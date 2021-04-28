Zee Tamil curates positive & entertaining lineup for Labour Day for viewers stuck at home

Zee Tamil always intends to entertain its audience with multi-dimensional package of engaging serials, super hits movies and fun reality shows. And now the channel is all prepared to amaze its beloved viewers on May 1st with its May Day Specials consisting of box office hit films with prominent actors and television premiere films curated to entertain everyone in your family. As we all fight our own battles in this pandemic situation, Zee Tamil intends to distract viewers amidst the stress and present them with a dose of positive entertainment that they can enjoy with their family, in the safety and comfort of their homes.

Begin the day at 9: 30 am with idol of Tamilnadu Thalapathy Vijay’s action blockbuster film Mersal. The superhit film has a massive fan following for Vijay’s triple role and songs in the film. The film is directed by Atlee and has prominent actors like S.J. Surya, Nithya Menon, Samantha Akkineni and Kajal Agarwal playing pivotal roles. Not to mention the songs that gave us all goosebumps composed by the one and only isaipuyal A.R.Rahman. The story revolves around two brothers Maaran and Vetri, biological sons of Vetrimaaran (Vijay) and Aishwarya (Nithya Menon) who was killed by a doctor, Daniel Arockiyaraj ( S.J.Surya) in order to continue his medical crimes without disturbance. Later the two look alike brothers seek revenge and face the consequences in a mission to put an end to medical crimes.

At 1 pm catch the Indian television premiere of Mirugaa, a powerpacked thriller movie starring the most talented actors Srikanth and Raai Laxmi, directed by a newcomer Parthiban. The film has other cast members like Dev gill, Abhishek shankar, Naira Shah and Vaishnavi Chandran playing important roles. The action thriller film has a uniquely interesting plot where a serial killer gets hitched to a billionaire with the sole aim of looting her money. However, the presence of a man-eating tiger at the place they reside in becomes an obstacle to his plans.

To spice up the movie marathon, comes the action blockbuster Ithu Yennoda Jilla at 3:30 pm. This movie has been dubbed in Tamil from the Telugu movie “Arvinda Sametha Veera Raghava” starring Jr. NTR, Pooja Hegde and Jagapathi Babu, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film revolves around a young man whose life changes after engaging in a violent fight with henchmen from the rival village. Later the lead escapes to Hyderabad to stay away from violence in order to bring peace between the two dysfunctional villages that’s constantly affected by feud for past 30years.

From 7:30 PM, catch up on all your favourite serials with an interesting twist and turn of events.

So, on this Labour Day, tune into Zee Tamil and witness fun and entertainment engross your mind, as we urge you to stay home and stay safe and avail vaccination, which will be key in our fight against the pandemic.

