Pernod Ricard partners with singer Javed Ali for ‘Beats of Conviviality’ initiative

Pernod Ricard India has collaborated with Indian playback singer Javed Ali on World Music Day to spread the joy of music through their ‘Beats of Conviviality’ initiative. This association has been organized in conjunction with India’s longest live- concert series – Alive India.

'Conviviality' is the driving force behind Pernod Ricard's vision of unlocking the magic of human connection. The company aims to turn every social interaction into a genuine and convivial experience by enabling people to share their moments of joy and camaraderie. Coinciding with Pernod Ricard’s ideology, music is said to be a language that goes beyond cultural and geographical borders, engulfing all it touches with the spirit of convivial living.

Leveraging World Music Day as a great opportunity to blend in the elements of music and conviviality, the initiative, ‘Beats of Conviviality’, has been conceptualized for all Pernod Ricard India employees.

Speaking about the initiative, Dimple Raisurana Kapur, Head - Corporate Communications, Pernod Ricard India, said, “Music is a powerful medium that brings diverse people together in myriad ways. It creates an environment from which springs the spirit of conviviality. As ‘Creators of Conviviality’, we at Pernod Ricard India, are always looking to find ways to connect, celebrate, and unlock the magic of human connections. Given the unprecedented circumstances in the last two years, the “Beats of Conviviality” initiative is our effort to bring all colleagues together to celebrate World Music Day — the Pernod Ricard way by building an ecosystem of convivial moments.”

Commenting on his association with Pernod Ricard India, Javed Ali said, “Music brings people together from various walks of life and with Pernod Ricard’s vision of creating conviviality, I am thrilled to be a part of their ‘Beats of Conviviality’ initiative on World Music Day 2022. It is delightful to see the talent at Pernod Ricard India as employees create different musical versions of the same tune, and to partner with them to spread Conviviality.”

As part of this campaign, employees at Pernod Ricard India uniquely recreated Javed Ali’s ‘specially curated beat’ using musical instruments like acoustic & lead guitars, piano, classical dance fused with tabla, djembe, congas, cajon, shakers, bass guitars, vocal a capellas, claps, beat boxing, roto drums and even non-conventional objects transformed into musical instruments like office desks, pens, pencils, drinking glasses and cups. It showcased the power of collaboration and spirit of solidarity at Pernod Ricard India.

