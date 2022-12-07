Feeding India by Zomato joins hands with Akshaypatra

The stars of Indian real estate descended on the 14th edition of Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2022 – North on November 30, 2022.

Held at Radisson Blu Plaza, Delhi, the 14th Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2022 – North was a grand day to remember where the illustrious leaders of the northern real estate industry came together for knowledge-sharing, networking and recognizing the good work of the fraternity.

Giving their whole-hearted support to this event were Co-Partners – Gaurs Group, Luxury Partners- DLF Offices, Housing Partner - Hero Homes, Session Partners - Intellion Offices by Tata Realty, Colliers, and World Trade Center and Event Associates - Signature Global, M2K, and Victoria. The Conclave Partners were Gruhas & Lumos Alternate Investment Advisers Pvt. Ltd.

Stimulating the proceedings of the day was the first-panel discussion which was on the topic “Indian Realty: Impact of Global Property Market Trends moderated by Santhosh Kumar- Vice Chairman, ANAROCK Property Consultants Pvt. Ltd who began on an optimistic note highlighting the positivity for the real-estate sector in India. Manoj Gaur- CMD of Gaurs Group said the real-estate sector is witnessing a great demand and we need to work on it and focus on the developments and betterment. Mudassir Zaidi - Executive Director - North - Knight Frank India opined that there is a lot of residential demand which will not get impacted. Pent-up demand will continue to be there. Pradeep Aggarwal- Founder & Chairman, of Signature Global stated he is bullish about the real-estate sector because many country-level reforms have turned the sector around. Dharmesh Shah, CEO, Hero Realty said the rot in the system is getting cleared and post-RERA corporate governance has had a significant impact. Pradeep Misra- Chairman & Managing Director – REPL spoke about Atmanirbhar Bharat and infrastructure development being the harbinger of induced growth of real estate across the country. Avnish Sharma- Partner, Real Estate, Khaitan & Co said that RERA has played a big role in bringing up the whole sector in an organized way.

The second panel discussion on Office Market View: Business, Space & Tech Acceleration was moderated by Amit Oberoi-Head of Occupier Strategy| Asia, Colliers. He spoke about how the office markets in the last 3 years have changed. Rajat Johar-Managing Director – Delhi-NCR, Savills India said that year 2022 saw the highest absorption in office space after 2019. Khair Ull Nissa-Executive Director- WTC Services, World Trade Center Noida was of the view that later part of the year we would see newer supply coming in. Rohit Kaul-Head of Operations – North, Embassy Services Pvt. Ltd spoke about the better workforce experience with a safety factor coming to the fore in the office culture. Paras Arora-Founder CEO, Qdesq talked about the flex space which is seeing huge demand. Gaurav Karnik- Real Estate National Leader and Tax Partner. EY India was of the opinion that the new buzzword in town is 3rd spaces. Earlier it was working from the office, working from home, and now its work from any other space remotely.

The third panel focusing on Funding Prospects: Portfolio Diversification & New Investing Models was led by Ashwini Sharma- Senior Director, Capital Markets & Investment Services, Colliers. He said the capital is available for doing business across all timelines and asset classes. Sunil Agrawal- Founder & Managing Director, Black Olive Ventures Pvt. Ltd spoke of diversification in new asset classes which could be logistics, data centers. Santosh Agrawal- ED & CFO, Alpha Corp Development Private Limited, spoke about mitigating the risk in the financial institution where financial institutions and development managers play an important role in the timely delivery of projects. Anuranjan Mohnot- Co-Founder & MD, Gruhas & Lumos Alternate Investment Advisors Pvt Ltd said that there is a need to revive the confidence of the real estate industry to bring back equity in the system. Nihar Thanawala- Director, Motilal Oswal Alternate Real was of the view that NCR would be among the largest markets in the times to come. Kaushik Desai- Managing Partner, WSB Real Estate Partners said that there has to be a structured investment where all benefit. Siddharth Batra- Advocate-On-Record, Supreme Court of India, Former Additional Advocate General, Haryana, spoke about need for clarity of laws, regulations, and proper infrastructure when it comes to land acquisition and constructing in different states..

The Fireside Chat about The Retail Rebound: Asset Repositioning in Phygitail World had Pankaj Renjhen-COO & Jt. Managing Director, Retail Services, ANAROCK Property Consultants Pvt. Ltd as the moderator of this session. He said the consumer constantly gives inputs of what exactly needs to be done at that point in time. Abhishek Trehan- Executive Director, Trehan Iris spoke of the opportunities available in the retail developments in the country. Dheeraj Dogra- VP & Head Commercial Leasing M3M Pvt. Ltd spoke of the international retail sector and trends taking place globally. Pushpa Bector- Executive Director - DLF Retail, was of the view that ‘change is the only ‘Constant when it comes to retail. Yogeshwar Sharma- Executive Director & CEO, of Select Infrastructure Private Ltd said there are no problems in the retail world there are just situations and you have to think of what possibilities exist and how to deal with the situations as every day is a new day.

Concluding the knowledge-packed day was the final Fireside Chat on Realty Sales & Marketing Playbook: The Newage Template chaired by Govind Rai- Co-Founder & CEO, Insomniacs. He spoke about how developers prefer an old team with new ways of business adoption. Alok Gupta- Director- GraphisAds, said developers are very focused on the marketing and complete lifecycle value of the customer. Mohit Mishra- Head of Marketing- Office Business, DLF Limited spoke about the project being shifted to mandate companies where he was of the view that it all depends on the ownership people take. Rajat Jain- Head (NCR) - Sales & Marketing, Adani Realty, was of the view it is important to have people with large teams, channel partners, and people with direct sales who can reach out to customers directly. Dr. Vishesh Rawat- Vice President & Head – Of Sales, Marketing, CRM & Leasing, M2K Group said it depends on the type of developers with whom the customer can establish trust and also the type of project where you want to attract niche clients.

The glittering awards evening commenced with Dr. Annurag Batra, Editor-in-Chief & Chairman, exchange4media & BusinessWorld Media Group welcoming the dignitaries. He said that the last 10-12 months have been a fantastic time for Indian real -estate where it has been resilient. It has recapitalized, recalibrated itself, and separated boys from men.

An exclusive conversation between eminent thought-leaders of the Indian real estate industry was moderated by Anshuman Magazine - Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East, and Africa, CBRE who spoke about the quality of living a healthy life outside the home which we have forgotten. Snehdeep Aggarwal - Founder & Chairman Bhartiya Group spoke of developing a hi-tech city called Bhartiya city, the experiences, joys, challenges and Vipul Roongta- Managing Director & CEO, HDFC Capital Advisors Limited spoke on the access to long-term financing, equity, and debt markets.

The evening concluded with the red carpet walk of the winners of the prestigious Realty+ Excellence Awards 2022- North.

Residential Project of the Year-

Eldeco Group For Eldeco Accolade

Birla Estates For Birla Navya

Iconic Project of the Year

DLF Cybercity Developers for DLF Cyber Park

Commercial Project of the Year

Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd. For Intellion Edge

Affordable Housing Of The Year-

SignatureGlobal (India) Ltd For Serenas

Luxury Project of the Year-

Gaurs Group for The Islands by Gaurs

Industrial/Warehousing project of the Year

IndoSpace Development Management Pvt Ltd for IndoSpace Logistics Park Luhari I & II

And

AllCargo Logistics And Industrial Parks Pvt Ltd for All Cargo Logistics & Industrial Park Pvt. Ltd., Location – Jhajjar

Themed Project Of The Year

Shubhashish Homes for Shubhashish Geeta

Most Popular Project of the Year

Bhumika Group For Urban Square

Budget Housing Of The Year

Signature Global (India) Ltd For SG Imperial

Integrated Township Project of the Year

DLF Cybercity Developers for DLF Cyber City Gurugram

IT Park Project of the Year

Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd. For Intellion Park

Real Estate Destination of the Year

Trehan IRIS for IRIS Broadway, Gurugram

Best Interior Design – Commercial

Space Matrix Design Consultants Ptd Ltd for Stanza Living

Most Environment-Friendly Residential Space

Signature Global (India) Ltd for SG Park 2&3

Most Environment - Friendly Commercial Office Space

DLF Cybercity Developers For DLF Cyber City Gurugram

Developer of the Year – Residential

Signature Global (India) Ltd

Winner of the Category Developer of the Year – Commercial

Bhutani Infra

Developer of the Year – Township

M2K Group And Alpha Corp Development Pvt. Ltd

Developer of the Year – Retail

Bhumika Group

Excellence in Delivery

County Group for County 107

Emerging Developer of the Year – Industrial and Warehousing

Alpha Corp Development Pvt. Ltd

Institutional Project of the Year

Morphogenesis for THE LALIT SURI HOSPITALITY SCHOOL

Real Estate PR Firm of the Year

ICCPL

Innovative Marketing Concept Of The Year

Hero Homes for Yeh Diwali World Record Wali

Project Launch of the Year

Trehan IRIS for IRIS Broadway Greno West

Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year

Insomniacs for Emaar India

Project/Construction Management Firm of the Year

Global C

Integrated Brand Campaign of the Year

Alchemist Marketing Solutions for Grand Central 114 launch

And

DLF for DLF Cyber City Gurugram – World’s First Leed Platinum City And Community

Advertising Agency of the Year

Alchemist Marketing Solutions

Sustainable Business Leader Of The Year

Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd

Watch the entire event at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sOVlu3m-GwA