GJEPC launches short films to boost jewellery demand this festive season

With the aim to help IIJS retailers reach out to their customers during this Dhanteras, GJEPC has introduced an exclusive series of 10 short promotional films. 5 films each on Gold and Diamond Jewellery based around different day-today situations emphasising the importance of gold as an investment and diamonds as the ultimate gifting option, have been developed. These films originally shot in Hindi are dubbed into regional languages such as Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Gujarati for increased penetration pan India.

Commenting on this initiative Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC, said, “Covid has dramatically changed the retail experience. And as we head into the biggest jewellery-buying period of the year, consumers with sizeable discretionary income are being wooed by a dazzling array of high-end products with big promotional budgets, such as cars, electronics and appliances. It’s imperative for the jewellery category to stand out in this festive melee. Through its series of commercial films, the GJEPC is driving the message of ‘gold as an investment’ and ‘diamond jewellery as the ultimate gifting option’ this Dhanteras. Retailers must pitch in and take full advantage of this opportunity to reach out to their customers to not just retain, but grow jewellery’s share of the consumer’s wallet.”

These films are solely developed by GJEPC to offer to their partner Retailers, as value-add to promote their jewellery brand and push the jewellery category to their consumers this Dhanteras.