Ogilvy Mumbai wins Best of Show & Agency of Year in 2022 ONE Asia Creative Awards
A jury of more than 70 top creatives judged this year’s entries
At the One Asia Creative Awards 2022, Ogilvy Mumbai picked up Best of Show, two Best of Disciplines, and the Cultural Driver Award for “Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad” on behalf of Cadbury Celebrations, and ranking as 2022 ONE Asia Agency of the Year.
The work, created with Wavemaker Mumbai, Rephrase.ai Bengaluru and The Pack Mumbai, won Best of Discipline in Experiential & Immersive and Public Relations, three Golds (one each in Experiential & Immersive, Public Relations, and Social Media), a Silver in Social Media, and three Merits.
Ogilvy Mumbai, working with Vanilla Films Mumbai and Ronin Labs Pune, also won the ONE Asia Sustainable Development Goals Award for “Memory Karaoke” on behalf of MTV and ARDSI.
Based on cumulative points for awards won, Ogilvy Mumbai is ranked as ONE Asia Agency of the Year, “Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad” is the Highest Ranked Work of the Year, Cadbury is Client of the Year, and Kainaz Karmakar, Sukesh Nayak and Harshad Rajadhyaksha are tied for CCO of the Year.
Other wins for India were as follows.
Bronze:
- Ek Type Mumbai “Anek Multi-script” for Google Font in TDC Typography Discipline
- Ogilvy with Wavemaker, both in Mumbai, “Perk Disclaimers” for Cadbury Perk in Integrated
- Ogilvy with Vanilla Films, both Mumbai, and Ronin Labs Pune, “Memory Karaoke” for MTV and ARDSI.
Merit:
- Byju's Bangalore with Dora Digs Mumbai for its own “Master Ji” in Brand-Side
- Byju's Bangalore with Dora Digs Mumbai for its own “Master Ji” in Film & Video Craft
- Ogilvy India Gurugram with Vikas Maurya Films New Delhi and Gameplan West Bengal, “The Legacy Project - Indian Handcrafted Textiles” for Pernod Ricard India in Print & OOH Craft
Other Best of Discipline winners were Ogilvy Singapore with Ogilvy Kuala Lumpur for “Flags of Generosity” on behalf of Cadbury in Design, Ogilvy Group Thailand with Illusion CGI Studio, both Bangkok, for Live Long Life Company/Googo Green “No Pests Allowed” in Print & Out of Home, and Dentsu with (Tsuzuku) and Dentsu Craft, all in Tokyo, for Suntory “Tennensui Endless Dawn” in Film & Video Craft.
The Green Award was won by Innocean Worldwide with Planit Production, both in Seoul, for “Hydrogen Garbage Truck” on behalf of Hyundai Motor Group.
Top 10 ONE Asia 2022 Agency Ranking:
- Ogilvy Mumbai
- Special New Zealand Auckland
- Ogilvy Group Thailand Bangkok
- Innocean Worldwide Seoul
- Ogilvy Singapore
- (Tsuzuku) Tokyo (tie)
- Dentsu Tokyo (tie)
- Ogilvy Malaysia Kuala Lumpur
- BBDO Bangkok
- TBWA\Media Arts Lab Singapore
Other top rankings for ONE Asia 2022 include the following.
- Independent Agency of the Year: Special New Zealand Auckland
- Brand-Side/In-House Agency of the Year: LIFULL Tokyo
- Client of the Year: Cadbury
- Production Company of the Year: The Post Office Auckland
- Music & Sound Company of the Year: Resonance Sonic Branding Sydney
- Agency Network of the Year: Ogilvy Group
- Agency Holding Company of the Year: WPP
- Highest Ranked Work of the Year: “Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad” by Ogilvy Mumbai with Wavemaker Mumbai, Rephrase.ai Bengaluru and The Pack Mumbai for Cadbury Celebrations
- CCO of the Year (tie): Kainaz Karmakar, Sukesh Naylak, Harshad Rajadhyaksha, all Ogilvy
- ECD of the Year (tie): Jonathan McMahon and Lisa Fedyszyn, both Special New Zealand Auckland
- Creative Director of the Year: Arnya Karaitiana, Special New Zealand Auckland
- Art Director of the Year: Kimberley Scott, Special New Zealand Auckland
- Copywriter of the Year: Anh Nguyen, TBWA\Media Arts Lab Singapore
Overall, there were 18 Gold, 19 Silver, 28 Bronze and 56 Merit ONE Asia winners for entries from Australia, Mainland China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan-China, Thailand and Vietnam. The top five countries were Thailand with 31 winners, India and New Zealand with 17 each, Japan with 16, and Singapore with 12.
A jury of more than 70 top creatives from 19 APAC countries and regions — as well as a handful of international creative leaders — judged this year’s entries.
After years of running The One Show Greater China, The One Club Asia, part of The One Club for Creativity, expanded the scope of the awards last year to include all of Asia Pacific as ONE Asia.
Eligible countries and regions for ONE Asia are Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, East Timor, Greater China (Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan), India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam.
Starting this year, ONE Asia is now part of The One Club’s renowned Global Creative Rankings for 2022. ONE Asia award wins now gain international recognition for agencies and brands, and contribute as appropriate to network and holding company global rankings totals. The final One Club Global Creative Awards recap for 2022, incorporating points from ONE Asia, will be announced on January 17, 2023.
The One Club Greater China office was founded in 2000, hosting a series of youth events in China, and added The One Show Greater China Awards and related Creative Week programming eight years ago. In the past 20 years, the team has focused on promoting creativity in the APAC region, and greater communications between Greater China and the global industry. This expanded focus prompted the office to rebrand as The One Club Asia.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Emmanuel Upputuru hosts show with JJ Tax founder Jambukeswaran
It is a weekly show that will talk everything about money and its related things
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 6:28 PM | 2 min read
Brands these days use all kinds of content to tell their story and engage with their customers. Talk shows are not new in that sense. What’s probably new in “Under The Money Plant” is that the agency behind the new podcast series is also in front of the camera. The show features EFGH’s founder Emmanuel Upputuru talking with their client JJTax’s founder Jambukeswaran.
‘Under the Money Plant’ podcast is yet another interesting creation from EFGH Brand Innovations, which helps in simplifying the finance industry for people who have very little knowledge of it. The show claims it will discuss financial issues that are relatable to the average follower.
In its first episode called “Rules: CA versus CD” the two founders debate how the tax consulting firm helps people follow the rules and how creative directors live to break rules to earn their income.
From the look of the teasers and the first episode the show promises to be a tongue-in-cheek yet informative session where the two heavyweights didn’t hold anything back. When we spoke to CA Jambukesarwan, Founder and Director JJ Tax about the new podcast, this is what he had to say, “Emmanuel has a big influence within the advertising industry and we wanted to leverage that. Through this podcast series we would like to reach both individuals and also the companies. Emmanuel comes across as a genuine person with common issues that people in the industry face. I didn’t know I could do this, but he made it look easy.”
Emmanuel is really thrilled about this new podcast series and this is what he had to say, “The idea of the show started out casually and then one day we were sitting in front of the camera. It was fun, we didn’t write any script. And guess what, the episode was shot in one take. I wanted to keep it as organic as possible. It was fun to partner with Jambu and do this. We don’t how many episodes we will do. We already have shot two, planning one around the budget. Let’s see how they are received.”
EFGH Brand Innovations started last year has been producing some cool work for clients like Giving Tuesday, McCain Foods, JJ Tax, DCM and a few in the pipeline.
JJ Tax is a One Stop Solution that helps customers with their Filing Tax Returns, GST Returns, TDS Filing, Accounting, StartUp Services and a bunch of Compliances.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Top advertisers, agencies of Nepal honoured with 'AAN Samman'
The felicitation was part of the association's 23rd annual general meeting
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 11:07 AM | 2 min read
The 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Advertising Association of Nepal (AAN) was held under the chairmanship of Som Prasad Dhital. Dr Baikuntha Aryal, Secretary at the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology attended the program as the Chief Guest.
For the first time on this occasion, the Advertising Association of Nepal (AAN) of Nepal has felicitated advertising agencies and the key advertisers in the country with “AAN Samman”. AAN Samman is an honor by Advertising Association of Nepal for their key contributions in the industry.
Outreach Nepal has also been felicitated for their continuous outstanding achievements to bring international recognitions to Nepali advertising. Ujaya Shakya, Founder Managing Director receives AAN Samman from the Chief Guest of the program and the President of the association.
Receiving the greatest advertising industry honor in the large presence of representatives of government agencies, media, fellow agencies and key advertisers in the country, Shakya says, “I would like to thank my team, my clients, our extended partners and all others who have been directly or indirectly involved on this journey to keep transforming marketing communication ecosystem in Nepal”. Wunderman Thompson, popularly known as Thompson Nepal, also received the felicitation during the occasion. The key advertisers in the country –Ministry of Health and Population, Ncell, Dabur, Coca-Cola, NIC Asia Bank Limited, Chaudhary Group and Shankar Group also receives felicitation on the same occasion.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
MY FM brings ‘Swaal Ek Lakh Ka’
This is a radio gaming reality show, where participants get a chance to win Rs 1 lakh ever day
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 6, 2023 2:59 PM | 1 min read
MY FM, the radio network arm of DB Corp Ltd, has yet again come up with a unique On Air concept. The name itself reveals the concept, everyday participants can win up to 1 Lakh. This is a radio gaming reality show, where participant has to register and then one lucky winner is shortlisted through the software to participate in the gaming show, the On Air audience in parallel can participate in the game show and win cash prize.
The gaming show video is posted everyday through RJ Shonali on her social media page as well apart from her morning radio show – The Shonali Show.
Speaking on this unique initiative Rahul Namjoshi, CEO MY FM said, “At MY FM, we strive to bring unique concept for our listeners, Swaal Ek Lakh Ka is yet another initiative in that direction. Our continuous innovation and unique concept make us the No. 1 player in the markets we operate in. We have launched this new concept in Chandigarh market from today, the pre buzz and huge registration gives me a sense that this is going to be a new benchmark. There is more action in the coming months we are doing Kahani Shaurya Ki and Dil ki Baat with Javed Akhtar. Stay Tuned!!
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Partha Sinha conferred 'Distinguished Alumnus Award' by IIT Kharagpur
Sinha joins the ranks of previous awardees such as Sundar Pichai and Arvind Kejriwal
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 27, 2022 11:25 AM | 2 min read
Partha Sinha, President at the Times of India group and the President of the Ad Club has been conferred the prestigious Distinguished Alumnus Award by IIT Kharagpur. The award was given out during the 68th convocation of IIT at Kharagpur.
The award is conferred to individuals who have made a significant professional contribution which is recognized widely. The selection criteria include
• Contributions to his/her profession
• Awards and Honours Received
• Association with the Institute
• Contribution to the growth and development of the country
The previous awardees include some marquee names like Sundar Pichai, Arvind Kejriwal etc.
The concluding part of his citation reads “In recognition of his significant contribution as a brand strategist and exemplary works in media and communication, the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur has decided to honour him with the Distinguished Alumnus Award on the occasion of the 68th convocation of the institute.”
Reacting to the award, Mr Sinha said, “There’s nothing more gratifying than being recognised by your own alma mater. IIT Kharagpur has shaped me as an individual. I will forever be indebted to my professors and my friends from IIT Kharagpur for their contributions in my life and career.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
India News Manch: India's biggest political conclave
The conclave organised by iTV Network witnessed the presence of India’s biggest political leaders and voices on one stage
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 26, 2022 11:09 AM | 11 min read
From Union cabinet ministers, to state cabinet ministers, members of parliament, chief ministers, party presidents, general secretaries and more, the top political personalities of the country congregated on one stage for the India News Manch, which was held for two consecutive days (Thursday, December 22, and Friday, December 23, 2022) at Hotel Taj Palace on the National Capital. While the mega conclave witnessed the presence of India’s biggest political leaders and voices on one stage, the event was also a massive success on all social media platforms. Within 2 days, video clips from the event garnered 150 million views online. Not just that, the event was trending on top on Twitter for 6 hours with almost 50K plus tweets.
The event was attended by Tamilisai Soundararajan (Hon’ble Governor of Telangana), Kiren Rijiju (Union Minister of Law and Justice), Piyush Goyal (Hon’ble Union Minister of Textiles, Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution), Anurag Thakur (Hon’ble Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports), Parshottam Rupala (Hon’ble Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying), Jyotiradiya Scindia (Hon’ble Union Minister Of Civil Aviation), Narendra Singh Tomar (Hon’ble Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare), Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Hon’ble Union Minister of Jal Shakti), Hardeep Puri (Hon’ble Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Housing and Urban Affairs), Pralhad Joshi (Hon’ble Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines), Bhupender Yadav (Hon’ble Union Minister of Labour and Employment, Forest and Climate Change), Meenakshi Lekhi(Hon’ble Union MoS for External Affairs & Culture), SP Singh Baghel (Hon’ble Union Minister of State For Law and Justice), Mansukh Mandaviya (Hon’ble Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Chemicals & Fertilizers), Bhagwant Mann (Hon’ble Chief Minister of Punjab), Pushkar Dhami (Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand), Manish Sisodia (Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi), Sanjeev Sanyal (Hon’ble Member, PM's Economic Advisory Council), Amitabh Kant (Hon’ble G20 Sherpa), Ram Madhav (Hon’ble Board Of Governors, India Foundation), Manish Tewari (Hon'ble Lok Sabha MP, Congress), Raghav Chadha (Hon'ble Member Of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Aam Aadmi Party), Manoj Tiwari (Hon’ble Lok Sabha MP, BJP), Sanjay Singh (Hon’ble Rajya Sabha MP, AAP), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Hon’ble Rajya Sabha MP, Sena-Uddhav), Dr Syed Naseer Hussain (Hon’ble Rajya Sabha MP, Congress), Malook Nagar (Hon'ble Lok Sabha MP, BJP), Gaurav Bhatia (Hon’ble National Spokesperson, BJP), HD Deve Gowda (Hon'ble Former Prime Minister), Vivek Tankha (Hon’ble Rajya Sabha MP), Mahesh Jethmalani (Hon’ble Rajya Sabha MP), Rakesh Sinha(Hon'ble Rajya Sabha MP), Acharya Pramod Krishnam (Congress Leader) and Rakul Preet (Actor).
Speaking about the event, which witnessed some of the most compelling panel discussions and exclusive interviews, Kartikeya Sharma, Founder, of iTV Network, said, “It was a great pleasure today to host Union Ministers, members of parliament, chief ministers, and political leaders in the biggest political conclave. We hope our viewers had the opportunity to hear a vibrant and pointed discourse on some of the most burning issues and engage with us on social media and OTTs. The conclave showcases the creditable role our network is playing from politics to reform and progress. We look forward to hosting equally impactful such events in the new year.”
Day 1 of the India News Manch kicked off with Hon’ble Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur who, while answering a question on combating terror, said, “The government is strengthening the UAPA law so that the perpetrators of terrorism can be brought to justice. With the change in legislation, now the anti-terrorism agency, the NIA, can even carry out the investigations abroad."
In this context, the minister brought out Bilawal Bhutto’s statement and said India adopted track, trace, and target to combat terror, and this has rattled him.
Kiren Rijiju, Union Law Minister joined later to speak on the independence of the judiciary in India. He said that the Narendra Modi government is committed to an independent judiciary. “Nobody wishes to undermine the judiciary and nobody wants to disrespect it. There is no question of hurting the independence of the judiciary by the government.”
Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of earth sciences; Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions talked about the sustainable model of governance. The minister said, “We are running good governance. The case in point is that there were more than 1600 laws that had become either dormant or were unable to cater to the challenges of contemporary happenings, and now these laws have been rejuvenated so that they would be applicable and relevant to the current times.”
Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, talked about AAP’s liquor policy, MCD elections and LG conflict. He defended the AAP government's controversial liquor policy by saying that it was one of the best policy documents. He also said: "The Government agencies like ED and CBI failed to find anything against them. However, he added that he is expecting more charge sheets against the AAP leaders.
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chaddha was quite critical about the Central government, especially the Modi government's economic policies. He came down heavily on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying that we all can remember the FM’s infamous comments on onion. “While the onion price was skyrocketing, the FM commented that she does not eat onion.” Chadda said the economic situation is bad, and it is going nowhere. “The GDP rate is going down. The income of almost all has gone down. Where is the growth as it is being claimed?”
MoS external affairs & culture Meenakshi Lekhi in a feisty and candid interview hit out at the opposition including the AAP & the Cong. Accusing AAP of step-motherly treatment to the MCD when it was ruled by the BJP, Lekhi challenged the AAP to ‘try to run the corporation with the existing budget’. Lekhi also attacked Rahul Gandhi over his comments on the Tawang clash & warned the Congress against ‘politicising the clash with China’.
Governor of Telangana and lieutenant governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday came down heavily on K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government saying that the state government had shown enough contempt to the highest offices is worrisome. “The contempt shown to Telangana’s highest office worries me. When the PM visits the state, neither the CM nor any minister welcomes him. The CM is not adhering to any routine, and as I travel the state, I observe other collectors doing the same.”
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann talked about terrorism, Akali Dal, and Sidhu Moosewala. He hit out at the Opposition parties on terrorism and said that all the gangs in Punjab have been nurtured by Congress and Akali Dal. He further said that the people who themselves were actually responsible for the incidents of killings and sacrilege during their regime are now demanding peace and harmony. When asked about the killing of Sidhu Moosewala and gangster Goldy Brar, the Chief Minister said that the incidents were very unfortunate and shook the entire nation.
Talking about India’s G20 presidency, Amitabh Kant, the G20 Sherpa said that “The presidency is a big initiative that India is taking.”. He also said that, “India has decided to keep these 215 meetings of G20 in all its corners of the country.”
On Day 2, the intensity and vibrancy of the debate continued. This time another set of top ministers and political leaders participated in the mega show of India News Manch.
Union minister of health and family welfare of India Mansukh Mandaviya said, “Covid mutates continuously and we have seen a number of variants like beta, delta, omicron, omicron BA.1, BA.2, etc. My experience has been that the wave starts from China, and Japan and hits South Asia in 20-35 days. As the no. of cases is increasing in those countries, it is crucial for us to be vigilant."
Regarding the much-debated issue of discarding trade with China, Union Minister of commerce & industry, consumer affairs & food & public distribution & textile Piyush Goyal said, "This is a gradual process. It cannot be done in a blink of an eye. This matter was also put forth in the parliament and in the past, the trades were not very strong with China. After 2004, the government opened the floodgate between India and China and the trade deficit between both countries kept increasing. Yet we tried to keep a balance and strictly supervised and we are constantly trying to reduce the dependence upon import.”
While addressing the conclave, the minister of agriculture and farmer welfare Narendra Singh Tomar lauded the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana, saying that it saved the lives of millions of people during the Covid pandemic. He also praised the PM’S initiative of opening bank accounts for people during the crisis and said that more than 20 lakh women benefitted as more than Rs. 30 thousand crores were directly sent to their accounts. He termed PM Modi’s ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ scheme as a revolutionary step.
Union minister for Civil Aviation and steel Jyotiraditya Scindia graced the stage with the theme of 'India Rising--Future Leadership of a Superpower. “During Covid, because each country was concerned about their own safety, no one came together as a united world to combat the situation with medicines or other precautions. However, India was the only country that took the initiative to help the world while also caring for its own people. In a state where no vaccines were ever produced, we produced two vaccines and assisted 110 countries in a short period of time. PM Modi’s assistance, India is now recognised around the world."
Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the Modi government's initiative 'Har Ghar Jal' will be a reality soon. It is an ambitious project, but we are on it vigorously, he added. The minister also dealt elaborately with India's excellent management with Covid. "The world has praised India’s war on Covid,"
AAP RS MP Sanjay Singh spoke about his party's national push and growth over the years. "When we started out on our journey, nobody believed that the Aam Aadmi Party could win an election. But we have frustrated many," he said. Singh also dealt with the government's continuous cases and agency crackdown against AAP leaders. The MP said, "When they couldn't gather evidence, they tried to have the judge changed."
In a captivating face-off, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi and Congress MP Pramod Tiwari debated on the India-China border dispute. Trivedi said, "The foreign minister and Indian soldiers have already given the reply. If you don’t trust these figures, then believe China’s comment that India is inside China’s border. What source will you trust if you don’t trust your government? These are the same people who asked for "Surgical Strike proof".
Responding to Trivedi, Congress's Pramod Tiwari said, "We’re proud of Indian soldiers; they’re great. However, the Opposition will be concerned if Prime Minister says, "Na koi aaya tha, na koi gaya tha" on issues related to PoK. The pictures we have from the satellite narrate a different story that we don’t want to reveal. All we ask is to listen and then put out your statement so that 135 crore citizens will be clarified."
In another panel discussion, Congress MP Manish Tiwari reacted to Bhagwant Mann’s allegation that the Congress Party, is like the exchange, wherein they have MPs, MLAs, and any party that bids for them is ready to exchange them.
On the other hand, RSS ideologue Ram Madhav was optimistic about India’s G20 presidency. Speaking on the rotation procedure for G20 members, should there be too much of credit given to PM Narendra Modi, he said, "The world was going through challenging times this year, especially the Russia-Ukraine crisis that lead to oil crisis and high inflation. So, in this aspect, it’s a big achievement for the ruling party to thrust India’s ideas and take on global headwinds when the world will sit back and listen to India."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
First ABP Live Auto Awards reveal best in auto innovation
The Car of the Year award went to Hyundai Tucson, while Maruti Grand Vitara emerged as winner of the 'SUV of the Year 2022' title
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 22, 2022 12:34 PM | 3 min read
The inaugural edition of the ABP Live Auto Awards 2022, presented by ABP Network, honoured the top vehicles that were launched or underwent significant mechanical changes in the past year.
The event took place at the ICAT Convention Centre, Manesar, and was streamed on abplive.com and ABP LIVE + Auto LIVE social media handles and YouTube channels on December 20, 2022. Celebrating the most innovative and revolutionary vehicles, the first-ever edition of the ABP Live Auto Awards provided a great platform to recognise the best in the auto industry.
The ABP Live Auto Awards, partnered by Audi and PS Group, brought together the entire automotive industry under one roof, showcasing the best and the brightest of the Indian automotive industry. The awards were presented in 15 categories ranging from two-wheelers to luxury cars, and were judged based on various essential parameters such as efficiency, performance, value, design, and practicality. The awards ceremony celebrated and honoured exceptional innovations in the industry.
The Car of the Year award went to the Hyundai Tucson, while the Maruti Grand Vitara emerged as the deserving winner of the 'SUV of the Year 2022' title. The VW Virtus bagged the 'Sedan of the Year 2022' award; the Citroen C3 was crowned the 'Hatchback of the Year 2022' title, and the luxurious Land Rover Range Rover was recognised as the 'Luxury Car of the Year 2022'.
The ABP Live Auto Awards are a testament to the quality and craftsmanship of these automobiles, celebrating their impressive features and advanced technology.
Vijay Jung Thapa, Chief Digital Officer at ABP Network, expressed his enthusiasm over the success of the awards, saying, “We are elated with the fantastic success of the inaugural edition of the awards. We are thankful for the tremendous support of our viewers and industry professionals. We would like to offer our sincere congratulations to all the winners and participants for their hard work and commitment to driving the automotive industry forward in India. We are already looking forward to next year's edition of the awards and can't wait to shine a spotlight on the excellent engineering and innovation behind modern vehicles. Let's continue to make a difference in the automotive industry in India together."
Here is the complete list of awards:
- Citroen C3: Hatchback of the Year
- VW Virtus: Sedan of the Year
- Maruti Grand Vitara: SUV of the Year
- Hyundai Tucson: Premium SUV of the Year
- Jeep Grand Cherokee : Luxury SUV of the Year
- Jeep Meridian: Off-Roader of the Year
- Land Rover Range Rover: Luxury Car of the Year
- Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC: EV of the Year
- Ferrari 296 GTB: Performance Car of the Year
- Hyundai Tucson: Car of the Year
- Maruti Alto K10: Entry-Level Car of the Year
- Maruti Brezza: Compact SUV of the year
- Hyundai Venue N-Line: Fun-to-Drive Car of the Year
- Bajaj Pulsar N160: Bike of the Year
- Suzuki Katana: Premium Bike of the Year
For all auto enthusiasts, ABP Network has come out with a new digital platform, Auto Live, which covers all news, reviews and updates related to automobiles. The Auto Live channel can be accessed on Instagram, YouTube and abplive.com.
Watch the ABP Live Auto Awards here -
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
iTV Network to host India News Manch
The political conclave will be held on December 22
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 21, 2022 5:15 PM | 3 min read
The Manch is the flagship annual conclave of the iTV Network that runs 9 news channels, 5 newspapers and host of digital platforms.
This year, India News Manch will be held in New Delhi on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at The Taj Palace Hotel, New Delhi. The conclave will bring together the who’s who of Indian politics and will witness the presence of India’s biggest political leaders and voices on one stage, from Union Cabinet ministers, state cabinet ministers & members of parliament, chief ministers, party presidents, general secretaries to spokespersons, to witness some of the most compelling panel discussions and exclusive interviews.
Following are the important details:
1 - The conclave will be simulcast live on India News and NewsX, the national channels of iTV network as well as the regional channels - India News Haryana, India News MP/Chhattisgarh, India New Rajasthan, India News Gujarat, India News UP/Uttarakhand, India News Punjab and NE News in the North-East from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM on December 22, 2022. This includes respective YouTube channels.
2 - The conclave will be telecast on major OTT platforms - Dailyhunt, Zee5, MX Player, ShemarooMe, Watcho, Mzaalo, Jio TV, TataSky and PayTm livestreams.
3 - Language will be in Hindi & English.
4 - Special sections will be carried in the newspapers The Daily Guardian, The Sunday Guardian and Aaj Samaaj.
There are over 40 speakers & panellists:
JP NADDA
NATIONAL PRESIDENT, BJP
ANURAG THAKUR
UNION MINISTER FOR I&B AND YOUTH AFFAIRS & SPORTS
MANSUKH MANDAVIYA
UNION MINISTER OF HEALTH AND FAMILY WELFARE OF INDIA
GAJENDRA SINGH SHEKHAWAT
UNION MINISTER OF JALSHAKTI
DR. JITENDRA SINGH
UNION MINISTER OF EARTH SCIENCES
JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA
UNION MINISTER FOR CIVIL AVIATION & STEEL
HARDEEP SINGH PURI
UNION MINISTER FOR HOUSING & URBAN AFFAIRS
PRALHAD JOSHI
UNION MINISTER OF PARLIAMENTARY AFFAIRS OF INDIA
NARAYAN RANE
UNION MINISTER OF MICRO, SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES
BHUPENDER YADAV
UNION MINISTER FOR ENVIRONMENT, FOREST & CLIMATE CHANGE AND LABOUR & EMPLOYMENT
PIYUSH GOYAL
UNION MINISTER OF COMMERCE & INDUSTRY, CONSUMER AFFAIRS & FOOD & PUBLIC DISTRIBUTION AND TEXTILES, GOI
HD DEVE GOWDA
FORMER PRIME MINISTER OF INDIA
BHAGWANT MANN
CHIEF MINISTER OF PUNJAB
DR TAMILISAI SOUNDARARAJAN
GOVERNOR OF TELANGANA & LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR PUDUCHERRY
BASAVARAJ BOMMAI
CHIEF MINISTER OF KARNATAKA
SANJEEV SANYAL
WRITER, ECONOMIST
AMITAB KANT
G20 SHERPA, INDIA. FORMER CEO – NITI AAYOG
MANISH SISODIA
DEPUTY CHIEF MINISTER OF DELHI
PRAHLAD SINGH PATEL
MINISTER OF STATE FOR FOOD PROCESSING INDUSTRIES OF INDIA
PUSHKAR SINGH DHAMI
CHIEF MINISTER OF UTTARAKHAND
PRIYANKA CHATURVEDI
SHIVSENA MP
NASEER HUSSAIN
CONGRESS MP
SUSHIL MODI
BJP MP
SANJAY SINGH
AAP MP
VIVEK THANKA
CONGRESS MP
RAVIKISHAN
BJP MP
MANOJ TIWARI
BJP MP
DINESH LAL YADAV
BJP MP
RAM MADHAV
RSS NATIONAL EXECUTIVE MEMBER
MANISH TEWARI
FORMER UNION MINISTER AND CONGRESS MP
RANJITA RANJAN
CONGRESS MP
APARAJITA SARANGI
BJP MP
SUSHMITA DEV
TMC MP
NARENDRA SINGH TOMAR,
MINISTER OF AGRICULTURE & FARMERS' WELFARE
CHIRAG PASWAN
LJP MP
SUPRIYA SHRINATE
CHAIRPERSON SOCIAL MEDIA AND DIGITAL PLATFORMS, INC
GAURAV BHATIA
NATIONAL SPOKESPERSON BJP
MEENAKSHI LEKHI
MINISTER OF STATE FOR CULTURE OF INDIA
KIREN RIJEJU
MINISTER OF LAW AND JUSTICE
MALLIKARJUN KHARGE
NATIONAL PRESIDENT OF CONGRESS (MEMBER OF RAJYA SABHA)
RAKUL PRIT SINGH
ACTOR
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube