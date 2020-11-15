CRED assures this Diwali will be lit with exclusive offers on amazing brands

We’ve all had moments where we’ve related to Rebecca Bloomwood from Confessions of a Shopaholic on a spiritual level. Nothing (and we mean, NOTHING) can beat the feeling of having a variety to choose from. While the pandemic has played a spoilsport to our Diwali shopping, our excitement and love for the occasion will always remain strong. Just the way in which we celebrate it may be a bit different, but definitely not in spirit.

To make your shopping experience all the more delightful this year, why not pay your credit card bills with CRED? This rewarding platform promises you amazing products and experiences that will upgrade your lifestyle, just by maintaining basic financial discipline like paying your credit card bills on time. Here are glimpses of a few offers on CRED, that members just cannot refuse:

Shopping for a Festive Look? We Gotchu

Exercise your fashion sensibilities and break away from your current regulars (read: pyjamas). Shop from brands like Tata Cliq Luxury and India Lux, AJIO, Scotch & Soda, Vero Moda, Bombay Trooper and many, many more. You can put on a fashion show for yourself or your friends over a video call, or just wait for the lockdown to get over to bust a move.

Want a Scenic View? Staycation, It Is!

Have your posts on social media reduced since the lockdown? Have you now resorted to posting #TBT photos (hey, no judgement)? Choose from The Lalit, Intercontinental Hotel Group or Crowne Plaza’s properties who would love to host and pamper you and your family. Trade-in a couple of coins for a view that is not empty buildings or your vegetable vendor. Too real?

Relax and Get InSPA-ired

These times are rough on many - and the best way to destress would be to a spa retreat at a hotel or just plain comfort. Invest in yourself now, and come out of this pandemic glowing. Have a look at the assortment of products from Brillare Science, Mamaeath and Raw Nature - your skin and hair will thank you later. For a peaceful night’s rest to calm your nerves, check out brands like Healthsense, SleepyCat, The White Willow, Hush, Uber Urban, Flo Mattress, Skin Q and Environics.

Add a Bit of Bling

You don’t need a reason to buy jewellery and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. It’s a gift that fits every occasion, making it an ideal gift for many - even if it’s for yourself. Browse through Tanishq, Giva and Zariin to find a piece that will put you at peace.

Treat Yo-self with a Gourmet Meal in Your Pyjamas

If food (and coffee) is the way into your heart, then you will certainly love what CRED has to offer! Monsoon Harvest, The Little Farm, The Health Factory and 4700BC Popcorn come to your rescue for last-minute and healthy fixes to satisfy your munchies. To start your day with just the right amount of spring, add Cafe Jei, Rage Coffee and Dope Coffee’s flavourful mix to your list of must-haves.

I Spy with My Little Eye, a Gadget that I Like

Most of us try cutting down on unnecessary expenditure to make a big splurge, like buying yourself an amazing sound system or that awesome smartwatch you have been eyeing! Have yourself a movie night with Boltt headphones or JBL speakers, unwind with your family with Zoook’s karaoke system. Select your gadget from an array of products from Pebble, Syska and Crossbeats, to name a few

Needless to say, but CRED members have great treats waiting for them. Some people win big, while others still don’t get it.