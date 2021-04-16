BBC World News unveils coverage plan for Prince Philip’s funeral

This special live coverage from Windsor Castle will air on April 17 at 1430, 1530 and 1630 IST

BBC World News, the BBC’s global 24-hour news channel, has announced its coverage plans around the funeral of HRH Prince Philip.

This special live coverage from Windsor Castle will air tomorrow 17th April at 1430, 1530 and 1630 IST, and the coverage of the ceremonial Funeral of HRH the Duke of Edinburgh will be live from 1700 – 2050 IST

Her Majesty The Queen, together with other members of the Royal Family will attend the Funeral Service. A full military procession and members of the Royal Family will accompany the coffin, as it makes the final journey from Windsor Castle to St George's Chapel.

Throughout the afternoon, Huw Edwards will be joined by special guests. Royal experts will share their thoughts and analysis on this historic occasion and pay tribute to The Duke of Edinburgh’ life of service and duty.

JJ Chalmers and Sophie Raworth in Windsor will report on the events from key locations around the Castle and will meet people participating in today’s ceremonial events.

BBC World News and BBC.com, the BBC’s commercially funded international 24-hour English news platforms, are owned and operated by BBC Global News. BBC World News television is available in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide, and over 450 million households and 3 million hotel rooms. The channel is also available on over 180 cruise ships, 53 airlines, including 13 distributing the channel live inflight. BBC.com offers up-to-the-minute international news, in-depth analysis and features, including BBC Worklife, BBC Culture, BBC Future, BBC Travel and BBC Reel, for PCs, tablets and mobile devices to more than 145 million unique browsers each month.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)