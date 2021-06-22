Dinamalar launches 24X7 live video news broadcast online

Tamil News Website Dinamalar has launched a 24X7 online Live video news broadcast. This Live news will be available on WWW.DINAMALAR.COM , Dinamalar App & on all the Dinamalar channels on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Youtube.

“We are running a video news division for the past 10 years and have been publishing exclusive video news stories on varied topics ranging from current affairs, political, spiritual, sports, tech & human-interest stories” explains Dinamalar’s Joint Director Mr R.Lakshmipathy. He adds “With the advent of high-speed internet and a plethora of OTT video platforms entering the online market, We found that there is a need for a 24*7 online only focussed news channel. We follow Dinamalar’s legacy of providing unbiased Print Journalism to our Video Channel. Our team of senior digital editorial members handpick the important News stories round the clock for our viewers. Our USPs is avoiding unwanted Breaking News, fear-mongering reportage, mindless debates and interruptive commercial Ads. The content format is heavily skewed towards a Mobile-first audience.”

Mr Lakshmipathy also added that the news channel would also be available in audio-only format with the surge in new audio platforms in recent times. “Currently we are available in our Dinamalar Website & its apps, also across our social media handles like Youtube, Facebook & Twitter. We would be launching a Fire tv app and also will be available on other video streaming OTT platforms shortly. Apart from the video we also would be streaming 24*7 audio-only news to platforms like spotify, alexa etc. And for Brands, we do have various uninterrupted Ad formats to connect with our Global Tamil audience."

