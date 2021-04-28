Colors Tamil to launch social drama Bommi BA, BL on May 3

Colors Tamil is all set to launch yet another enthralling show - Bommi B.A, B.L. The brand-new fiction show will address deep rooted prejudice and bias against women. Starting 3rd May 2021, Bommi B.A, B.L will air at 6:30 PM from Monday to Saturday on Colors Tamil.

Set in pre-independence Calcutta, Bommi B.A., B.L. traces the journey of 8-year-old Bommi (played by Aura Bhatnagar) who is married off to a 60-year-old man.

Commenting on the launch of the show, Anup Chandrasekharan, Business Head - Colors Tamil, said, At Colors Tamil, we are committed to showcasing content that is engaging and thought-provoking. In tune with this, we are delighted to launch Bommi B.A, B.L, which will bring in a whirlwind of change in our social fabric with its unique and bold storyline. With a focus on diverse and engaging content, we are confident that Bommi will become a household favourite instantly.”

Will Bommi and Anirudhbe successful in rebelling against the age-old traditions and norms, thereby paving a way for a social revolution? Watch out for what happens next.

Don’t forget to tune into Bommi B.A, B.L starting from 3rd May 2021, every Monday to Saturday at 6:30 PM to catch up on the story unravel, only on Colors Tamil.

Colors Tamil is available on all leading cable networks and DTH platforms - Sun Direct (CH NO 128), Tata Sky (CHN NO 1515), Airtel (CHN NO 763), Dish TV (CHN NO 1808) and Videocon D2H (CHN NO 553). Viewers can also tune in to VOOT any time to watch the show at their convenience.

