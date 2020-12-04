Dainik Bhaskar Group Chairman’s legacy honoured by CMs of 12 States and 4 Governors

Dainik Bhaskar Group is grateful to the Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand along with the Governors of Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Chandigarh and Jharkhand for the release of a commemorative postage stamp on the occasion of the 76th birth anniversary of its Late Chairman, Shri Ramesh Chandra Agarwal, to mark his contribution to the society.

Shri Ramesh Chandra Agarwal was one of the leading business and social personalities of India, who made his mark in the fields of both business and community service, leaving a lasting impression on society. Under his stewardship, Dainik Bhaskar group became the largest media conglomerate of the country spreading across 12 states with 65 editions in 3 languages with a group turnover of more than Rs. 50 billion He was a visionary who revolutionized the Hindi newspaper by replacing the pure, undistilled Hindi of the discerning litterateur with popular, colloquial words that connected with masses, which gave the Hindi newspaper hitherto unknown respect. He envisioned the burgeoning potential of Tier II and Tier III cities and passionately believed in the growth of the Indian language newspaper industry.

He believed in knowledge-based journalism and going beyond mere dissemination of news and information which aided in strengthening readers-connect and bringing the positive socio-economic change in the society. Additionally, he was Chairman of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry – Madhya Pradesh. He was also the recipient of the Rajeev Gandhi Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism. Shri. Ramesh Chandra Agarwal always believed in giving back to the society and empowering the lesser privileged.

He contributed to society through his involvement in several initiatives in the field of Education, environment, women empowerment amongst others. Commenting on the release of the postal stamp, Girish Agarwal, Promoter Director, Dainik Bhaskar Group said: “We are proud to be an integral part of the legacy that our Chairman, Shri Ramesh Chandra Agarwal created during his lifetime. His undeterred focus on journalistic integrity is a benchmark that we use, especially in trying times such as these. The legacy that he has left behind has been remarkable and it has seen the Bhaskar Group grow from strength to strength. We thank the Indian Postal Services for creating the commemorative stamp, a gesture that the entire Bhaskar family deeply appreciates. This reinforces our will to continue strengthening our institutions.”