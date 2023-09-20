Entries invited for Pepper Awards 2023

The Pepper Creative Awards Trust has invited entries for the 17th edition of Pepper Awards, the leading creative awards in South India. The entries should be submitted online through www.pepperawards.com on or before 5pm, October 12, 2023. There is an early bird discount offered for those entering on or before 25th September 2023. The entry is open to advertising agencies, media agencies, digital agencies, event agencies, PR agencies, media houses and production houses in the southern states. All the entries must have been published or displayed for the first time between 1st January, 2022 and 31st March 2023.

“Unlike previous years, this year we have added many new categories and sub categories at par with other national awards in the country, thereby creating more chances to win more awards”, said P K Natesh, Chairman Pepper Awards 2023. “ Besides the usual Creative Agency of the Year Award and Advertiser of the Year Award, we have added a special category – Young Pepper Award . This is to encourage and inspire young creative talents below 30 years, “ he added.

“The highlight of this year’s Pepper Awards is the Life Time Achievement Award to be presented to a senior person based in Kerala in the field of Advertising, Media or allied industries,” said K Venugopal, Chairman of Pepper Creative Awards Trust. “ A panel of special jury will select the winner, and this award will also be presented on the same day along with other Pepper Awards” , he said.

Awards will also be given specifically for Kerala based agencies in the Jewellery, Real Estate, Textile, Hospitality, Ayurveda, Media, Banking/NBFC, Retail (Home appliances), Healthcare, Education and Cinema sector. The winners will be selected by a jury comprising nationally and internationally acclaimed personalities who were members of various international jury panels, including Cannes Film Festival, One Show, Adfest , Goa fest etc. “We are glad to announce that we have a Singapore based jury member in our panel this year who is a Keralite”, said the Awards chairman.

The jury comprises Deepa Geethakrishnan, Founder, MYO Brands Solutions; Priya Shivakumar, Senior National Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson India ; Harshada Menon, Group Creative Director, DDB Mudra Group; Raj Kamble, Founder and CCO, Famous Innovations; Prathap Suthan, Co-founder and CCO, Bang In The Middle: Abhijit Avasthi, Founder, Sideways; Raj Nair, former CEO and CCO, Madison BMB; Burzin Mehta, Chief Creative Officer, Gozoop Group; George Kovoor, CCO Wavemaker India; Joji Jacob, Creative Partner & Co-founder, BLKJ Havas , Singapore; Ashish Khazanchi, Managing Partner, Enormous and Anurag Agnihotri, Managing Partner (Creative), Ogilvy West.

The award ceremony will be held on 8th December 2023.

