TCM Sports Management names Sudip Roy as EVP – New Business

TCM Sports Management, a sports marketing and management company for nearly three decades has appointed Sudip Roy as Executive Vice President – New Business.

Sudip will be responsible for developing revenue strategies for the new business verticals - Digital platforms, Branded content opportunities in sports, New IPs & Sports events, Media partnerships – agencies & media owners.

“Sudip is an accomplished business leader with over 2-decades of diversified experience across genres & verticals in the media industry. A keen planner with proven abilities in devising strategies to develop new business, enhance advertising revenues, expand networks and media sales for business excellence. He will play the lead role in developing the new revenue streams for TCM,” says Basant Dhawan, CEO, TCM.

TCM holds exclusive ground rights across various cricket stadia in India and globally. Outside India, TCM holds the exclusive Naming, Sponsorship, In stadia rights across New Zealand cricket, Cricket West Indies & Asia Cup tournaments (Asian Cricket Council). Besides this, TCM has on-ground partnerships with cricket boards of South Africa, Bangladesh, England and Australia.

Sudip Roy said “With advertising/ground sponsorship rights across different state associations & various International boards, TCM is also poised for growth in the new Business verticals which includes Digital media sales, News IP’s & Tournaments in India, Branded content opportunities. It's been an exciting journey for me in the broadcast industry so far, and I look forward to working with the team to develop & lead the sponsorship & revenue strategies for the TCM’s new Business verticals."

Roy comes with an experience of over two decades in sales and marketing roles, with a specific emphasis on strategic planning, business development, advertising sales and customer relationship management, across leading media houses.

Prior to joining TCM, he was Executive Vice President with Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd., where he headed the revenue function of the Hindi cluster during different phases of his 6-year tenure.

Before Network 18, Sudip worked with Neo Sports and Neo Prime channels as Senior Vice President & Revenue Head. He also worked in various leadership positions at ABP News Network for 8 years and Zee Network for 7 years.

