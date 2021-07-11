Tiger invites all the gamers to register for Esports Premier League (ESPL)

Many gamers registered on the web portal and competition seems to be getting fierce.

Through his Instagram post, Tiger Shroff invited all the gamers to register for the ESPL tournament today. ESPL is being organized for the first time is a multi-city, multi-month tournament that is based on the popular online multiplayer battle royal game - Free Fire.

Tiger Shroff’s popularity and strong influence on the dynamic millennials and Gen-Z is very evident

Within few minutes of his instagram post, Tiger Shroff’s fans got all geared up and started sharing their excitement on Twitter. Many gamers registered on the web portal and competition seems to be getting fierce. The registration links were shared by twitteratis to encourage other gamers to join the league. Hash tag #ESPLGameSeFame was trending no.1 on Twitter.

