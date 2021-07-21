Laqshya Media board introduces ESOPs to reward employees

The Board of Directors of Laqshya Media Ltd. has decided to reward its employees by way of ESOPs for their hard work, long-term association and contribution to building the company.

The company has announced the Employees’ Stock Option Plan for which covers a wide spectrum of employees from junior to senior managers in the company. With this, Laqshya Media becomes the first Company in the Out of Home media industry to offer stock options to its employees.

Announcing the grant of ESOPs, the Managing Director of Laqshya media Ltd. Alok Jalan said- “We recognize that core to our company is a culture of trust with our employees and the management team is committed to continue to earn that trust. In addition, we continue to foster an environment of employee recognition, respect and development while striving to achieve a healthy work-life balance.

