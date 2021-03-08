TOI Kerala prints a cloth paper!

The Times of India Kerala recently celebrated its 9th anniversary with a special 16-page pull-out, with 24 clients on board. To mark the momentous occasion, a unique innovation of a Cloth Jacket was printed on PVC-free polyester recyclable fabric material (environment-friendly) using UV inks to produce vibrant colours.

“Innovation has always been in the DNA of The Times of India brand, and as the leader in the English daily category, we have always championed first-of-its-kind initiatives in the print space. Such initiatives not only set us apart from the competition but also make the medium as a whole, more engaging for readers and advertisers” said Mr. Partha P Sinha, President, Response, The Times Group. This celebratory feat was accomplished with tireless planning and execution by teams from across functions.

The anniversary was made special with active participation from various brands. Malabar Group Chairman, Mr. M P Ahammed, was so pleased to have his brand on board this special innovation that he instructed his team to showcase the cloth innovation in all the stores in Kerala. The print innovation went viral and triggered a lot of conversation on social media. Many eminent personalities, including award-winning fashion designer Mr. Hari Anand, appreciated the cloth jacket innovation.

