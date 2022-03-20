Ogilvy creates campaign on domestic violence for Swayam

The campaign was launched with 3 short 25 second films in Hindi and English addressing these forms of domestic violence

We normally hear that ‘home is the safest place for women’. But is it?

One in three women in India face domestic violence. Every day, 27 women are killed/dead due to Domestic Violence. Each year, thousands of women are murdered or forced to commit suicide in our country, by their husband and his relatives – If we take the year 2019, almost 10,000 (9963) women were killed or forced to commit suicide. The same year, almost 31% (30.9%) of all crimes against women were committed in their homes, by their husband or his relatives. However, these figures are just the tip of the iceberg. They do not include deaths that are couched as suicides, accidental deaths, honour killings, and unnatural deaths. Domestic Violence is highly underreported crime due to the shame and stigma attached to it. Although Domestic Violence is recognised as a crime and there are both criminal and civil laws to address domestic violence, it is still largely condoned and accepted by society.

Most people associate Domestic Violence with violence against women in their marital homes. However, women face domestic violence both in their parental and marital homes mostly by men who are their fathers, brothers, uncles, sons, husbands or intimate partners. Further, whilst most of us identify domestic violence with physical abuse, domestic violence is much more than that and takes many forms- emotional, economic, and sexual. Sometimes it is obvious, sometimes so subtle that women cannot identify what is happening to them as violence.

COVID-19 resulted in a sharp increase in DV with abusers and women locked in together 24x7 and many of these forms of violence came to the fore, particularly mental, economic and sexual violence apart from physical abuse. This campaign focuses on these subtle forms of abuse that are most often not recognised as domestic violence, committed both in marital and parental homes, where there is no apparent physical manifestation, but they take a severe toll on women’s mental and physical health. It aims to help women recognise the different forms of abuse they face and urges them to take action whilst at the same time creating awareness amongst society that domestic violence is not limited to physical abuse but includes mental, emotional, economic, and sexual abuse.

The campaign was launched with 3 short 25 second films in Hindi and English addressing these forms of domestic violence.

Swayam partnered with Ogilvy India to create and conceptualise the films, and Shoojit Sircar’s Rising Sun films have executed the films and Mansi Kadne has Directed the films.

The films were released by Sohini Sengupta, renowned theatre, film & television personality.

Shoojit Sircar and Mansi Kadne represented Rising Sun Films and Piyush Pandey, Chairman of Global Creative & Executive Chairman, Ogilvy India was there, representing Ogilvy.

