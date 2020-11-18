TOI joins forces with BYJU’S for #KeepLearning Initiative

Times of India in association with BYJU’S has announced the launch of the #KeepLearning campaign. The initiative intends to empower students, parents and educators with information and the best practices of online learning.

With a key focus towards offering innovative, engaging and informative content for young students, the campaign platform will also offer guidance via discussions and one-on-one chats for parents and educators.

The campaign will further delve into various topics, pertaining to education, curated by luminaries and stalwarts from the education sector including Anubha Doshi, Founder-Director – Artsphere & Soulsphere, Dr. Arunabh Singh, Director, Nehru World School, Dr. Navin Sakhuja, MD Ophthalmology, Dr. Sameer Malhotra,Director and Head – Max Super Specialty Hospital and Ramya Rajendiran, Co-Founder, Springdays School & Fountainhead Leaders among others. Some of the key topics include, New Education Policy, curriculum during COVID and beyond, Blackboard to a Digital Screen, Screen Time - how much is too much, and many more.

The campaign is also engaging with prominent celebrities and experts. The list includes known influencers like Rajiv Makhani, Anaita Shroff, Katerina Folkman, Momcom India and many others.

Speaking about the campaign and platform, Sanjeev Bhargava, Director - Brand, TOI said, “The pandemic has brought about several drastic changes in the way we live our lives. One of the sectors that have seen sizeable change is the education sector, which has swiftly transitioned and adopted a digital approach. As a media platform, we have consistently been drivers of effective change in society, building and supporting movements; with this legacy, we bring an endeavour to empower parents and educators while providing them with the best guidance and knowledge in association with Byju’s. Bridging the gap between the knowledge of how to leverage the various digital learning tools that have been developed for us, #KeepLearning will help children, parents and educators alike.”

Sudha Natrajan, Director-Response, TOI, has also shared a similar take on the initiative. Quoting her, “Covid-19’s prevailing impact has forced people to live life indoors. The education sector has also moved from blackboards to digital screens, affecting the life of the students and forcing them to adapt to the digital way of learning. With TOI’s and Byju’s - #KeepLearning initiative, we aim to edify the parents and educators about how they can adapt to these changes and alsohelp students adapt to the changing times for a better future. By using different approaches and digital tools we intend to create a bridge between the parents and teachers to drive them towards a better future for the students.”

Adding to the above, Mrinal Mohit, Chief Operating Officer, BYJU'S said, “Learning and education are an important part of our lives. With the advancement of technologies and availability of several tools, it is necessary to expand the scope of learning at every stage and educate ourselves on how we can harness the presented opportunity.”