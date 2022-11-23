ZMCL appoints Sudip Roy as Cluster National Head

Zee Media Corporation Limited has appointed Sudip Roy as Cluster National Head. He will be heading seven channels--Zee Hindustan, Zee Rajasthan, Zee UPUK, Zee MPCG, Zee PHH, Zee DNH, Zee Salam-- and government business of all 14 channels, according to an update posted by Roy on his LinkedIn profile.

Roy comes to Zee from TCM Sports, where he held the position of Executive Vice President & Revenue Head - New Business. He was with TCM Sports from June 2021 to November 2022. Here, Roy was responsible for developing and driving the revenue strategies for the company’s new business verticals - digital platforms, branded content opportunities in sports, new IPs & sports events, media partnership – agencies & media owners.

Roy has earlier worked with Network18 Media & Investments Limited, Neo Sports Broadcast Pvt. Ltd., and ABP Network also.

