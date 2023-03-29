Disney Star closes in on Rs 2500 crore ad sales for IPL
Despite uncertain economic environment, many past sponsors, including start-ups such as Dream11 and legacy brands such as Airtel, Coke, Asian Paints, Pepsi & Tata have come on board
With just two more days to go for the Indian Premier League (IPL), official broadcaster Disney Star is believed to have closed ad sale deals worth Rs 2500 crore, and sources claim deals worth another Rs 500 crore are under discussion. Despite uncertain economic environment, many past sponsors, including start-ups such as Dream11 and legacy brands such as Airtel, Coke, Asian Paints, Pepsi, Tata and vivo have struck deals with the broadcaster.
Disney Star India, which has retained the TV rights for Rs 23,575 crore, has a daunting task of monetising the huge bets that it has made on IPL. If estimates provided by industry sources are to be believed, the ad revenue earned by Disney Star from IPL has almost doubled in four years, from Rs 1800 crore in 2018 to reach a high of Rs 3500 crore in 2022.
“With a new player in the market (Viacom 18), Disney is definitely under pressure to reach at least the 2022 mark. The shift in eyeballs and ad dollars to digital has made this a tough IPL for Disney Star which is pulling all its strings to close the ad deals,” said an industry source.
That said, IPL has an established advertising revenue stream on TV which is also the go-to medium for brand building. It adds to the distribution muscle of the broadcast rights holder.
Earlier this month, sources in the industry claimed that Disney Star has signed 11 sponsors and has more than 55 brands onboard. “This number should have shot up to 15 sponsors and at least 75 brands by now,” said another senior industry source.
While the broadcaster continues to be tight-lipped about the details, highly placed sources have confirmed the development to exchange4media.
It is also learnt that the brands that have signed the deals are largely from categories such as fantasy gaming, beverage, telecom, fintech, insurance, auto, online delivery, consumer durables, paints, FMCG and travel.
Meanwhile, to increase its reach, Disney Star has announced that it will telecast 12 IPL matches on its free-to-air channel Star Utsav Movies for the first time since the network bought TV rights for the tournament. The move is expected to give a big boost to Disney Star's viewership in the rural market.
“With Jio giving them competition this year, the broadcaster is playing smart and coming up with newer ways to catch more brands. One should expect the number to cross 75 as they near the tournament," said another industry veteran.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
IPL 2023 total ad investment to be between $490 and $600 mn: Report
The report by Media Partners Asia says Jio Cinema’s IPL 2023 penetration will be 20-30 million
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 28, 2023 12:06 PM | 1 min read
In the upcoming IPL 2023, Jio Cinema, the official digital streaming partner, will achieve penetration of 20-30 million, as per a report by Media Partners Asia has said.
As per the report, mobile supremacy and a CTV strategy will drive Jio Cinema to an estimated $330 to $350 million in ad sales.
As for Star India, the report says the broadcaster's ad sales is expected to reach $200 to $220 million.
The report further says that total ad investment in IPL 2023 falls within a wide range between $490 and $600 million.
WPL: Great show on ground, but what about TV?
Industry players said TV viewership for the first edition of Women’s Premier League was less than expected but decent
By Aditi Gupta | Mar 28, 2023 9:03 AM | 5 min read
The first TATA Women’s Premier League (WPL) concluded on March 26, 2023, with a tremendous response on ground. DY Patil saw a full house for the final, but the response was tepid in terms of TV viewership, shared industry players.
It was a different story on digital. JioCinema, which streamed the tournament free as the official digital streaming partner, clocked the highest watch-time per user (more than 50 minutes per match), according to Viacom18 Sports.
“Our vision is to nurture TATA WPL into the biggest women’s sporting league in the world, and this is a big leap in that direction. To see it already on its way to becoming the largest viewed sports event in the world in the first season is a remarkable feat and testament to the potential,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj.
Commenting on the advertisers roped in for WPL, he further said, “We’d like to thank our 50+ advertising partners that met us eye-to-eye on this vision, viewers who pushed us to raise the bar and deliver a world-class viewing experience.”
As per the official release, the inaugural season of TATA WPL on JioCinema delivered the highest viewership for any women’s event globally. In fact, the summit clash of the inaugural season between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals saw over 10 million new viewers tuning in.
We are yet to receive the television viewership figures for the finals but industry experts said the ratings were decent for the first couple of matches. However, they are hopeful that the numbers for the semis and finals would be better.
While Madison Media CEO Amol Dighe said the WPL television ratings till the third week were “not fantastic” but decent, Jigar Rambhia, COO of sports ed-tech startup Sporjo, expressed disappointment at the TV numbers, saying they weren’t looking good.
“The TV numbers have been disappointing as the response on-ground has been tremendous. We had a completely sold-out match on Sunday with 35,000 people at the DY Patil stadium for the finals. In fact, the match before that also pulled a crowd of 20,000-25000 people. Getting such numbers for a women's cricket match is not easy and if that has been achieved, I am not sure why TV numbers aren't looking good,” Rambhia wondered.
Sharing the viewership data for the first three weeks of WPL, Madison’s Dighe said the TV rating for the first week was 0.22, which went up to 0.28 in the second week, and 0.27 in the third.
As per Dighe, the male viewership rating for week 1 was 0.2 TVR, in week 2 it was 0.32 and by week 3 it was 0.31.
“The ratings till the third week were not fantastic but it was decent. The expectations were high and I think the ratings for the semi-final and final matches will be better (figures are not available yet),” Dighe noted.
A senior media planner, on the condition of anonymity, said the WPL TV ratings have been decent.
“It was the first edition and with time, WPL will catch up on popularity, but it was a decent start. Also, it's a first edition and there is no data available for comparison. For women’s cricket it's a good start.”
According to data available with exchange4media, in terms of cumulative LIVE reach, in Week 1, 51 million people watched it LIVE while 61 million watched in Week 2.
Sharing the duration of advertising spots in the matches, Dighe said that the ads got 1,800 seconds of air time during the first match, which increased to 2700 seconds by the 14th game.
Talking about the revenue generated by the league, a senior industry person said Viacom18 Sports is likely to have met its targets as the number could be as high as Rs 80-90 crore. Over 50 advertisers and 10 sponsors have signed on with the official broadcaster. Some industry experts said it was too early to provide exact figures, but the official broadcaster is expected to earn around Rs 70-90 crore.
Sharing more insights was Sandeep Goyal, Managing Director, Rediffusion, who opined that WPL had a good start and is likely to gain momentum over the years. “Like all new initiatives, WPL 1 has had a good start. I personally played a frontal role in IPL 1 more than 15 years ago and TV ad revenue was a mere Rs 200 odd crore, no more. Today it is 20 times the initial number. So WPL too will gain momentum over the years. Viacom18, I believe, met targets as the feedback has been positive all around.”
Advertisers’ score
Viacom18 Sports, the official broadcaster and digital partner of WPL had signed around 10 sponsors for this first season - Tata Motors, Tata Capital, Hero Vida, BoB, MPL Striker, World Gold Council, H&M, JSW Paints, Noise and Apar Industries.
The women’s league also attracted advertisements across categories and their interest went up from the first match to the 14th, noted Dighe. “I can say it was a decent beginning for the WPL this year. Advertisers' interest also went up and there were ads across categories.”
Rambhia, too, said that the tournament was well received. “Every team sold out every possible slot. TV and digital were almost full. I am hoping it is decent money for Viacom18.”
Goyal, however, noted that advertisers were experimenting with no large commitments. “They were just wetting their feet,” he said.
With inputs from Sonam Saini
Ampere roped in as RCB's official EV partner
The brand will launch a limited edition RCB-themed Primus electric scooter, which will be gifted to the Player of the Match
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 27, 2023 11:19 AM | 3 min read
Ampere the flagship electric two-wheeler brand from Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited, (“GEMPL”) has collaborated with Royal Challengers Bangalore as their Official EV Partner for the upcoming season of the T20 League. With Royal Challengers Bangalore being the world’s first Carbon Positive Cricket Franchise, the collaboration is in perfect sync with Ampere's commitment to lead India towards a greener future.
Built on the spirit of sustainability and purpose, the Cheerleader Squad of Royal Challengers Bangalore will showcase a distinctive Jersey integration that will be referred to as the 'Ampere Take Charge Squad. Their outfits and the musical instruments will be made of 100% sustainable materials and upcycled scrap.
The brand will launch a limited edition RCB themed Primus electric scooter, and each match played at the home ground will feature an Ampere Electrifying Player of the Match who will receive the Limited-edition Primus as an award. Additionally, the collaboration will involve giving away of special signed team merchandise and memorabilia to winners of contests run by the brand.
Commenting on this collaboration, Sanjay Behl, CEO & Executive Director, Greaves Electric Mobility Private Ltd, “We are excited to announce our collaboration with the Royal Challengers Bangalore, as our values and purpose for sustainability are perfectly aligned. Cricket is a democratic game and is a religion in India. Collaboration with cricket helps us to connect with our customer’s at large, while we continue to democratize smart & sustainable mobility solutions, through our range of electric 2 wheelers for the masses. Our anthem to make Har Gully Electric, and inspire the community towards building a better planet is intimately tied to the culture of Har Gully Cricket.”
The collaboration will extend Ampere's Har Gully Electric campaign to the Har Gully Cricket theme, featuring star RCB players, evoking nostalgia about gully cricket that the country is known to enjoy. Ampere customers will get an enhanced T20 experience, with cricket-themed retail experiences, interesting on-ground activations, and more.
Rajesh Menon, Head & Vice President, Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “At RCB we firmly believe that progress towards a sustainable future requires collaboration and shared values. We are proud to join hands with Ampere and create a series of sustainable, exciting, and unique
touchpoints for the RCB fans and Ampere consumers alike.”
The philosophy adopted by RCB is reflected in their approach both on and off the field, with the mantra "Defeats don't defeat us, the Challenger Spirit keeps us alive." Meanwhile, Ampere's clarion call is to Take Charge and contribute towards a more sustainable future. By collaborating together, they aim to convey the message that impact is created only when we Take Charge, emphasizing the importance of both a bold attitude and charging towards sustainability.
Sachin Tendulkar named brand ambassador JioCinema
As part of the association, Tendulkar has also starred in the promo for JioCinema ahead of IPL 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 27, 2023 10:26 AM | 2 min read
JioCinema has announced cricket’s biggest icon and IPL winner Sachin Tendulkar as their Brand Ambassador. Tendulkar will reinforce JioCinema’s efforts to make sports viewing synonymous with digital.
One of the most worshipped cricketers to have ever set foot on the 22 yards, Tendulkar opens his new innings with JioCinema in a film where he calls for fans to watch IPL only on JioCinema. In addition, the former Mumbai Indians icon and captain will participate in several initiatives featured on the JioCinema, Sports18 and various social media platforms.
Speaking about the partnership, Sachin Tendulkar said – “Fans are an integral part of all sports. It has been wonderful knowing the various efforts that are being put by the JioCinema team, keeping fans at the centre. While there are many interesting digital innovations being rolled out this IPL, I am sure this is just the start of several more to come. It has been a pleasure working with the Viacom18 team and I am looking forward to an exciting partnership as we travel together with fans into the future of sports consumption.”
“Sachin Tendulkar is synonymous with cricket and one of those rarest of rare cricketers who have been part of the rapidly changing face of cricket for over three decades,” said Viacom18 – Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. “We are thrilled to have him amplify JioCinema’s proposition for sports fans of unmatched experience of watching their favourite sports on digital.”
The 2023 season of TATA Indian Premier League tips off March 31 with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. All matches will be live on JioCinema for no cost this season. In addition, JioCinema will offer 4K feed, multi-language and multi-cam presentation, interactivity through stats pack and Play Along feature for over 700mn+ internet users through the 2023 edition of TATA IPL.
JioCinema, now available to Jio, Airtel, Vi, and BSNL subscribers, is live-streaming all the Women’s Premier League matches in five languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.
Qatar Airways named title sponsor of Royal Challengers Bangalore
The group has also introduced RCB Innovation Lab, a service that generates insights, ideas, methodologies and products that shape the future of sports
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 27, 2023 10:06 AM | 8 min read
RCB has also taken a giant step forward in merging sports and lifestyle with the introduction of RCB Innovation Lab.
It aims to generate insight, ideas, methodologies and products that shape the future of sports in India. At the core of this aim is an aspiration to develop adaptable people and leaders, capable of driving performance improvement and excellence on and off the field.
RCB innovation Lab is based on two principles, to bring sports innovation to as many people and to collaborate with innovative organisations.
RCB in association with the LEADERS, organiser of the most prestigious global sports communities through events, communities and intelligence will connect the most influential people in sports to the most powerful ideas in Sports, thereby bring the global sports leaders together in India for the first time and discuss and drive the future of sports in South East Asia.
Through this initiative they plan to break boundaries; create a platform where sports, business, tech, media and performance meet. They share ambitious plans to propel growth in the regional and international sports market, both on and off the field.
They will host the biggest names in sports and media together in a single platform from over 15+ countries over an exploratory two-day meet, checking how to tap an ever-growing, vibrant Indian sports market on and off the field.
Besides, RCB will provide an unmatched opportunity to close to 750 senior executives and participating brands with a unique opportunity to share their brand story with the key regional and international leaders in sport.
However, one of the biggest features of the RCB Innovation Lab is venturing into Sports Ed Tech, Research & Development for performance enhancement and the setting up of startup accelerator programmes with leading sports & health tech accelerators.
RCB will also establish an AI backed cricket coaching and talent ID platform, helping to identify and develop RCB stars of the future.
Rajesh Menon, Head & Vice President of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “RCB has this highly engaging fan base across the globe, and it has been numbered around 30 million. In 2022, we had touched a TV reach of 262.6 million, highest among all the IPL teams. As RCB is returning to their home turf after a gap of 3 years, we want to make it memorable in more ways than one. We want to break down the international barriers and showcase India as a thriving market. With the RCB Innovation Lab, it will be an attempt to take Sports Tech to next level in India. We, as one of the most popular sports teams in India, want to contribute and create meaningful footprints in sports in India which just do not confine to the playing arena alone and we believe if sports has to grow, then all aspects of the sports has to grow as well and we are on that journey with this vision.
RCB aspires to give its fans a purpose and meaning with Go Green initiative to utilise the connect and community of fans to be part of a larger movement that benefits society at large.”
Mo Bobat, Performance Consultant of RCB, said, “In addition to the many exciting innovations RCB has been known for on the field, it’s great to be able launch the RCB Innovation Lab. Cricket, and sport more generally, is evolving at such a pace and RCB wants to play a leading role in shaping what sports organisations and leaders do to achieve success, on and off the field.”
Leaders’ Managing Director, Laura McQueen, commented “India is an exciting and thriving market with endless opportunity. We’re thrilled to be partnering with the team at RCB to bring Leaders to India to be part of the innovation happening here and showcase this to global sports business and performance executives around the world.”
RCB in the journey of green movement
RCB started the journey of green initiative with the first ever “green game” in 2011. Joined WWF India as the face of Namma Bengaluru for Earth Hour in 2012 and officially declared Carbon Neutrality through fan driven initiatives and not the purchase of carbon credits. RCB became the World’s first Carbon Neutral Cricket Team in 2013. From 2014 to 2019, fan engagement recorded the green pledges, installation of 1422 solar panels in RCB’s home ground - M Chinnaswamy stadium, with an overall capacity of 400KW, establishment of waste management centre for sustainable waste disposal of wet and dry waste in the stadium where ~8 tones waste was segregated per match.
RCB is now moving forward in this green movement with a holistic approach to carbon neutrality. RCB aims to make Chinnaswamy, a green stadium, rejuvenate the Lakes and create a network of green schools across Bengaluru to encourage green initiates and sustainable living for future. RCB also aims to continue creating pet friendly stands, an initiative undertaken in 2019.
RCB has entered an alliance with Goodera, the world's leading volunteering platform, to drive Go Green initiatives. Go Green initiatives includes Green Lakes, Green Schools, Green Stadium, and Green Army.
As a first step, RCB will be restoring 2 lakes in South Bengaluru covering 44 acres that affects the nearby area with floods and if rejuvenated will impact the connected lakes and land, to make it more liveable and sustainable. As with any other venture of RCB, the fan engagement is central to this mission as well. We intend to transform Go Green Initiative into a movement by fan engagement with a purpose.
The RCB will also transform nearly 200 educational institutions in Bengaluru into green schools and earning a special green certificate will work as a source of motivation for them.
“At Goodera, we strongly believe in the power of community engagement in driving sustainable impact. RCB's unique fan driven model of carbon neutrality is inspirational. RCB has enabled sustainability for the people, of the people, and by the people. Goodera is proud to partner with RCB since 2011 on the Go Green initiatives inspiring millions of passionate RCB fans to bring small changes in their daily life for planet earth. said Abhishek Humbad, Founder and CEO of Goodera, the world's leading volunteering platform and RCB's sustainability impact partner.”
Fans throng for RCB Unbox
RCB returned to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium after a gap of three years in the most remarkable of ways — the cracking RCB Unbox 2.0 for the fans. It is a celebration of the 12th man army, the loyal fan base of the RCB who could not experience a game day at the stadium for the past three years.
The fans were allowed to watch the full squad practice of RCB, a first of its kind initiative in the T20, accompanied by RCB brand launches and the fans also witnessed the coming back of two cricketers who are now part of the RCB folklore — Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers. They were inducted into RCB Hall Of Fame and as a mark of respect, the RCB retired the jerseys of AB (17) and Chris Gayle (333) forever from its roster.
“First of all, a big thanks to RCB for inducting me into the Hall Of Fame. I have so many fun memories of playing at the Chinnaswamy Stadium for the RCB. It feels like
homecoming for me and it was a delight for me to reconnect with the team, the players and above all the fans. The RCB, RCB chant will always stay with me,” said Chris Gayle.
“It is a massively touching gesture by RCB to induct me into the Hall Of Fame and it has a very special place in my heart. I have missed the atmosphere at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, and it was enthralling for me to relieve all those experiences once more during the RCB Unbox,” said AB De Villiers.
The stadium was packed to the rafters with live music beats by Sonu Nigam and Jason Derulo followed by the arrival of Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis, ABD and Chris Gayle were greeted with thundering cheers and the iconic chant — RCB, RCB.
“I am quite excited to welcome back fans to the stadium after 3 years. It was such an exhilarating experience to practice in front of some amazing fans as part of the RCB Unbox. It was also thrilling to welcome back AB and Chris for their special day, and it was awesome to feel the energy,” said RCB captain Faf du Plessis.
Mumbai Indians celebrates Maximum City Mumbai in new campaign for IPL
The marketing campaign will use various touchpoints including TV, Digital, Out of Home and Radio
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 24, 2023 5:04 PM | 2 min read
Ahead of the sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians launch their season campaign ‘Mumbai Meri Jaan’, which celebrates the ever-vibrant ‘Maximum city’ and its people. The marketing campaign will use various touchpoints including TV, Digital, Out of Home and Radio.
View this post on Instagram
Speaking about the campaign, Mumbai Indians Spokesperson said, “Mumbai is famed for the spirit with which the people of the city lead their lives, which is also embodied by the team of Mumbai Indians, they rise from the toughest situations and never give up. The campaign TVC uses the iconic song ‘Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jaan’ with contemporized lyrics that weave in the sentiments that fans have for Mumbai Indians. The entire campaign is conceived to celebrate the city, the culture and the people of Mumbai.”
While the season campaign integrates elements of Mumbai, MI’s 2023 Official Match Jersey too captures the vividness and ardour embedded in the spirit of the city. Designer duo Shantanu Nikhil brought in the hues of the Arabian Sea, the Kaali Peeli Taxi, Sea Link, with a skyline that keeps people gazing for hours. The zig zag gold lines represent the path of dreamers in the city of Mumbai.
Mumbai Indians fan army, the MI Paltan, will have the chance to cheer for their team yet again from their fortress: The Wankhede Stadium, where the team has a set some great records and has created many iconic memories over the years. When it comes to Mumbai and Mumbai Indians, both the players as well as the fans are crucial to what the city’s spirit means. The players and the fans represent the same spirit of the city.
TCL is the official sponsor of Sunrisers Hyderabad
The association is for the fourth time in a row
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 24, 2023 4:40 PM | 2 min read
TCL, a consumer electronics brand, has become an official sponsor for the cricket team Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the fourth time in a row. The sponsorship announcement has been made in line with the company’s plans to launch its revolutionary series of 4K and QLED TVs, the company said.
Delighted with the announcement, Xia Dongyue, CEO, of TCL India, said, “Being a technology-driven brand, we believe cricket and technology share a similar philosophy of connecting people and sharing enhanced experiences. Through this sponsorship, we have kept firm the trustful relationship between TCL and Sunrisers Hyderabad and are certain that SRH will play an integral role in creating an inclusive and exciting event for the viewers.”
“Hyderabad is a big consumer market for us in India. Considering the popularity of SRH, our sponsorship will allow us to bring state-of-the-art HD and 4K LED TVs to consumers so they don’t miss out on a single shot in the field,” he added.
Commenting on the partnership, K Shanmugam, CEO, Sunrisers Hyderabad, “Cricket has the power to create powerful connections among people and states. We believe that TCL’s innovations in each of its products will build a strong community of the brand’s consumers and SRH’s fans. We look forward to witnessing a world-class and valuable viewing experience for the customers during the forthcoming cricket season.”
