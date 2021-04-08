FanCode Shop becomes the only platform to offer official merchandise of all 8 IPL teams

FanCode, a digital sports destination for all fans, has become the only platform to offer official merchandise of all 8 IPL teams through its online sports fan merchandising store ‘FanCode Shop’. The FanCode Shop was launched in August last year, ahead of IPL 2020, to provide authentic and affordable range of fan gear of leading sports brands. For this IPL season, FanCode Shop has also introduced new apparel ranges for fans working-from-home and junior IPL fans.

The FanCode Shop offers a wide array of fan merchandise across IPL teams that include apparel - official match jerseys, t-shirts, polo t-shirts, joggers, caps; accessories - bags, mobile covers, wireless chargers, cups, coasters, keychains, wristbands, and much more. This year, FanCode Shop has introduced merchandise for unique IPL fans. In the new remote-working set-up during the pandemic, most IPL fans will continue to watch the matches from home this summer. Addressing the needs of these evolved preferences, FanCode Shop now offers a ‘Work-From-Home’ apparel category launched with vests and shorts. A new apparel range has also been launched for junior IPL fans that includes trendy t-shirts. Sports fans can explore and buy official merchandise of their favourite IPL team on www.shop.fancode.com.

Talking about the FanCode Shop, Yannick Colaco, Co-Founder of FanCode, said, “Nothing amplifies the excitement for sports fans more than wearing the colours of their favourite teams. We are thrilled to give all fans of the IPL a single destination from which they can access fan gear for all 8 teams. We’re also excited to continue to expand our range of products for fan needs with the inclusion of new categories for apparel - Junior and Work-From-Home.”

Commenting on the IPL team partnerships, Prasana Krishnan, Co-Founder of FanCode, said, “We are continually seeking opportunities to evolve sporting experience for fans in India and fan merchandise is a key aspect of this vision. Through FanCode Shop, we are not only providing fans with easy access to authentic merchandise of their favourite sports brand, but also developing a platform for sports brands to reach their target fan base. We are associating with multiple IPL teams and their partners in order to facilitate and meet fans requirements on official merchandise”.

FanCode Shop uses technology to innovate and deliver rapid turnaround times in both the creation and distribution of fan gear, ensuring that fans will have the latest, most topical designs of their favourite sports brands and teams.

