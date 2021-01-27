Republic TV ties up with Koo to amplify audience opinions on trending news

As part of the partnership, Republic Bharat will use the Koo platform to trend daily hashtags and encourage their followers on Koo to express their thoughts and opinions on these topics

Micro-blogging platform ‘Koo’ announces its tie-up with Republic TV to further reach and encourage Indian audiences to express their thoughts and opinions on everyday trending news. This gives impetus to the ongoing ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative by PM Modi, which brings two homegrown brands together in a first-ever unique partnership.

As part of the partnership, Republic Bharat will use the Koo platform to trend daily hashtags and encourage their followers on Koo to express their thoughts and opinions on these topics. The best koos will get featured on Republic TV. Republic will publish polls on Koo to users to get the pulse of the nation every day which will be featured on their television network. Koo and Republic Bharat partnership will be seen on the Koo App and Republic Bharat TV channel starting Republic Day, 26th January 2021.

Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-Founder and CEO of Koo, said ‘We firmly believe that Freedom of Speech digitally should be irrespective of language preferences. Today the internet has a majority of thoughts and opinions from the English audience. The tie-up with Republic Bharat will help bring awareness about expressing oneself on social media among the Hindi speaking audiences as well.’

Arnab Goswami, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief, Republic Media Network said, “It is a phenomenal start to our ‘Republic-Aatmanirbhar Bharat Initiative’. Aprameya and Mayank (of Koo) are rock-solid examples of the nation’s AatmaNirbhar Bharat beacon call. What these young entrepreneurs have created is truly remarkable. We vow to support, encourage and give a platform to the bright minds, ideators, innovators, and entrepreneurs who are rooted in this great nation and take pride in India.”

Republic Bharat and Koo will collaborate with Koo editorially and seamlessly integrate their content. Koo is an award winning app which has won the Aatmanirbhar Bharat App award, Google Play Store’s Best Daily Essential App of 2020 and has had a special mention by the Prime Minister in his Mann Ki Baat. Koo is a perfect example of the quality of product and team that has taken up the call to build India’s own tech eco system.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)