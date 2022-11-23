ZMCL appoints Sudip Roy as Cluster National Head

Roy comes from TCM Sports

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Nov 23, 2022 8:25 AM  | 1 min read
sudip roy

Zee Media Corporation Limited has appointed Sudip Roy as Cluster National Head. He will be heading seven channels--Zee Hindustan, Zee Rajasthan, Zee UPUK, Zee MPCG, Zee PHH, Zee DNH, Zee Salam-- and government business of all 14 channels, according to an update posted by Roy on his LinkedIn profile.

Roy comes to Zee from TCM Sports, where he held the position of Executive Vice President & Revenue Head - New Business. He was with TCM Sports from June 2021 to November 2022. Here, Roy was responsible for developing and driving the revenue strategies for the company’s new business verticals - digital platforms, branded content opportunities in sports, new IPs & sports events, media partnership – agencies & media owners.

Roy has earlier worked with Network18 Media & Investments Limited, Neo Sports Broadcast Pvt. Ltd., and ABP Network also.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Sudip roy Zmcl Cluster National Head TCM Sports advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry people people movement
Show comments
You May Also Like
Nykaa

Nykaa CFO Arvind Agarwal resigns
13 hours ago

Bhrigu Sehgal

Home Credit India appoints Bhrigu Sehgal as Chief Sales Officer
18 hours ago

Rob Mitchell

SG Analytics appoints Rob Mitchell to its advisory board
20 hours ago