Nickelodeon’s new edition of ‘Together For Good’ urges kids to embrace individuality
The campaign wants kids to believe that they are #OneOfAKind
In today’s world, children are often exposed to unrealistic beauty standards, societal pressures and comparisons that leave a lasting impact. Recognizing this, kids’ entertainment channel Nickelodeon’s latest edition of its global pro-socio initiative ‘Together For Good’ encourages kids to celebrate their individuality and believe that they are #OneOfAKind.
“Through its initiative, this season of ‘Together For Good’ is all set to inspire self-acceptance and self-love amongst kids and will help them in developing a strong sense of a positive self-image. In its quintessential creative style, Together For Good will see Nicktoons - Chikoo, Bunty, Motu, and Patlu, bring alive the message of the initiative through two engaging, fun, and light-hearted films propagating this message,” the channel said.
Speaking on the latest edition of Together For Good, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network at Viacom18, said, “Nickelodeon as a brand believes that every child is special, unique and worthy of celebrating. Keeping this brand belief at the core of all that we do, this year’s’ ‘Together For Good’ focuses on imbibing self-acceptance and self-love among kids. In a day and age of severe stress and comparisons that kids are faced with, we are hopeful that our initiative with the powerful message of ‘You are #OneOfAKind’ will strike a chord and help them tackle the curveballs that life inevitably throws at them”
The channel said, driving the message of #OneOfAKind further, Nickelodeon will leave no stone unturned in reaching out to kids through on ground engagements, partnerships, contests, dialogues with mom bloggers, teachers, and advocacy groups. Kids will be encouraged to take the “I am #OneOfAKind” pledge on the Nick India website. To promote this initiative further, an Instagram and Facebook AR Frame has been created to inspire kids to be at ease with themselves without any filter. Elevating the innovation game, Nickelodeon will also launch a ‘Jaadu Ki Jhappi’ movement, one hug at a time! Adding to the scale of the campaign will be an interesting and thought-provoking panel discussion with eminent panellists from different walks of life discussing self-love and the role of parents and educators in cultivating a sense of self-worth in children.
Building Engaged Communities: How magazines stay relevant in changing media landscape
Guest Column: B Srinivasan, President of AIM and MD of Ananda Vikatan, writes on the strength and significance of magazines
By B Srinivasan | Mar 9, 2023 1:34 PM | 5 min read
Ever since I took on the responsibility of the President of AIM at the peak of the pandemic in Sep 2020, it has been my dream to showcase the strength and significance of magazines in the media landscape.
Having spent over three decades of my life in the pursuit of keeping myself relevant, I am patently biased towards the magazine media industry, but here goes!
The magazine is a unique medium that has always driven perspective and enabled its communities to draw insights, rather than simply reporting and provoking audiences like most other media. We thrive in digging deep, and then digging wide in our coverage of happenings around us. We groom thinking and discerning communities and that has traditionally attracted our utility as an ideal brand building platform for compelling brand stories.
Yet, in India, magazines are a small fraction of the print media industry- in single digits percentage- while our counterparts in the west, are almost equal the size of newspaper sector! What were the building blocks that enabled this mega size in West, and ones that we have seemingly missed in India. What could we learn from our international peers?
My intrigue was enhanced by the approach of the west when digital became centre stage to our future. They had adapted and adopted best practices by experimenting and chiselling their way through consistently creating engaging communities.
Whilst the typical magazine brands of yesteryear was successful when it was ‘broad-based’, of ‘general interest’ and meant ‘something for everyone in the family’, the magazine brands that succeed now are ones that cater to specific interests of a communities, are utilitarian to their readers and subscribers, represent value not just for money, but more important, for the only irreplaceable component of our daily lives – time!
I had to unlearn and relearn everything I thought I knew about my industry.
All this came to me from my partaking in international seminars like AIM’s Indian Magazine Congress, FIPP’s World Magazine Congress, FIPP-DZW Digital Innovators’ Summit, and so many more. Learnings in these events came not just from the deeply insightful presentations that these world class speakers showcased, but from heated debates and interactions I had on the side-lines of these events.
In a world where readers have also become our competition (influencers), fake news has overtaken relevance over fact checking, ChatGPT has almost crossed the Rubicon of human reportage with machine language (AI/ML), when big tech and governments in vibrant democracies decide what is content ripe for take-down, it is ever so important that we discuss our concerns around policy, technology, distribution, client needs, and most importantly, what our communities expect of us.
That is what we have been fostering under the hood for 6 months now. We are proud to present AIM’s 12th Indian Magazine Congress – Building Engaged Communities
The road has been anything but straight and narrow. For starters, we all took giant leaps of faith!
Faith that we could actually pull off such an international event when the market was still bearish, faith that we would make up the costs and contribute to AIM’s corpus when we then had no sponsors in sight, faith in our moonlighting skills - agonising over the agenda, curating the best of speakers, getting sponsors to commit, fixing the venue and ensuring that policymakers, clients, agencies, tech partners, international speakers and delegates.
One look at the agenda (aim.org.in/imc12) and any publisher will realise that we are addressing magazines in the post pandemic new reality.
The magazine industry took a crippling hit during the pandemic.
- Distributors were crushed under the weight of holding fort their last mile to the customer, while the country was convulsing under unpredictable, successive lockdowns.
- Advertisers lost hope that people would ever return to buy goods and services ‘the good old way’ – while online was clearly becoming a ‘tiger by the tail’ – more and more opaque, expensive, unrelenting.
- Readers, viewers, surfers – communities were creating their own content like never before, opinion makers being hailed as truth tellers, and big media being relegated to ungracious truants.
- Our own people were losing morale with the grapevine of losses and job/ salary cuts.
Yet, I can say that in these past 3 years, in this new normal – we have come out stronger, more efficient, more willing to adapt and adopt, constantly growing our revenue streams, listening to our communities, creating engaging content around what matters most, having the guts to go behind a paywall, empathising with advertiser needs and creating marketing opportunities that suit client need and community fulfilment rather than force fitting what we have on offer – in short, we survive by transformation to stay relevant.
The scenario is painfully the same world over, and the answers we have come up with are unique, yet similar.
Please join us for AIM’s 12th Indian Magazine Congress, to be held at The Oberoi on Friday, 24th March, 2023 and learn how publishers are pulling up their socks, shedding their weight and transforming to stay relevant with only one commitment – to Building Engaged Communities.
Disclaimer: The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com
Is AI really going to change our world?
James Hewes – President & CEO, FIPP, shares his experience of putting ChatGPT to test
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 12:31 PM | 3 min read
A few weeks ago, I decided to do some preparation for our annual FIPP World Media Congress, which takes place in Portugal in June, by writing my opening remarks. Normally, I would stand up and say a few words about the state of the industry and FIPP’s achievements over the past year.
Given all of the noise and attention around the raft of new AI writing tools that have seemingly emerged from nowhere all at once, I thought I would put ChatGPT to the test, and give it the task of writing my speech for me.
Having prompted it, there followed a short period of deep thought, then a sudden rapid regurgitation of text. The speech, amounting to some 350 words was, at first glance quite well-written, containing phrases like “change is the only constant”, “we believe in the power of publishing” and “let us seize this opportunity to be bold”. I sat back thinking “task completed” and felt quite proud of myself.
But then I started to re-read what the computer had written, and doubt crept into my mind. Were there too many clichés? Could these words actually apply to any event, not just a publishing conference? And, most of all, did it really sound like me? In the end, I’ve decided not to use it, realising that the text was somehow less than the sum of its parts. With a clean piece of paper, I’ve written it again, only this time it sounds more like me.
Amidst all the hype about AI-driven journalism, and the idea that it is going to come and steal our jobs, perhaps here is a dose of realism. AI is undoubtedly a very clever tool and, for many routine jobs, even routine journalism, it will perhaps prove to be a significant time-saver. But we must never delude ourselves into thinking that it is human, or that it is able to think and produce like a human.
It is only ever the sum of its parts, in this case whatever limited information about FIPP, our industry and the event that it was able to scrape from the internet. (Incidentally, much of its learning is enabled by content that we ourselves have produced, without any compensation to us for taking these fruits of our labours to build a new product, but that’s another story…)
Only humans are able to provide that intuitive leap of the imagination, to forge the seemingly invisible connection or to come up with a wonderful, original turn of phrase that lingers in the mind. We must remain confident in our ability to out-smart the computers and, as in my case, pick up our metaphorical paper and pen and get back to the business of doing the thing only we can do – making compelling content.
James Hewes – President & CEO, FIPP, will be speaking at the Indian Magazine Congress. IMC is all set for a comeback as the flagship event of the Association of Indian Magazines. It is slated to be organised on March 24th, at the Oberoi, New Delhi.
The conference agenda is live at https://aim.org.in/imc12/
Puthiyathalamurai Sakthi Awards announced
The winners were announced on March 3
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 8, 2023 4:17 PM | 1 min read
Puthiya Thalaimurai TV has announced the annual Sakthi Awards 2023 to honour extraordinary women for outstanding achievements in their chosen fields of work. The awards are an attempt to recognize and celebrate women achievers in every walk of life. Achievers and promising stars of future in six different categories were awarded on the occasion. The awards include leadership award, kindness award, ability award, courage award, literary award and lifetime achievement award. A special panel of judges selected the award winners with the help of public voting. Nominees were shortlisted after thorough research.
The award ceremony was held at the Trade Center, Nandhanam, Chennai on Friday, March 3rd, 2023 at 06.30 pm. The event was aired later on Puthiyathalaimurai TV. The channel aimed to bring achievers together under one platform. The event has been successful by honoring women achievers from every walk of life. The idea is also to encourage and empower women in their respective fields.
ABP News makes a case for 'news without colours' this Holi
The campaign #BerangHoKhabrein urges to let the news be devoid of colours of preconceived opinions and hatred
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 8, 2023 9:16 AM | 2 min read
Hindi news channel ABP News has launched a thought-provoking campaign, “Khabaron Ko Berang Rehne Do”, to mark the auspicious occasion of Holi. The campaign urges to let the news be devoid of colours of preconceived opinions and hatred. It encourages people to fill their lives with vibrant colours while ensuring the news they watch remains free of the colours of opinion.
ABP Network is proud to bring a social harmony to India with its new campaign hashtag #BerangHoKhabrein. This campaign aims to motivate people to come together and celebrate Holi with the spirit of inclusivity and neutrality. ABP News is standing for its viewers this Holi, by pledging to make news more transparent and clearer. With this movement, ABP News urges everyone to eliminate the colours of their opinions when it comes to news.
Adding thoughts on the launch of the campaign, Mr Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network, said, “ABP News believes that by keeping news free from the colours of opinion, it can help foster a more unified and harmonious nation. The channel believes in giving its viewers news without bias, without prejudice, and without added colours of opinion. Thus, through this campaign, ABP News ensures that opinions are grounded in facts and not clouded by biases. The channel appeals its viewers to embrace the spirit of Holi and come together to make our news, and our nation, a place of peace and neutrality.”
TVF releases new mini-series, SK Sir ki Class
The mini-series has an integration with Meta, showcasing the possibilities of the metaverse
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 4, 2023 2:41 PM | 2 min read
The Viral Fever (TVF) has released their new mini-series, "SK Sir ki Class". TVF has partnered with Meta to seamlessly highlight the benefits of the metaverse, within the storyline.
The series focuses on the story of a young character, Ashish, played by actor Gagan Arora who’s a coder and is struggling with his career choices in life. While TVF has already successfully dabbled into the world of UPSC exams in the past, this series delves deeper into this universe as Ashish is forced by his parents to enroll in IAS coaching. As the story progresses, the viewer gets a layered understanding and a thorough insight into the workings and benefits of the metaverse.
Avinash Pant, Director of Consumer Marketing, Facebook India (Meta), said, “At Meta, we have the privilege of having over 3.7bn people use our platforms on a monthly basis. While we strive to provide the tools and measures to allow them to express themselves freely, we also constantly look to celebrate the way people use our apps. In this case, we wanted to showcase the possibilities of the metaverse and we’re glad TVF used their creative prowess to integrate that purpose, within the storyline of this series.”
Vijay Koshy, President of TVF, commented on the association with Meta, "We are thrilled to partner with Meta on the mini-series, ‘SK Sir ki Class’. TVF and Meta's collaboration is expected to bring the audience an entertaining and thought-provoking series that will stay with them for a long time. Meta has trusted us to tackle an interesting concept that is currently gaining a lot of interest – the metaverse, encompassing new digital technologies like AR and VR. It’s one of their key focus areas and we have attempted to educate the new-age audiences about it with entertaining storytelling”.
Starring Abhilash Thapliyal, Gagan Arora, Badri Chavan, Rajesh Jais and Venus Singh, ‘SK Sir ki Class’ is now live on TVF's Facebook account.
ShareChat introduces Learning Hub - its first certification program
This is a self-paced certification program for advertisers, marketers and businesses
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 4, 2023 8:12 AM | 2 min read
ShareChat has launched ShareChat Learning Hub, a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive certification program specially designed for marketers, advertisers and brands. The idea behind launching this free-of-cost, self-paced learning program is to enable brands to leverage ShareChat & Moj’s network of more than 400 million MAUs to reach an ‘uncharted’ Bharat and young India (Gen Z & millennials) audiences and create high-performing campaigns that drive great results. It also aims to highlight the immense potential of short-form videos to drive campaign messaging in a differentiated manner for young India.
As the social media ecosystem is evolving, the Bharat audience is becoming larger, more addressable, and imperative for the growth of brands. In light of this, the online program is suitable for entry to senior-level managers, social media professionals and entrepreneurs who can sign up for free and earn a shareable certificate upon completion.
Commenting on the launch of the program, Udit Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer, ShareChat & Moj said, “As the preferred content destination for Bharat, we understand the pulse of diverse language-first Indian users and young India. ShareChat Learning Hub is a step towards enabling brands, advertisers and marketers to deploy our comprehensive ad formats and content innovations that have been designed keeping in mind the media consumption behaviour of Bharat and Gen-Z audiences on ShareChat and Moj.”
The course will also provide a step-by-step guide on using ShareChat and Moj’s advertising dashboard, will offer a structured learning experience and keep track of class performance through practice tests and quizzes.
STUMBL onboards Masoom Minawala as strategic advisor
Minawala has also invested in the women's fashion platform
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 1:18 PM | 4 min read
Fashion Platform STUMBL has joined hands with fashion creator Masoom Minawala. Masoom, who is a Forbes 30 under 30 and one of the most trusted fashion creators in India has invested in STUMBL and will be coming onboard as a strategic advisor.
With this one of its kind partnership, STUMBL aims to bring top fashion creators on its platform to curate and recommend fashion that gives young women the freedom and confidence to discover their unique style. The brand aspires to build an open and honest community where there is a strong sense of belonging, a place where one can express their authentic self without any judgement, and be able to meet their tribe of unique people, creators and brands. Masoom as a strategic advisor will advise the team at STUMBL and help the company acquire and retain top fashion creators.
Here’s the link to Masoom announcing her partnership with STUMBL :
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpNPvwSsGjV/
Launched in Dec 2022 by three experienced and highly successful senior executives, Maruthy Ramgandhi, Ayyappan Lakshmanan and Abhishekk Handa, the startup has been gaining good traction. The brand also raised $1.6 million from Saama Capital, Whiteboard Capital and notable angel investors. Since its launch, STUMBL has served more than 10,000 young women and 20% of them have been repeat customers ever since.
Hyper-personalisation of supply and shopping format for young women, strong creator community contributing to real-time style curations, and content marketing are key differentiating factors that STUMBL wants to focus more on. For new-age fashion brands which are caught in the highly competitive, discounting game on large marketplaces, and finding it difficult to reach their target group, STUMBL provides the right platform to target young women in a style-centric fashion.
Maruthy Ramgandhi,Co-founder & CEO, STUMBL, says “Fashion choices among women of today are much more unique and aspirational. It is dynamic and a lot driven by pop culture and OTT trends. Baggy clothes, K-fashion, Corsets, Bodysuits, Bralettes, Coords are our top selling styles right now. We work with creators to drop new styles every alternate day and keep our eyes peeled for new trends almost on a daily basis. Our vision is to be the number one fashion platform for women of today. A platform that will give them the fastest and most reliable access to latest fashion trends. ” He further adds, “We are building this new, highly engaged shopping experience with social interaction at its core, providing our users with shoppable moodboards. Think of Instagram or Pinterest with shop-as-you-scroll functionality that marries discovery and commerce.”
Commenting on her association with STUMBL, Masoom Minawala, Fashion creator and Investor, says, “I am thrilled to be a part of STUMBL’s journey both as an investor and strategic advisor. Their real-time supply chain which brings the latest trends to customers at a brisk pace, and creator-focused shopping approach have the power to not only revolutionise the traditional fashion landscape, but to also provide consumers with an unparalleled personalised shopping experience. Looking forward to witnessing STUMBL grow as the number one platform for Indian women and me being a part of this exciting evolution.”
According to industry reports, fashion as a category is currently 12% of e-commerce sales in India. By 2027, the category is projected to grow to 30% of e-commerce sales. Almost one-third of fashion commerce in India will happen online, majorly driven by GenZ and Young Millenials. STUMBL is well positioned to capture this opportunity as they are building a one-of-the-kind fashion platform targeted at the right audience. Masoom’s addition to the team will further strengthen the brand.
