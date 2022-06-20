India TV now available in the USA on Sling TV

The channel broadcasts live content for up to 15 hours daily and reaches out to 100 million cable & satellite homes across India

Hindi News Channel India TV is now available in the United States of America on Sling Television.

Sling TV is a service that live streams news, sports, and other TV shows from the Internet, but without the clunky cable box. Viewers in the USA can access any Internet-connected device, including iOS and Android devices, and Xbox Ones, to watch India TV. People of the Indian diaspora living in the US, can watch India TV round-the-clock for its extensive news coverage on India and the rest of the world, by connecting through Sling TV.

India TV continues to be a trendsetter in the Hindi news genre, with its popular shows like ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ (on weekends) and ‘Aaj Ki Baat’ (on weekdays) hosted by Rajat Sharma, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India TV. With its nationwide network of journalists, India TV has been telecasting round-the-clock news bulletins, current affairs programmes and talk shows for the last 18 years. The channel broadcasts live content for up to 15 hours daily and reaches out to a whopping 100 million Cable & Satellite homes across India.

Ritu Dhawan, Managing Director, India TV said: “ India TV’s aim is to inform and empower global Indians with accurate, in-depth, unfiltered, fact-based journalism without any bias, outrage, or sensationalism. Making India TV available in the USA is one more step towards our goal. We are proud of our experienced team of TV journalists, anchors, producers, camerapersons, and other skilled staff, who toil day in and day out to bring news as it happens to your drawing rooms”.

