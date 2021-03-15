News18 Madhya Pradesh/Chhattisgarh revamps evening prime time with content lineup
News18 Madhya Pradesh/ Chhattisgarh has announced an all-new programming line-up for the evening primetime. With an aim to deliver insightful news and a platform for the common man to voice their views and concerns, the channel has redefined its primetime with powerful line-ups.
Continuing the legacy of differentiated and engaging content, Aamne-Saamne being aired at 5:00 pm daily will disrupt the standard formats as seen on news television by bringing forth an unparalleled and in-depth ground-level view on the major issues of the day from across both the states along with reactions from representatives of political parties on same.
Airing at 5:30 pm daily, Superfast Century will bring unmatched insights for the viewers by providing a crisp news bulletin comprising 100 key news stories of the day while Evening Agenda scheduled at 6:00 pm daily, will feature stories that are of direct relevance and interest to the viewers.
The flagship bulletin at 7:00 pm is now rebranded as MP Ab Tak with more insightful news from the State. Chhattisgarh Maange Jawaab, a high octane debate show that believes in putting Chhattisgarh first and focuses on its major issues, will be aired from Monday to Saturday at 8:30 pm. City Superfast, a daily fast news bulletin, covering in-depth news from all the major towns of MP& CG will get telecast at 9:30 pm.
This lineup will ensure that viewers stay up-to-date with the latest news and developments from across both the States.
