ZEE bags top honours at BusinessWorld HR Excellence Awards 2021

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE), a leading global content company, won two key awards - 1 st Runner-up award for Excellence in Learning & Development and Best HR Team of the Year and the at the 6th edition of the BusinessWorld HR Excellence Awards & Summit 2021. The awards recognise companies and individuals who foster outstanding HR Strategy & Operational Excellence under three broad categories - HR Execution, HR Strategies and HR Leadership. Employee focussed initiatives stemming from its people first approach, saw ZEE being felicitated as amongst the best in the media & entertainment sector.

ZEE’s HR & Facilities Teams acted as the Company’s ‘Internal Frontline’ to deliver a Covid-19 response framework for Business Continuity Planning (BCP) since the onset of the pandemic. This ensured that BCP was maintained throughout and employees were provided with adequate support to help deliver on the business objectives.

Speaking on the recognition, Animesh Kumar, President- HR & Transformation, ZEE said “The recognition of the team as the very best in the business is a testament of our continued commitment towards enhancing the overall employee value proposition at ZEE. Learning & Development efforts have been a cornerstone of our strong employee engagement strategy and we are proud that it has been acknowledged at the august forum. The recognition will propel our efforts in our journey to develop a vibrant culture through flexible policies and programs that offer a holistic work environment for our employees.”

The evolution in the Media & Entertainment ecosystem is being led by explosive growth in content consumption, increased personalization, integrated advertising solutions and a convergence of platforms. To capture opportunities emerging from this converged environment, ZEE is nurturing its pool of talent by building a strong employee value proposition revolving around 3 key tentpoles of being an Academy of Talent in the M&E industry, Cherishing its Roots by celebrating the proud legacy of the brand, its values, culture, traditions and building a Safe & Secure Workplace.

The Company has successfully implemented Learning & Development initiatives for its employees despite challenges faced by the media and entertainment industry during the lockdown. Some of these L&D practices include:

ZEEcademy: An online learning experience platform hosting all learning needs in one place.





Increase in the Quantum and Coverage of Learning Initiatives: 17,000 manhours of learning clocked across its offices during FY21.





Embark: The largest Learning & Development program for frontline managers in the Media & Entertainment industry delivered in partnership with KPMG Learning Academy.





Gamified Digital Induction: An online induction module for all new joiners using the gamification route.





Digitalization: To build employee capabilities in adapting to the existing business practices into new digital methods





Leadership Development: A flagship program to enhance the leadership quotient of top leadership.

ZEE’s people-focussed approach has been an integral part of its evolution into an allencompassing Global Content Company offering quality content across multiple platforms and languages reaching over 1.3 billion viewers.

