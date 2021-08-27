Release: News18 Network's 'BYJU’S Young Genius - 2nd edition' initiative

The show comprises 11 episodes, honoring around 20 young geniuses in the age group of 6 to 15 from different fields such as performing arts, academics, technology, sports, and more

BYJU’S Young Genius, a News18 Network initiative, showcases and recognizes inspiring journeys and achievements of child prodigies with exceptional talent in academics, arts, science, sports, music and other creative fields. After receiving an overwhelming audience and participant response for the successful first edition, which aired between January and March 2021, News18 Network today announces the second edition of the BYJU’S Young Genius with a promise to make it bigger and better. Children who are desirous of participating in the show can register on https://www.news18.com/younggenius/ or download the BYJU’S app and register on the BYJU’S Young Genius section.

The positive and encouraging narrative of the show hosted by Senior Network18 Editor and Anchor Anand Narasimhan, makes for a perfect family TV watching experience, especially during these unprecedented times. The show comprises 11 episodes, honoring around 20 young geniuses in the age group of 6 to 15 from different fields such as performing arts, academics, technology, and sports, to name a few. Each episode will make for an exciting viewing experience as the young geniuses will also be joined by some of India’s most celebrated personalities who will not only be seen cherishing the remarkable accomplishments of the child prodigies but also reminisce their own path to glory. The previous edition saw some of the most revered Indian personalities from different fields including Virender Sehwag, P V Sindhu, Mohanlal, Sonu Sood, Sonam Wangchuk, Rajkumar Rao, Shankar Mahadevan, Leander Paes, amongst others.

Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO, Hindi News, News18 Network said, “The success of BYJU’S Young Genius demonstrates the acceptability of inspiring and entertaining stories and refreshing show formats on Indian television. The first edition received massive viewership, 98.4% positive sentiment on social platforms and consistent demand for new episodes week-on-week from viewers across the country. The phenomenal response has led to us to announce the second season of BYJU’S Young Genius which promises an even more enthralling line-up of stories of child prodigies”

Atit Mehta, Marketing Head, BYJU'S said, "Season 1 of BYJU’S Young Genius facilitated and featured extraordinary talent across the country and we are back again with Season 2 to feature India’s young geniuses. Our country is filled with exceptional talent, and a platform like this aims to recognize and celebrate the hidden gems. With an objective to encourage child prodigies who have excelled in the field of academics, arts, science, sports, music, and other creative fields, we hope to give wings to their dream. We wish to inspire millions of children to pursue their passion and keep their aspirations high."

The show will be aired in 18 network channels including News18 India, CNN-News18, History TV18, History TV18 HD, News18 Rajasthan, News18 Bihar/Jharkhand, News18 Madhya Pradesh/Chhattisgarh, News18 Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand, News18 Bangla, News18 Lokmat, News18 Urdu, News18 Kannada, News18 Gujarati, News18 Odia, News18/Punjab/Haryana/Himachal, News18 Kerala, News18 Tamil Nadu and News18 Assam/Northeast to cater to India’s widespread and diverse audience base, starting January 2022.

Process of entry – Those planning to submit their profile for consideration need to log onto https://www.news18.com/younggenius/ and fill out the registration form. After this initial submission there will be a detailed form that will need to be filled out which will capture the child’s background, details of achievement etc. These entries will go through a multi-stage evaluation process. Submissions may also be made by downloading the BYJU’S app and registering on the BYJU’S Young Genius section

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)