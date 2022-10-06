e4m Media ACE Awards: Media services biz takes centre stage as industry celebrates winners

The winners have been chosen for driving innovation and path-breaking initiatives in the Indian media landscape

The exchange4media Group recognised and honoured several leaders from the advertising and marketing industry, and media agencies at the e4m Media ACE Awards held in Mumbai on Friday.

The 6th Edition of Media ACE Awards showcased works for the 1st June 2021 to 31st May 2022 period. The winners were picked for their ability to transform the Indian media landscape while exhibiting great leadership in their distinguished roles. The awards have been co-powered by ABP News.

While Prasanth Kumar, CEO, South Asia, GroupM, was honoured with the Network Head of the Year award, the other big award for Agency Head of the Year was bestowed upon Ajay Gupte, CEO-South Asia, Wavemaker.

Meanwhile, GroupM was adjudged Network of the Year, and Mindshare was named Media Agency of the Year. Madison Media was chosen as Independent Agency of the Year.

The awards were distributed amongst several categories. In the ABP Awards category, MediaCom walked away with the Most Innovative Use of News award, while Fulcrum Mindshare got the award for Most Innovative use of Regional News, and Wavemaker bagged the Most Innovative Use of Branded Content title.

In the OOH Media Agency of the Year category, Madison OOH emerged as the winner.

Among the laurels for the digital categories, Wavemaker was chosen as the Digital Marketing Agency of the Year, and Prasad Shejale was honoured as the Digital Agency Head of the Year.

In some other interesting categories, Mindshare walked away with the Content Marketing Agency of the Year award and Madison Media bagged the Independent Agency of the Year title.

The Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year was given away to Influencer.in, and the Event Management Agency of the Year had joint winners - Shobiz Havas and XP&D(Xpandd).

Among other special awards of the night, Aditi Ohri of Emporiom Digital was picked as the Rising Star of the Year. The Client Lead of the Year title was given to Carat India's Megha Nair.

Please find the complete list of the winners below:

