The league has sold media rights at USD 6.2 billion, registering a three-fold jump compared to the previous 5-year cycle in 2017. Additionally, the tournament in 2022 also registered a record-breaking combined viewership of 426 million on television and OTT platforms.
With two new teams (Gujarat Titans and Lucknow SuperGiants) getting bought last year at a combined staggering value of USD 1.6 billion, the average price tag of a team has seen a whopping 16-fold jump from its inception. These two factors were instrumental in boosting the valuation of IPL to become a Decacorn and the second-largest sporting league (on a per-match basis from broadcasting fees) globally.
To add to the momentum, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the launch of the Women’s Indian Premier League with a base price for a franchise at INR 400 crores (USD 50 million). This price is higher than most other cricket leagues globally and will add immense value to the overall IPL Ecosystem.
However, on a broader scale, IPL is significantly behind in terms of ad rates, when compared with some of the other global sporting leagues. For example, a 10-second slot for an ad during IPL 2022 cost nearly USD 20,000; whereas, the ad rates for the same time slots at National Football League, English Premier League and Major League Baseball were over USD 1,00,000. Drawing this comparison, the report mentions how IPL has a lot more space to grow in the future provided broadcasters are able to monetise the content well.
On the launch, Santosh N, Managing Partner, D and P Advisory says, “Since its launch in 2008, IPL has reimagined the nation’s cricket competition. IPL 2022 witnessed some major milestones and captivating games throughout the season. The renewed media rights deal was a major contributor towards a substantial jump in value for a relatively young league like IPL. These observations are an assurance of the fact that the IPL will continue to revolutionise the game of cricket and will be etched in the hearts of millions of fans for years to come.”
The report goes on to say that the IPL team owners are looking to replicate the multi-club ownership model as part of their long-term strategy. For example- The Knight Riders Group owning the right to Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League, and a franchisee of the UAE T20. It also has plans to build cricket stadiums in Los Angeles, USA, in partnership with the Major League cricket. Reliance Industries, the owners of Mumbai Indians, recently unveiled two new franchises in UAE’s International League T20 and Cricket South Africa T20 League.
Furthermore, with BCCI having forged and locked in new broadcasting deals for the next five years, the report foresees a more stable phase in terms of the value of the IPL Ecosystem. “The value appreciation may not be as fast as seen in the earlier years”, it states.
The report also states that digital rights being sold separately from TV rights would result in greater engagement on digital platforms. Further, the impending introduction of 5G services, greater penetration of the internet and increased smartphone usage will add to the rise in viewership.
The report concluded by stating that for these growth trajectories to maintain their momentum, all teams need to continue broadening their footprint, forming relationships, and generating revenue opportunities in different markets. Ultimately, apart from the love for cricket that viewers have, much of cricket’s future depends on ensuring quality; not just for the fans, but also to attract sponsors and broadcasters, the latter of which has become vital for the game’s financial health.
Women’s IPL: Better to sell media rights before franchise auction, says IPL Chairman
BCCI has not set any base price for the Women's IPL rights
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 10:17 AM | 1 min read
IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal has said that selling media rights for Women's IPL before conducting the auction for franchises will help prospective team buyers get a better perspective of the possible revenue, media networks have said.
The BCCI has not set any base price for the Women's IPL rights and is waiting for the markets to set the price, Dhumal was quoted as saying.
BCCI is expected to earn about Rs 107 crore per match in the men’s IPL from 2023 onwards.
Click here for our earlier report.
BCCI invites tender for media rights to Women’s IPL 2023-2027
As per reports, the inaugural edition of Women's IPL is likely to be played from March 3 to 26
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 10:29 AM | 1 min read
The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced the release of 'Invitation to Tender for Media Rights to the Women’s Indian Premier League Seasons 2023-2027’.
The IPL Governing Council has invited bids to acquire the media eights for Women’s IPL through a tender process.
The Invitation to Tender (ITT) will be available for purchase till December 31, 2022, a communication by Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI, says.
According to reports, the inaugural edition of women's IPL is likely to be played from March 3 to 26, 2023.
IPL rights: JM Financial gives thumbs up to media bids, expects bidders to break even
The JM Financial report says IPL ad rates on TV for a 10-sec spot will go from Rs 15.7L to Rs 18.2L in 2027. For Voot, no. of incremental subscribers expected to jump from 25 mn in ’23 to 70 mn in ’27
By Javed Farooqui | Sep 23, 2022 7:49 AM | 4 min read
Ever since the Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights got sold for an eye-popping Rs 48,390 crore in an open auction, questions have been raised over the viability of the bids. Is there a method to this madness – this is an oft-repeated question ever since Disney Star and Viacom18 acquired the IPL TV and digital rights, respectively, by committing a massive sum of money.
New research by JM Financial attempts to throw light on the level of monetisation that both the rights owners - Disney Star and Viacom18 - can achieve over the next five years. The report states that the IPL TV rights owner Disney Star can expect to make profits from the third year (2025) while the digital rights winner Viacom18 will have to wait till the fifth year (2027) to ring in the profits.
The report estimates that Star India’s IPL-driven ad revenue (live + repeat) can grow from Rs 4100 crore in 2023 to Rs 6100 crore in 2027, at a CAGR of 10%. The ad revenue growth will be driven by a 6% volume CAGR (number of matches going up from 74 to 94) and a 4% pricing CAGR. Disney Star is estimated to garner over Rs 25,000 crore in ad revenue to break even on its IPL investment.
A typical IPL match has 325 ad spots and the total ad inventory will increase as the number of matches increases from 74 in 2023 and 2024 to 84 matches in 2025 and 2026 and 94 matches in 2027. The report projects that the IPL ad rates on TV will jump from Rs 15.7 lakh per 10-second spot to Rs 18.2 lakh per 10-second spot in 2027.
"At an annual media rights cost of Rs 47.15 bn (5-year rights cost at Rs 23.6bn), Star India can break even in 2025, the third year of the current cycle," the report said. The stock broking and investment firm noted that it has not assumed any incremental subscription revenue for Star India as they are the incumbent broadcaster for IPL.
On Viacom18, the report stated that IPL will catapult the network's streaming platform Voot to the top of the heap in the OTT pecking order. Voot, it added, will also benefit from Reliance’s parentage as it can ride on Jio’s 400 million strong telecom user base. For Voot, the number of incremental subscribers due to IPL is expected to jump from 25 million in 2023 to 70 million in 2027. The platform's ARPU for IPL could rise from Rs 198 in 2023 to Rs 435 in 2027.
The report estimates the cost per mile (CPM) rates for mid-roll ads will remain at Rs 200 for all five years of the rights cycle with per match ad revenue expected to increase from Rs 5.1 crore in 2023 to Rs 14.3 crore in 2027. The CPM rates for pre-roll ads are projected to increase from Rs 180 to Rs 229 in the fifth year. The ad revenue per match for pre-roll ads is expected to grow from Rs 3.6 crore to Rs 11 crore in the final year.
The report has projected that Voot’s Monthly Active Users (MAU) can reach 400 million by 2027 (up from Disney+ Hotstar’s 300 million MAU), thanks to IPL. Further, the platform is expected to garner ad revenue of Rs 2160 crore and subscription revenue of Rs 3000 crore by 2027 from IPL alone, which is more than the average annual licence fee pay out of Rs 4100 crore.
Over the five-year period, Voot is projected to collect ad revenue of Rs 6800 crore and subscription revenue of Rs 8470 crore. This, the report said, translates to cumulative revenue of over Rs 15,000 crore from the IPL, thereby falling short of the media rights value it has paid on a cumulative basis. That said, the knock-on effect of IPL should help it recoup the media rights’ investment, the report added.
The firm stated that IPL accounts for over 60% of cricket’s AdEx and 5% of India’s overall AdEx. The 3x increase in the price of IPL’s recently auctioned media rights suggests IPL’s share in India’s AdEx is likely to increase substantially in the coming years, it noted.
It also pointed out that the IPL ad revenue grew significantly despite significant participation from the country’s largest advertising industry (FMCG) and despite being held in a traditionally soft first quarter (non-festive season) speaks volumes about the immense AdEx potential of the league.
IPL, the report said, also acts as a natural user acquisition funnel for video streaming platforms, sports portals (ESPNcricinfo, Cricbuzz, etc.), and cricket-based fantasy sports apps (Dream11, My11Circle, etc.). The user base in the entire sports and related media ecosystem swells during the IPL season.
"A BARC-Nielsen report estimates that the active user base of Disney+Hotstar (OTT platform that streamed IPL 2020), sports news portals/apps, and fantasy sports platforms nearly doubled in the first week of IPL 2020 versus a week before, indicating the strong pull that the league wields. Conversely, consumption of other media and entertainment segments goes down," the report said.
'IPL will provide strong entry point for consumers to come to Viacom18’s digital platform'
The league will play a pivotal role in helping establish it as India’s leading digital media, entertainment, and sports destination, said Network18 has said in its Q1 FY23 earnings release
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 19, 2022 5:28 PM | 3 min read
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is the highest reach sports property in the country and will provide a strong entry point for consumers to come to Viacom18’s digital platform, Network18 has said in its Q1 FY23 earnings release.
"It will play a pivotal role in helping establish it as India’s leading digital media, entertainment, and sports destination," the company added.
Viacom18 recently acquired the exclusive digital streaming rights of the IPL for the Indian sub-continent for the next 5 seasons (2023-2027) for Rs. 23,757.5 crore. It also won the rights for 3 out of 5 international territories, which include major cricketing nations like South Africa, Australia, and the UK, for Rs. 594.5 crore.
“With rights to a slew of diverse sports properties like football (FIFA World Cup, La Liga, Serie A, and Ligue1), basketball (NBA), badminton, and tennis already acquired, Viacom18 is building one of the largest sporting destinations in the country, offering a compelling proposition for the core and casual sports fans,” the company said.
“Viacom18, while continuing to strengthen its broadcasting vertical, is building a digital platform of the future, to provide a best-in-class product, and user experience to the fast-growing Indian digital audience. The platform will utilize a combination of exciting sports action and captivating entertainment content across Hindi and regional languages, to build a winning consumer value offering,” they said.
During the quarter, Viacom18 increased its investments across content categories, in order to grow its share of TV viewership and to expand its growth businesses – Digital and Sports. As Viacom18 scales up its presence in sports and digital segments, content investments are expected to continue to increase going forward.
The TV network ramped up its programming with 2 new weekday slots and 1 additional impact show in Hindi, along with increased spending on movie channels and regional markets. It also stepped up its digital content offering with 9 new shows/movies that were launched on the digital platform this quarter compared to none last year, and sports-related costs added to the investments.
Marketing spending also grew significantly for the launch of new shows (TV and Digital) and to promote the 3 sports channels launched during the quarter.
The company noted that the revenue grew amidst a challenging advertising environment, but increased investments impacted profitability. "A high inflation environment posed a challenge for advertising growth, with total TV ad inventory (excluding sports) being flat on a YoY basis, despite the base quarter being impacted by pandemic," it stated.
Network18 Group revenue grew by 10%, driven by the growth in Entertainment and Digital News businesses, whose revenues grew 13% YoY and 24% YoY, respectively.
The entertainment business delivered robust growth in advertising revenues, despite the drop in Colors Rishtey revenue after it went off DD FreeDish (also impacting the margins directly). The ad revenue, adjusting for the impact of Colors Rishtey, grew in the high-teens, partly aided by the impact of the pandemic in the base quarter.
TV News ad revenue was flattish YoY, with branded content-led monetisation compensating for the loss of state elections-linked revenue last year. The network also optimized inventory.
