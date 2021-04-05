BKT Tires partners with Mumbai Indians

Balkrishna Industries Ltd. (BKT Tires), the Indian multinational Group and leading global player in the Off-Highway tire market, has just announced that it will be the Official Tire Partner for Mumbai Indians, in the upcoming T20 League 2021.

BKT has previously partnered with as many as eight out of twelve teams of the country’s leading Kabaddi League for its 2019 edition. Back to Indian cricket, the Group also collaborated with the Tamil Nadu Premier League.

“At BKT, we believe in building legacies and in the fruits of hard work and tenacity, which is resonated through all of our international sports partnerships. Cricket is a game that is greatly loved and followed all over India. And we are truly proud to be associated yet again with an iconic team, that has created such a name for itself in the sport and reflects our great belief in excellence and persistence”, Rajiv Poddar, Joint Managing Director of BKT, states.

Commenting on the partnership, Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, “We are pleased to be associated with BKT Tires for the upcoming season. Their keen interest in cricket resonates with our commitment to the sport. We look forward to a successful collaboration with them this season.”

All sport events are selected based on a precise strategy aiming at greater user proximity and increased brand awareness, assisted by RISE Worldwide, which is the exclusive sports consulting agency for BKT in India.

