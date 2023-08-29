IWMBuzz.com's India Web Fest Season 5 Redefines Thought Leadership
IWMBuzz Media's India Web Fest, India's Biggest OTT and Web Entertainment Conclave, sees brightest minds from the M&E space participate and share viewpoints to shape future of the industry
ndia Web Fest, India’s biggest and one of the most credible OTT and web entertainment conclaves in season 5, ended on a high note with media and entertainment industry’s biggest movers and shakers, including CEOs, CMOs and COOs to digital content bosses to innovative content creators, artists, marketers and media professionals coming under one roof to discuss the future of web entertainment. A stellar lineup of over 50 plus speakers shared their knowledge across topics and subjects.
The Fest was held at The Westin, Mumbai on August 22, 2023, and was curated and executed by IWMBuzz.com.
With the ever so changing and evolving web industry, the India Web Fest saw everyone speak their minds, presenting their creative and entrepreneurial skill set before the audience.
The key takeaways were discussions on SVOD VS AVOD model, impact of influencer marketing, Data vs Guts while commissioning shows by platforms, branded content trends, marketing opportunities in the space and also rise of regional content in OTT.
The day was a full house all day with vibrancy palpable in the air.
For more details log on to: www.indiawebfest.com
Planet Marathi presents India Web Fest Season 5
Co Powered By: Applause Entertainment & EPIC ON
In Association With: News Nine Plus & TVF
Partners: Bobble AI, One Digital Entertainment, PTC Play, Shemaroo Me, Whiteapple, Radiocity, 24 Frames
Times Now claims leadership in NCCS AB 22+, 10L+ markets
The channel cites BARC ratings data for Week 16 2022-Week 33 2023 as the source
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 12:29 PM | 2 min read
Times Now has claimed that it registered a 30.7% share among English TV news channels for more than a year (Week 16 2022-Week 33 2023) as per BARC ratings data. This is in the most relevant target group for English News, which is 10L+ markets amongst NCCS AB 22+ age group among males.
*Source: BARC| 10L+| NCCS AB 22+ Males| Wk.16'22 - 33'23, share amongst 6 channels
Moreover, the viewership data of the last 8 weeks, which will be the correct representation of the current scenario, establishes Times Now's dominace across multiple TGs (both NCCS AB 22+ as well as NCCS AB 22+ Males) in 10L+ markets (see chart).
*Source: BARC| 10L+| Wk.26-33'23|share amongst 6 channels
With elections just months away, an advertising blitz is par for the course around this time. However, industry sources said that the claims being cited in recent advertising campaigns do not show the correct picture, and in some cases are deeply suspect and misleading.
“News is serious business, an honest one at that. Seasoned professionals know that numbers mean nothing without relevance”, said an industry source who pointed out that for every category there is a natural viewership base and data cuts which do not stay true to that are misleading the consumer. “Otherwise, its staking claim to a standing means claiming status with zero relevance”, he added.
“With elections round the corner, some desperation for visibility is understandable --but twisting the truth and presenting it in the public domain is not the right way to play the challenger game”, pointed out an industry veteran.
Vinita Bhatia joins Capri Sports as Vice President - Brand and Commercial Partnerships
Prior to this, she was the National Head of Media, Entertainment & Sports at Times of India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 24, 2023 1:39 PM | 2 min read
Senior Media & Sports professional Vinita Bhatia has joined Capri Global Holdings’ Capri Sports as Vice President Brand and commercial Partnerships and will be based out of Mumbai.
Vinita comes with over 2 decades of experience.
Prior to this, she was the National Head of Media, Entertainment & Sports at Times of India (TOI).
Capri Sports is part of Capri Global Holdings and the owners of four Franchise Teams - UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League ( Women’s IPL), the Bengal Warriors in Pro Kabaddi League, the Rajasthan Warriors in Kho Kho League and Sharjah Warriors in ILT20 ( Men’s Cricket).
At TOI, Vinita established a new landscape for Sports business partnerships and new revenue models that went beyond cricket across all plausible sports. She launched the World Kabaddi League in 2014 and was the first woman to do so. She has worked across media platforms and established multiple businesses built from scratch.
Vinita has worked in India and Canada with Zee TV, Sony TV, Star/Disney Network, Radio City, Hindustan Times and Ethnic Channels Group - Canada.
She is a leading voice for gender equality, Sustainable Development Goals’ (SDGs of United Nations) ambassador, and the National President, Media & Communications Council-WICCI. Her name is imprinted in the Asia Book of Records.
At Capri Sports, Vinita’s focus would be to accelerate its revenue growth by identifying and driving new revenue streams and content monetisation along with alliances and partnerships for the four franchisees.
Zoom crosses 7mn subscribers on YouTube
The platform got 116.99 million video views on YouTube in July
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 1:24 PM | 1 min read
Zoom has crossed 7 million subscribers on YouTube. The platform has got 116.99 million video views on YouTube in July, making it the most-watched YouTube channel in its category.
Zoom has 6.2 billion video views across platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, the Zoom website, and Sharechat among others throughout the past 1 year.
Zoom has registered over 2 billion video views on Snapchat during this period.
Rohit Chadda, President & COO- Digital Business, Times Network said, “We would like to thank our audience, who have showed immense faith in our content and this is a feat which wouldn’t have been possible without them. We take immense pride in accomplishing this remarkable feat, solidifying our standing as the unparalleled entertainment and lifestyle destination in the country. At Zoom, we have consistently aimed to stay attuned to our viewers' preferences, strategically curating a diverse range of content formats that deeply resonate with audiences spanning Gen X to Gen Z. This milestone is not only a testament to our unwavering commitment to top-notch entertainment but also signifies our vision to continuously evolve and provide our viewers with the best-in-class content, keeping them entertained and engaged."
NDTV celebrates Independence Day with power-packed India@76 offerings
The programmes paid an ode to the strides being made by the county and hailed the gallant contributions of individual sections of society
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 16, 2023 10:16 AM | 2 min read
NDTV celebrated India’s 76th Independence Day with India@76, a power-packed line-up of programmes all through the day. The wide-ranging programs paid an ode to the strides being made by the county and hailed the gallant contributions of individual sections of society.
The line-up included:
JAI JAWAN: NDTV brings Kiara Advani to the BSF border in Attari, Amritsar as part of the India@76 celebrations to spend the day with the Jawans and to express gratitude for their selfless and gallant service to the nation on 15th August on India’s flagship show Jai Jawan at 9:30 PM on NDTV 24/7 and at 11AM and 9PM on NDTV India.
SPECIAL CONVERSATION: NDTV’s executive director and editor-in-chief Sanjay Pugalia interviews J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Kashmir on India@76. The interview airs at 8 PM on NDTV 24/7 on 14th August and at 1PM, 15th August on NDTV India.
On NDTV DIALOGUES, Sonia Singh interviewed economist Arvind Panagariya
SPECIAL CONVERSATION; Continuing our special conversations on Azadi@76, NDTV interviewed Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma on the development that North East has seen since independence and specific changes in the last decade. The interview airs at 4:30pm and 10:30pm on NDTV India and at 12:30pm on NDTV 24/7.
SPECIAL CONVERSATION; More conversations on Azadi@76. NDTV's Executive Director and Editor-in-chief Sanjay Pugalia in a wide-ranging interview with former Solicitor General of India, Harish Salve. Tune in at 2:30pm on NDTV India and at 10:30 AM at NDTV 24/7.
Celebrate India@76 with a musical note - Bollywood songs that bring pride to every Indian, on being an Indian, Top 10 at 12:30 pm on NDTV India.
WISDOM OF LEADERS Celebrate India@76 with Wisdom of Leaders, a special conversation between Capt Raghu Raman and Vikas Manhas, who’s on a mission to support families of fallen soldiers, at 8:30 PM on NDTV 24/7.
DETTOL BANEGA SWASTH INDIA SEASON 9 GRAND FINALE: Join Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Amitabh Bachchan on Dettol Banega Swasth India season 9 grand finale on NDTV India and 24/7 6 PM to 8 PM.
Independence Day Celebrated at Bharat Express News Network
CMD & Editor in Chief of Bharat Express Upendrra Rai led the function
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 15, 2023 4:50 PM | 2 min read
Completing 76 years of independence, India enters its 77th year of Independence. Celebrating Independence Day, Bharat Express News Network organized a function in Noida. The park-premises in front of the Channel office was full with people’s participation. CMD & Editor in Chief of Bharat Express, Upendrra Rai led the function in presence of the top officials of the news organization.
The function organized to celebrate national pride with patriotism spread in the ambience of the country today, witnessed a grand gala of people from in and outside the news organization. Lighting the lamp on the occasion, Rai paid tribute to the martyrs of Indian freedom struggle. Hoisting the national flag he initiated the function followed by the national anthem.
Addressing the gathering, Rai gave his life mantra via his impressive elocution. Sharing practical solutions, Rai said, strong determination is necessary to overcome any addiction. Explaining it, he said, just give yourself a bigger challenge, you certainly get rid of the bad habit. Mr Rai also said that service to the nation doesn’t necessarily required going to border to fight. We can serve the country any way we wish to, no matter where we are.
The special attraction of the occasion was the CISF band which played lovely tunes of national songs along with the national anthem. In the live patriotic atmosphere around, the police representation was also seen taking part during the entire celebration. Inspiring people for the conservation of the environment, the CMD also planted a tree amid a huge round of applause.
Directors, Radheshyam Rai & Sanjay Snehi along with CEO, Varun Kohli, and many eminent guests graced the occasion with their valuable presence.
Syngenta India launches 'drone yantra' in Punjab and Haryana
The company launched an awareness drive by simultaneously using 100 drones across Punjab and Haryana to spray Incipio, its new crop protection solution
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 5:05 PM | 2 min read
In a demonstration of the significance of drones in agriculture, Syngenta India launched an awareness drive by simultaneously using 100 drones across Punjab and Haryana to spray Incipio, its new crop protection solution. The Syngenta drone yantra is travelling in Punjab and Haryana and is targeting to cover approx. 10,000 farmers across multiple districts about the benefits of drone spraying.
The chief guest, Mr. Vijender Singh, Olympic Bronze Medalist in Boxing, said, "Drone will become a game-changer for agriculture for it will not only provide new employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for the youth, but will also enhance efficiency for our farmers, and help in their yields."
Based on the new age PLINAZOLIN® technology, these products promise effective defence against various pests, ensuring improved yields and crop quality. These are developed to efficiently meet the challenges arising from climate change and pest resistance, which are responsible for major crop losses every year.
During the launch event, over 600 farmers from Macchiwara in the Ludhiana district participated in the demonstration.
Susheel Kumar, Country Head and Managing Director Syngenta India, emphasized the pivotal role of technology in achieving sustainable agriculture. He said that Syngenta India is at the forefront of enabling farmers to embrace innovation, not only for a greener future but also for increased productivity and improved income. Highlighting the significance of technology integration in agriculture, Mr. Kumar noted that the world faces escalating food demand and environmental challenges. He underlined how technology adoption in agriculture can ensure food security, resilience, and resource-efficient farming systems.
Syngenta India's drone spraying initiative involves deploying an impressive fleet of 500 agricultural drones across the country, making it the largest agri-drone fleet in India. The company has also trained 150 drone pilots to support this endeavour.
Mr. Sachin Kamra, Head of Farmer Centric Ecosystem at Syngenta India, highlighted the company's commitment to technology-driven progress. He mentioned the launch of drone spray solutions and the successful implementation of commercial spray services across several states, including Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. He said that 2643 acres have been sprayed commercially so far using Syngenta's drone technology. In 2022, Syngenta's Drone Yatra covered 13 states completing a milestone of 17,000 km to create awareness of drone spraying among farmers. "We aim to strengthen and expand the drone ecosystem by collaborating with manufacturers, suppliers, and technology providers. This involves working closely with industry experts to improve drone capabilities, enhance operational efficiency, and address any technical limitations," he added.
Tripurari Sharan's book 'Madhopur Ka Ghar' unveiled at IIC
Sharan is a 1985 batch IAS officer and former Chief Secretary of Bihar
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 3:40 PM | 3 min read
A discussion was organized on the evening of 12 August 2023 at the unveiling of the novel 'Madhopur Ka Ghar' written by Tripurari Sharan, former Chief Secretary of Bihar.
Sharan alongwith Sahitya Akademi awardee writer Sushri Anamika, novelist Vandana Raga and Praveen Kumar expressed their views about this novel.
Sharan, a 1985 batch IAS officer from Muzaffarpur in Bihar, said it took him almost two years to write Madhopur Ka Ghar. According to him, “This novel is an attempt to present social and political history together in an interesting way. There are many characters in this novel like Baba and Grandma, but the main character is a dog named Lora. She tells the story in her own way. What are the merits and demerits in his story, can be understood here only after reading the novel. The purpose of this novel is to convey what I have seen, felt in my life to the readers with my interpretation, analysis and perspective.”
“It is written in an interesting way. Now it has to be decided by the readers whether after reading this novel it can penetrate into the depths of their heart or not”, he added.
Renowned writer Anamika said, “The character of this story Baba has a sour-sweet relationship with the deprived society of his state, especially the Muslims or the castes belonging to the lower strata.Although, a lot has been written on the stories of Zamindari system and injustice done to the farmers, but very little has been written on this subject in the past.”
Novelist Vandana Raag shared, “This novel is a metaphor. This is not just a writer's story. This is the story of a society crumbling and later reviving. The story of the family is as much as the story of this country. In this novel, the author has put into words the period from the country of 1870 till the end of the story. That is, in 'Madhopur Ka Ghar', the author has brought this story from the ancient times to the 21st century. During this period, all the political and social activities or events of the country which broke us and then recreated them, all of them are narrated in this novel.
The discussion was hosted by Praveen Kumar. While sharing his thoughts, Kumar said, “This is a story of displacement. It is the story of the exchange of civilization through three generations. In this novel, it has been told in a very lively way that first we are away from nature, then from family and then in the name of privacy comes solitude and with solitude comes emptiness. This is the trepidation of emptiness, restlessness, which has been told by the author very well through the characters of this novel.”
