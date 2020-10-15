COLORS Tamil launches new mini-series Nalam Tharum Navarathri

Furthering its pursuit to spread positive vibes and meaningful entertainment during the festive season, COLORS Tamil has taken another step to ensure that its viewers stay culturally connected by launching an all new mini-series, Nalam Tharum Navarathri.

This special series will have Orator-Author Sumathi Sri sharing significant information about traditions and practices followed throughout the nine-days of the revered Navarathri festival in Tamil Nadu. Set to go on air starting from 17th October to 26th October 2020, at 7.30 am, each episode will take the audience on a divine journey by unearthing fascinating stories about the nine forms of Goddess Devi.

The newly launched mini-series by COLORS Tamil will capture the true essence of this celebration across 10 episodes. Covering the entire spectrum of celebration, each episode will have Sumathi Sri sharing insights on the various nuances of the traditions associated with the festival in a captivating narration. Starting with an introduction, the episodes will focus on elaborating the traditions behind each day’s color, flowers, prayers, offerings and musical ragas dedicated to each form of Goddess Devi.

Commenting on this special series, Anup Chandrasekharan, Business Head – COLORS Tamil, said: “At COLORS Tamil, we believe in focussing on storytelling that recognises the rich culture of Tamil Nadu with innovative and meaningful content. As a symbolic representation of faith and hope, Navarathri is an embodiment of good’s triumph over evil. With the newly launched mini-series, we are happy to package and present differentiated content to our viewers across the globe. It is our humble effort in providing our viewers a much-needed experience of devotional vibrancy in a time of a global pandemic. It is also an effort towards rekindling the faith by highlighting rich, traditional practices of this festive season. We are hopeful that this enlightening experience will further add a spark of positivity for our viewers.”

This special series will also feature a special episode on the 800-year old Kamakshi temple located in Kanchipuram and offer viewers a peak into the grand Navarathri festivities hosted at the temple. Along with this, the episodes will also feature other prominent Goddess Devi temples located across Tamil Nadu and their unique traditional practices during Navarathri festivities.