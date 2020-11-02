CNN-News18 to launch entertainment show Star TALK

The show will be anchored and produced by Shilpa Rathnam, Entertainment Anchor, CNN-News18

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Nov 2, 2020 2:44 PM
star talk

CNN-News18 is all set to launch News18 Star TALK’, a unique entertainment show, further adding to the line up of its weekend programming. 

News18 Star TALK will aim to be the one-stop destination for all the engaging and impactful stories from the world of showbiz. The show will be anchored and produced by Shilpa Rathnam, Entertainment Anchor, CNN-News18; a leading journalist with over 10 years of experience in the field of entertainment. 

Leveraging its global connect, CNN-News18 will bring entertainment news from all arenas of Bollywood and Hollywood. The show will showcase engaging stories ranging from exclusive interviews with leading Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities to hosting sing along sessions with the best singers and top rock stars. News18 Star TALK will telecast every weekend for half-hour and, will bring movie and show reviews along with trending entertainment stories across the globe.

Tags Cnn-news 18 Entertainment and media News18 Star Talk
