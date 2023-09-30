iTV network clinched six awards at Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2023,
The event was hosted by The Brand Story in association with BRICS CCI Chambers of Commerce and Industry
iTV network, one of India’s leading news network, once again shines by wining six awards at the Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2023, hosted by The Brand Story in association with BRICS CCI Chambers of Commerce and Industry at Hotel ITC Maurya, New Delhi.
iTV network channels- India News and NewsX has won accolades in different categories like:
1. Aishwarya Pandit Sharma, Chairperson, iTV Foundation has won the award for the Most Influencial Leader of the Year.
2. NewsX has won the award for India’s Leading Brand
3. India News has won the award for India’s Leading Brand.
4. Individual recognition shone upon Rana Yashwant, Managing Editor, India News as he bagged award for Change Maker of the Year.
5. Rishabh Gulati, Managing Editor, NewsX won the award for Change Maker of the Year.
6. Pooja Gupta, Vice President- Brand & Content Marketing won the award for Her Story - Women Changemaker.
On this occasion, Aishwarya Pandit Sharma, Chairperson, iTV Foundation said, “I am delighted that iTV network won these awards, as we have always believed in ethical and courageous journalism. These awards underscores iTV network’s unwavering commitment to deliver top-tier news to its audiences and are testament to our excellence in news broadcasting.”
Rahul Shivshankar to host CNN-News18’s new show The Hard Facts
The one-hour show is scheduled for launch on 2nd October, 2023, and will air on weeknights at 7 p.m. on CNN-News18 and its YouTube platform
By e4m Staff | Sep 29, 2023 3:52 PM | 2 min read
CNN-News18 has announced the launch of ‘The Hard Facts,’ a news show anchored by Network18’s Consulting Editor Rahul Shivshankar.
“Starting from 2nd October at 7 p.m., ‘The Hard Facts’ stands as a testament to the channel’s unwavering dedication to deliver meticulously researched, unbiased news. At a time when noise and sensationalism have taken center stage in media, this show will offer presentation that is composed, well-researched and purely based on hard facts,” stated a press release.
The upcoming show aims to set itself apart through a singular commitment to objective reporting. Spearheaded by Rahul Shivshankar and supported by a team of seasoned researchers, the show embarks on a quest to unearth the stories that matter to the public. It will focus on presenting viewers with a point of view based on well-researched facts, free from any hint of bias, spin and sensationalism, the release mentioned.
‘The Hard Facts’ will be divided into two segments: the first segment will delve into the top story of the day in conversation with guest speakers, where the anchor will present an argument keeping the well-researched facts at the core and engage in a meaningful conversation. The second section will provide a concise overview of other key stories of the day.
The show will cover a wide spectrum of topics, including politics, economics, science, and culture to empower viewers with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions by presenting facts and enabling them to form their own well-informed perspectives.
Speaking on his upcoming show, Rahul Shivshankar said, "In 'The Hard Facts,' I will be the viewer’s guide through the chaos of misinformation. I draw from my 30 years of journalistic experience to deliver only well-researched, verified, and attributed facts. In a world where unverified news and empty rhetoric thrive in abundance, I refuse to compromise credibility. This show is unique – it's not just news, but a perspective built on irrefutable hard facts. Facts are the foundation of every compelling argument, and here, you'll find them. I’m looking forward to this journey of navigating the news with clarity and conviction."
The one-hour show is scheduled for launch on 2nd October, 2023, and will air on weeknights at 7 p.m. on CNN-News18 and its YouTube platform.
Radio Mango is now on WhatsApp Channels
According to the company, it is the first regional FM network to mark its presence on WhatsApp Channels
By e4m Staff | Sep 29, 2023 10:33 AM | 1 min read
Radio Mango is now the first regional FM network to mark its presence on WhatsApp Channels.
This new feature from WhatsApp, now available in India and over 150 other countries, enables global followers of Radio Mango to receive important updates that matter right within the platform.
By following the channel you can be the first to know about upcoming shows, watch exclusive celebrity interviews and listen to podcasts, get the latest music and movie updates, receive alerts about contests, and giveaways, and know about events hosted by Radio Mango in your city.
To follow Radio Mango, simply click this link https://bit.ly/RadioMangoWhatsAppChannel
Meme Chat ropes in Vivek Satya Mitram as Head of Brand Strategy & PR
Mitram is a journalist-turned Brand Communication Strategist and an independent PR Consultant
By e4m Staff | Sep 28, 2023 7:07 PM | 3 min read
Gurgaon-based meme marketing platform Meme Chat has roped in renowned brand communication and PR strategist Vivek Satya Mitram as Head Of Brand Strategy and PR.
“Vivek is a key hire and will be part of the leadership team at Meme Chat. As Head Of Brand Strategy and PR, he will be spearheading the brand marketing, consumer connect, investor relations and public relations (PR) initiatives for the startup that is redefining the digital marketing space by channelising the proven virality quotient and humor connect of memes, to secure unimaginable awareness and unique recall for brands organically,” the company said in a press release.
Speaking on the appointment, Kyle Fernandes, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Meme Chat, said, "We are truly elated to work with Vivek. His decades of experience in the media and brand communication space, along with a proven track record of shaping multiple successful startups into trustworthy brands, will surely be a value addition at Meme Chat. He will be working on crafting strategies for brand communication, marketing, PR and investor communications. Vivek’s association with the company also reiterates our commitment to build a great team at Meme Chat roping in veterans from industry that can help us accelerate our growth plans and achieve our goals.”
For over a decade, former journalist, serial entrepreneur and independent brand consultant Vivek has been instrumental in shaping the unique brand identity and hyper-growth for scores of fast-paced startups including WittyFeed, MyOperator, Bobble AI, Winni, Vitto, and Oye! Rickshaw by crafting compelling brand communication strategies. He is known for building impeccable communication strategies that align business goals, the founder’s vision and the growth plans to ensure 360-degree visibility, the right brand positioning, consistent key messaging and the tangible measurable impact on business growth and the brand value.
Commenting on his latest role Vivek said, “I am thrilled to be part of Meme Chat & its super talented team that has envisioned an innovative brand marketing solution for ensuring massive organic visibility, awareness & connect for the brands among GenZies & millennials by using the enormous creative potential of memes. I am truly moved by the amazing work they have done for so many marquee brands, including Prime Video, Share Chat, McDonald's, OnePlus, PVR Cinemas, Marvel etc.“
He adds, “I have always been excited to work with passionate young founders who want to translate their crazy ideas into reality and build something that can redefine the existing norms of the industry. Meme Chat is one such idea that has the potential to bring a paradigm shift in the digital marketing industry. I am looking forward to adding value in their growth journey as a brand custodian, mentor and co-learner.”
Times Internet gets BCCI Broadcast Rights for US, Canada, Middle East/N Africa, SE Asia
Willow, Cricbuzz to distribute 88 bilateral cricket matches between India and other countries
By e4m Staff | Sep 28, 2023 11:33 AM | 2 min read
Times Internet has expanded its leading cricket distribution positions in North America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia regions, by acquiring the exclusive rights to broadcast India’s home bilateral series from September 2023 through March 2028.
In North America, Willow TV’s position across the United States and Canada will be further strengthened. Alongside the BCCI rights, Willow also distributes more than 10 other boards and tournaments, making Willow the leading cricket destination in North America.
In the Middle East, Times Internet has developed a strong position, now holding the rights to distribute the IPL alongside the BCCI rights, giving any cricket fan a year-round calendar of the highest quality cricket offerings in the region. Times partnered with Noon, Etisalat, and Cricbuzz to distribute the IPL in 2023, and will look to establish its distribution partnerships in the Middle East region further.
In Southeast Asia, this is Cricbuzz’s first rights package in the market, and the rights will be distributed on its own platforms as well as other distribution partnerships.
Commenting on the occasion, Satyan Gajwani, Vice Chairman of Times Internet: “We are proud to partner with [PITCH or VIACOM], as well as the BCCI again. Willow TV has a longstanding position as the home of cricket in the U.S.. With our foray into the Middle East, I’m confident that Cricbuzz and The Times of India Group will be able to bring a best-in-class consumer viewing experience to more cricket fans around the world.”
Study unveils festive buying plans of consumers
The research covers readers across HT Media print and digital platforms
By e4m Staff | Sep 28, 2023 9:09 AM | 2 min read
Unlocking the pulse of the Indian consumer, comprehensive consumer research study was recently conducted by Aroscop & Toluna, gathering insights from readers across HT Media print and digital platforms. The survey uncovers intriguing findings about the festive season shopping preferences of HT Media readers. The research delves into consumer shopping patterns and provides valuable insights on Hindustan Times print & digital channels, LiveMint, and LiveHindustan.
In the research, Aroscop & Toluna analyzed consumers' brand preferences and the factors influencing their shopping choices across various categories, considering their budgets. The insights gathered from this study offer businesses a valuable resource to navigate the dynamic landscape of Indian consumer preferences, particularly during the festive season.
“A whooping 50% of Hindustan Times print readers & digital visitors and LiveMint visitors intend to buy a car this festive season, with more than 45% of Hindustan Times digital visitors and LiveMint visitors aiming to buy an SUV in the next six months. 36% of Hindustan Times print readers own an SUV. The two-wheeler segment is revving up as well with more than 40% of Hindustan Times print readers, LiveHindustan and LiveMint visitors planning to buy a two-wheeler this festive season,” stated a press release.
“More than 40% of readers across Hindustan Times print and digital, LiveMint & LiveHindustan intend to buy a smartphone this festive season, with many planning to allocate a substantial budget of over Rs 50,000. This is closely followed by a strong purchase intent for upgrading personal gadgets like laptops, smartwatches, as well as upgrading their homes by using smart home devices such as TV, audio accessories and lastly the ever-green gaming consoles.”
More than 40% of Hindustan Times print and digital readers already own luxury goods, such as perfumes, watches, bags, apparel and electronics, while more than 50% of LiveMint visitors proudly own a slice of luxury.
“Festive shopping is not just limited to buying assets like cars and gadgets but also drives Indians to consider long-term investments like real estate and gold. At least 42% of Hindustan Times print readers & digital visitors are planning to invest in real estate, whereas a third of LiveHindustan visitors plan to invest in real estate this festive season with significant budgets allocated for the same. Almost half of Hindustan Times print readers intend to buy jewelry in the next 6 months, and a whopping 87% of them plan on buying gold jewellery,” according to the release.
The Sadin-Pratidin Group hosts ‘The Conclave 2023’ in New Delhi
The Conclave was inaugurated by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 3:19 PM | 1 min read
The Sadin-Pratidin Group hosted its highly anticipated 'The Conclave 2023' in New Delhi.
The two-day program was filled with insightful discussions and eminent guests, presented by Dalmia Cements, and powered by SBI, DIPR, and NRL.
The Conclave was inaugurated by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The event witnessed the presence of several renowned personalities from diverse fields, contributing to its rich and dynamic discourse. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also spoke at the event.
One of the key highlights of the Conclave was a seminar titled 'Future of Regional Entertainment Industry,' featuring prominent figures such as celebrated film director Jahnu Barua and acclaimed actress Seema Biswas. This segment provides valuable insights into the evolving landscape of regional cinema.
The event also featured exclusive interviews with notable personalities, including an interview with the talented artist Angaraag Mahanta and a conversation with renowned Bollywood director Imtiaz Ali, offering audiences a glimpse into the minds of these creative visionaries.
There was also a crucial discussion on 'Climate Change and Sustainable Development in the North East,' shedding light on vital environmental concerns and sustainable development practices specific to the region.
Imtiaz Ali joins Raghu Rai to judge National Geographic India photography reality show
Premiering on National Geographic on 30th September, the show will feature nine contestants
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 1:04 PM | 3 min read
With an aim to empower the photography community and display their talent on a grand scale, IndiGo, in collaboration with National Geographic India, announces nine finalists out of 90,000+ participants for a photography reality show, #nofilter by IndiGo.
Fronted by judges Imtiaz Ali, an acclaimed film director, and Raghu Rai, a celebrated photographer, nine participants will capture the essence of India through their lenses, evoking emotions, and weaving captivating stories with each unfiltered shot. The show will premiere on September 30 at 8 pm on National Geographic platforms, including television and YouTube.
Set against the backdrop of Delhi's vibrant streets, the participants will face various challenges that showcase the city's rich tapestry of life. In their quest to claim the coveted title of the show's best photographer, judges Imtiaz Ali and Raghu Rai will challenge each one of them to explore the iconic locations of Delhi under specific themes, capturing the most powerful, unfiltered photo essays. In each episode, the participants will immerse themselves in the city's true emotions, turning their lenses towards Old Delhi's bustling streets, traditional kitchens, women in uniform after work, and the captivating charm and chaos of the bazaars that offer a window into the spirit of the city itself. As the judges determine the fate of each participant, they will be seen engaging in an in-depth discussion about every entry and will reveal the episodic winner.
“National Geographic has always held a distinctive and revered position in the world of photography. Our innovative visual storytelling with iconic imagery has been a source of inspiration for our audience for 135 years. Through #nofilterbyIndiGo, we are excited to empower the photographers’ community to share their unadulterated, inspiring, yet beautiful stories. In addition to that, having two renowned personalities from the realms of photography and filmmaking as judges, we anticipate this show will raise the bar for photography excellence,” said a National Geographic spokesperson.
“As a filmmaker, I share a deep passion for the camera, and I believe that photography is a powerful means of storytelling. I'm thrilled to witness these talented photographers come together and compete with unfiltered creativity. Serving as a judge alongside the prolific Raghu Rai, we shoulder the responsibility of handpicking the most exceptional shots. My gratitude goes out to National Geographic and IndiGo for providing a platform that not only celebrates the art of photography but also fosters the growth of emerging talent,” said Imtiaz Ali.
“India is a country of diverse cultures and landscapes, and photography is perhaps the best way to share the beauty of the country with everyone. As part of our #IndiaByIndiGo initiative, the #nofilter partnership between IndiGo and Nat Geo celebrates the diversity of India and the passion of the photographers who bring it to life. We look forward to the episodes with our 9 finalists and wish them great success," said Neetan Chopra, CDIO, IndiGo.
A community-building initiative for passionate photographers, #nofilter by IndiGo began in May 2023. Below are the nine entrants who have been shortlisted for the four-part series.
• Riya David, Fashion Photographer
• Madhur Nangia, Landscape & Travel Photographer
• Pubarun Basu, Documentary Photographer
• Anju Mishra, Engineer & Photography Enthusiast
• Smita Goyal, IT Professional & Photography Enthusiast
• Harsh Kharwar, Wedding Photographer
• Ayshi Roy, Street & Documentary Photographer
• Rayan Hussain, Tour Guide & Travel Photographer
• Shyam Madhavan, Businessman, Content Creator & Photographer
#nofilter by IndiGo will premiere on National Geographic in India at 8PM on 30th September 2023 and the episodes will air every Saturday thereafter.
