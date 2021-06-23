Sonu Sood roped in as brand ambassador of Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda

A part of the sales proceeds of the brand will go to Sood Charity Foundation

Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda has collaborated with Sonu Sood as Brand Ambassador. 

Commenting on the association, Sood said: "I have been using 'jeevan sanjeevani kwath' in this tough times and we have decided that we will  donate Rs 1 lakh Jeevan Sanjeevani bottels to the needy community across India."

Shrawan Daga founder of Krishna’s Herbal & Ayurveda was inspired by his contribution. He quoted that "We are so motivated by his actions. In the process of communicating with Mr Sood for providing any help from us, we were informed that he contracted the virus. To our wonder, he was already using Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda's immunity booster Jeevan Sanjeevani Kwath." It was natural that Mr Sood was roped in to be the brand ambassador for the brand as he has been using their products in his daily routine.

A part of the sale of Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda's  Products will be contributed to Sood Charity Foundation. Also, 1 lakh Jeevan Sanjeevani bottles will be distributed to the needy across India by Krishna’s herbal & Ayurveda and Sood Charity Foundation.

