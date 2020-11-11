Confederation of Indian Industry announces #My2020Hero initiative

This year has been like no other. As we remained indoors and physically distanced ourselves from the world this year, did you realise we are surrounded by people who are constantly helping us, contributing silently to our needs.

Do you recall such examples of human resolve, kindness and selflessness around you? It could be your cook, your vegetable vendor, your family, your friends who video chat from miles away, your lover, sanitation workers, the medical shop owner, food delivery person — or even your pet! Here's a chance to recognise them, appreciate their efforts during this time and share the stories of these real-life heroes.

As we come towards the end of 2020 - the year that the entire world will remember for witnessing the fragility of human life irrespective of gender, colour, class, religious and political beliefs, Chennai Photo Biennale Foundation and Confederation of Indian Industry presents #My2020Hero - an initiative for you to share a photo and story about ‘your real-life hero’ this year!

“As a part of both CII and CPB, we shared this common sentiment and started thinking of how we could help make a difference in the public space. We were determined that it had to be inclusive, engaging and collaborative. It had to reflect what each and every one of us has gone through. It had to bring a nation together on a positive note and it had to show gratitude to the people who have brought us this far,” said Tarana Sawhney (Chairperson, CII Task Force for Art and Culture & Trustee, CPB Foundation).

How to participate:

All you have to do is take a photo of your hero, write a few lines as to why they are your hero and share it via instagram, facebook, twitter or submit it on www.my2020hero.in. Check the rules for submission on the website. The best entries will be selected by a jury and featured in an online exhibition on www.my2020hero.in that will acknowledge the efforts of many unsung heroes from all across India!

Come join this movement, spread the word and make sure we express our gratitude. It’s the least we can do.

About the Organisers

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is a non-government, not-for-profit, industry-led and industry-managed organization that works to create and sustain an environment conducive to the development of India, partnering industry, Government and civil society, through advisory and consultative processes. With the Theme for 2020-21 as Building India for a New World: Lives, Livelihood, Growth, CII will work with government and industry to bring back growth to the economy and mitigate the enormous human cost of the pandemic by protecting jobs and livelihoods.

CPB Foundation is a non-profit public arts organisation based in the southern city of Chennai, India. We focus on the promotion of photography across demographics in the form of workshops, residencies, talks, panel discussions throughout the year. At the end of every two years, we host an international festival in public spaces such as old heritage libraries, the beach, the museum, parks, train stations, university campuses, and galleries across the city to encourage people to enjoy photography in its myriad forms.